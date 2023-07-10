As they find themselves in a neck-and-neck battle atop the AL Central, there are bound to be plenty of Twins trade deadline rumors in 2023.
Even if they’ve struggled to stay above .500 for most of the season, the Twins have a chance to get to the postseason and cause some damage in October. However, it’s clear that Minnesota will have to make some moves at the trade deadline.
Twins trade deadline rumors 2023 & possible targets
Thus far, there hasn’t been any significant Twins trade news to share. But that’s likely to change as the trade deadline gets closer.
But who will be the Twins’ trade targets in 2023? Will they make modest moves or be able to go after the best players available on the trade market? Let’s take a closer look at the Twins trade deadline rumors in 2023 and what players they should be trying to acquire this summer.
Paul Goldschmidt
In terms of Twins trade deadline rumors in 2023, acquiring Paul Goldschmidt is probably a long shot.
He still has another year left on his contract after this season, so St. Louis may not be actively shopping him, especially since he has a no-trade clause. But if the Cardinals want to rebuild a little and free up some money amidst a disappointing season, they could make Goldschmidt available.
Meanwhile, the reigning MVP could decide to waive his no-trade clause, giving the 35-year-old a chance to chase a championship. While first baseman Alex Kirilloff has been a consistent hitter this year, he doesn’t have Goldschmidt’s power. Kirilloff could also move to the outfield in an effort to solve Minnesota’s problems there, so it wouldn’t be hard to make room for Goldschmidt if the Twins can find a way to get him.
Jeimer Candelario
With Royce Lewis currently on the IL and the Twins not getting much offensively from Jose Miranda, Kyle Farmer, and some other infielders, Jeimer Candelario should be an obvious target for the Twins at the deadline.
The journeyman has put together an impressive season for the Nationals, who will be eager to trade him before Candelario becomes a free agent this winter. He could potentially step in and be Minnesota’s everyday third baseman for the rest of the season or until Lewis is healthy. Even when Lewis returns, the Twins could find a way to play both of them, giving the Minnesota lineup a much-needed boost.
Mike Clevinger
Minnesota’s rotation won’t be a priority at the deadline, although Mike Clevinger would be a good option if they just wanted to shore things up. Granted, he’s currently on the IL, but if he’s able to return in late July, the White Sox might consider trading him away.
Clevinger is familiar with AL Central hitters and would be an excellent back-end starter who could help the Twins guard against late-season injuries to their rotation, especially since every game could matter in the division title race against Cleveland.
Gleyber Torres
Depending on the Yankees’ trade deadline plans, the Twins might be able to work out a trade for Gleyber Torres. The two teams reportedly discussed Torres last winter, so he’s surely a player on Minnesota’s radar. There isn’t a huge need for Torres because the Twins won’t bench shortstop Carlos Correa and should get Jorge Polanco back at second base before the deadline.
However, Torres would give the Minnesota lineup a lift and give them an extra middle infielder who can contribute in multiple ways. In fact, if Torres can give it a try at third base, he could be valuable to the Twins with Lewis sidelined.
Randal Grichuck
There is little doubt that Randal Grichuk won’t be playing with the Rockies in August. He’ll be traded somewhere, with Minnesota being a realistic option.
Despite a surprising lack of home runs, Grichuk has had a productive season, and not all of it is because he’s been playing at Coors Field. For the Twins, Grichuk is a right-hand-hitting outfielder who could share duties with either Joey Gallo or Max Kepler. Frankly, Grichuk could potentially become an everyday player for the Twins in any of the three outfield spots.
He’d be a downgrade from Michael Taylor defensively in center field, although Grichuk is capable of playing all three outfield positions. Granted, he fits better in a corner spot, but his versatility is something the Twins will look at favorably when considering their trade options.
Adam Duvall
If the Red Sox decide to be sellers at the trade deadline, Adam Duvall is a rental player who should be available. Much like Grichuk, he’s a right-hand-hitting outfielder and has done a lot of damage against left-handed pitchers this year.
He probably doesn’t bring as much versatility or defense to the table as some other outfielders on the trade block. However, Duvall has postseason experience, helping the Braves win the World Series just two seasons ago. He would bring plenty of value to the Twins.
Tyler O’Neill
With the Cardinals going nowhere this season, Tyler O’Neill has been discussed at length as an obvious trade candidate. He’s also the perfect option for Minnesota’s outfield. He’s athletic and can play multiple positions, including center field.
While he hasn’t had a great offensive season, a change of scenery to a contending team could be what he needs to get going. He also has one more year of arbitration before free agency, so he wouldn’t just be a rental player. A small-market team like the Twins takes factors like that into account when making trades, which is why O’Neill could be considered a more realistic option for the Twins than some of the other outfielders available on the trade market.