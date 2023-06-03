With the NBA regular season in the books, we can take a look at the leading NBA offseason trade candidates in 2023.
The Milwaukee Bucks offseason decisions regarding Brook Lopez or Khris Middleton could shake things up a little, but otherwise, the table is mostly set.
NBA offseason trade candidates 2023
With that in mind, we’re going to take an in-depth look at the list of players entering the final year of their contracts and that could be on the move. Of course, there will also be a handful of players under contract for several years tangled up in these NBA trade rumors as well.
Jordan Poole
Our list of the best NBA players available for trade starts with some speculation. Jordan Poole could either be the future of the Golden State Warriors or the first casualty of the post-Bob Myers era. He played himself out of the team with his careless attitude, poor body language, and not listening to his coach or veterans, but he’s still young and talented.
Poole has a huge contract attached to him and a history of questionable behavior that might scare some teams away. Even so, the upside is there, and the Warriors will be wise to at least entertain the thought of fielding calls for his services.
Pascal Siakam
The Toronto Raptors are a bit of a question mark right now. They have yet to find a new coach, and that would obviously give us a better picture of their plans. They don’t seem fully committed to rebuilding, but they may not have much choice right now, all things considered.
The Raptors need to build around OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, so giving Pascal Siakam a contract extension might not be in their best interest right now. Siakam could still find some decent trade value in return, and any other team could extend him right away.
Tobias Harris
Smile, Sixers fans! The Tobias Harris nightmare could soon come to an end. Harris has vastly underperformed after signing a massive deal, severely hampering the Philadelphia 76ers’ cap space for years now. But he’s now entering the final year of his contract, so a rebuilding team could gladly absorb his salary if it comes attached to draft compensation.
To be fair, it’s not that Harris is a bad player by any means; it’s just that he’ll never live up to that mega-deal he somehow got. The Sixers could use a defensive-minded forward to start in his place, and Daryl Morey won’t hesitate to do whatever it takes to get him off his books.
Harrison Barnes
Harrison Barnes enters our NBA offseason trade candidates 2023, which is a bit of a surprise after how he contributed to the Sacramento Kings’ success last season. But he’s not getting any younger, and once again proved to be unreliable when the game or the season are on othe line.
The Kings are a young, athletic team that’ll push the pace on every single possession. They need shooters and guys who can create their own shots, and Barnes isn’t either of them. He’s a good player, but he’ll likely demand a bigger salary than the Kings will be willing to pay him.
Gordon Hayward
It’s crazy to think that not so long ago, Gordon Hayward was a legit max-contract-caliber player. That’s obviously no longer the case, and while he could still give any contending team some positive minutes, he’s making way too much money and getting hurt way too often. The Charlotte Hornets need to dump off his salary right now.
It’s highly unlikely that any team will be interested in Hayward and his steep salary, though. The Hornets will either have to give up a draft pick to get rid of him, or he’d be one of the prime buyout candidates for the upcoming campaign.
Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry had some solid moments in the postseason, but it’s become painfully evident that he’s no longer the borderline All-Star caliber player he used to be. As a matter of fact, the only reason why he’s still a member of the Miami Heat is that Pat Riley was — literally — taking a nap when his team almost traded him last season.
The Heat desperately crave an upgrade at the point guard position, but a young team could still benefit from the presence of a veteran like Lowry. He’ll hit some threes and have a big game every now and then, but he’s not worth all that money.
DeMar DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls put together the best roster they could, but it’s nowhere near close to competing in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan has put up huge numbers since arriving in the Windy City, so some teams could still be interested in his services despite his age and his salary.
The Bulls don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft, and the Arturas Karnisovas regime could be coming to an early end if they don’t improve drastically or at least embrace a full-time rebuild. Moving on from DeRozan while they still can would be a wise choice, that’s for sure.
Buddy Hield
The Indiana Pacers were surprisingly good at the beginning of the season, and it’s clear that Tyrese Haliburton is a budding star to build around. But they came back to reality in the second half of the season, and they might come to realize that they’ll be better off just giving up on their veterans.
Buddy Hield is one of the elite sharpshooters in the league, and one that has already gained plenty of interest for his skills. He’s not going to re-sign for a rebuilding team while he can capitalize on his success in his prime, so they need to move on from him while they can still get something in return.
Obi Toppin
Obi Toppin is one of our most obvious NBA offseason trade candidates 2023. Even if the New York Knicks don’t want to give up on him, he should be the one pushing for a trade after not getting the run he deserves under Tom Thibodeau’s tutelage.
Toppin has usually given the Knicks positive minutes off the bench when given the opportunity. And the fact that they won’t trade Julius Randle any time soon should be more than enough for the former lottery pick to try and pack his bags and pursue a bigger opportunity somewhere else.
Gary Harris
The Orlando Magic didn’t win a lot of games last season, but they proved to have a promising future ahead of them. That future features positionless basketball and jumbo lineups, which may not bode well for a tweener guard like Gary Harris.
Harris is an outstanding backcourt defender that could gauge plenty of interest from contending teams. He may not want to be a part of a young team, and they already have a stacked backcourt, so they would also be wise to make the most of his services and let a younger guy play.
Draymond Green
This one might seem like a long shot, but Draymond Green is actually a prime trade candidate right now. Bob Myers is no longer the Golden State Warriors’ GM, and he was Draymond’s guy. Moreover, he wants a contract extension now.
The Warriors could look to part ways with their hardnosed veteran and bridge the start to a new era. He’s been vocal about his desire to stay in the Bay Area for the remainder of his career, but we’ve already seen how these things usually go.
Gary Trent Jr.
The Toronto Raptors don’t have a clear direction right now, as we previously mentioned. But even if they want to compete, they’ve shown a reluctance to pay Gary Trent Jr. the kind of money he could be looking for in his next contract.
While not a star, Trent Jr. is the kind of role player that NBA championship contenders are usually after. He’s a pesky defender that won’t hesitate to put his body on the line, and he’s shown an impressive ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. A sign-and-trade is possible if Trent turns down his player option.
Trae Young
Trae Young might well be the best among the best NBA players available for trade right now. He reportedly doesn’t have a good relationship with several teammates, and the Atlanta Hawks could be looking to move on from him already.
Young is represented by Klutch Sports and Rich Paul, and they usually get everything they want. So, if Young wants to play in a bigger market, you better believe they’ll find a way to force him out of Georgia in no time.
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma has made it clear that he’s looking for a big contract, and he knows that multiple teams will be willing to give him one. The Washington Wizards want him to stay for the long run, but he might not feel the same way about the organization.
Kuzma played himself into All-Star consideration last season. His defense has improved every year he’s been in the league, and he’s a combo forward that can stretch the floor with his ability to knock down three-pointers. Multiple teams could look to get him.
Kevin Porter Jr.
With James Harden reportedly looking forward to taking his talents back to the Houston Rockets, there could be a bit of a logjam in their backcourt. Kevin Porter Jr. has made it clear in the past that he’s not about coming off the bench, and that could be a problem.
Porter Jr. is a solid scorer and a very talented offensive player, but he’s not efficient nor a primary playmaker. Also, the Rockets won’t give up on Jalen Green, meaning Porter Jr. would be the likeliest casualty from Harden’s hypothetical homecoming.