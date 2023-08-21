Even though it’s often overlooked compared to the other football positions, we thought it was important to look at the best offensive linemen in 2023 before the start of a new NFL season.
Obviously, this is a largely thankless position with offensive linemen taking the blame when something goes wrong but getting little credit when they do their job. That gave us even more reason to take a closer look at the top offensive linemen in the NFL.
Best offensive linemen 2023
But who are the best NFL offensive linemen currently? That’s not an easy question to answer because there are so many great linemen in the league right now, including a few guys who will likely be considered among the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history one day.
We took a close look at our options and came up with a list of the 10 best offensive linemen in 2023.
10. Andrew Thomas
There were definitely some growing pains for Andrew Thomas early in his career. A couple of minor injuries have tripped him up along the way too.
However, he’s coming off a breakout season, announcing himself as one of the best young tackles in the NFL. Outside of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, he might be the most important player the Giants have on offense. Thomas was a Second-Team All-Pro last year and is still only 24. There is a chance he has an even better season in 2023.
9. Tristan Wirfs
As a rookie, Tristan Wirfs played a key role in helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. Since then, he’s continued to prove himself to be one of the best young offensive tackles in the NFL.
Wirfs has earned a Pro Bowl invitation and All-Pro selections in each of the past two seasons. When he got hurt late last season and missed Tampa’s playoff game, the Bucs undoubtedly missed his presence. But as long as he’s healthy in 2023, Wirfs should continue to perform at a high level and be one of the best offensive tackles in the league.
8. Quenton Nelson
Unfortunately, Quenton Nelson is coming off a down year in 2022. While he still went to the Pro Bowl, last year was the first time in his career that he wasn’t named an All-Pro. To be fair, he played on a bad team in Indianapolis last season, so it was hard for him to stand out.
However, Nelson is still the highest-paid guard in the NFL and should have no problem bouncing back in 2023. He’s definitely not someone you want to bet against.
7. Chris Lindstrom
For most fans, Chris Lindstrom is a newcomer among the NFL’s elite offensive linemen. He was drafted in 2019 and has gotten a little lost in the shuffle while playing for the underachieving Falcons throughout his career. But after going to the Pro Bowl and being a Second-Team All-Pro selection last year, Lindstrom is on the radar.
He’s played well enough for the Falcons to give him a five-year, $105 million extension earlier this year. Lindstrom figures to anchor Atlanta’s offensive line for a long time, and as long as he can live up to that contract, he’ll be among the NFL’s top offensive linemen in 2023 and beyond.
6. Jason Kelce
Even if he’ll be 36 by the end of the season, Jason Kelce still looks like he’ll be one of the best offensive linemen in 2023. He certainly holds the title of the best center in the NFL after being a First-Team All-Pro selection in back-to-back seasons and five of the last six years.
For a guy who has mulled retirement in recent years, Kelce is still performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that the Eagles ended up having such a great season in 2022 with someone like Kelce anchoring the offensive line. With 176 games under his belt, he’s still going strong and among the elite offensive linemen in the NFL.
5. Joel Bitonio
On the heels of his fifth straight trip to the Pro Bowl last season, Joel Bitonio is undoubtedly among the top offensive linemen in the NFL heading into the season. After all, who do you think is helping to pave the way for Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s potent rushing attack?
Bitonio has played a key role in the Browns being able to run the ball so effectively in recent years. He’s also been an All-Pro in five straight years, including First-Team selections in back-to-back years. With Bitonio still in his prime, he’ll be among the NFL’s best offensive linemen this year.
4. Zack Martin
For nearly a decade, Zack Martin has been a key factor on one of the best offensive lines in football. He’s entering his 10th season with the Cowboys and is still among the best interior offensive linemen in the game. Over his first nine seasons, Martin has been to eight Pro Bowls and been a First-Team All-Pro six times.
In fact, Martin has been a First-Team All-Pro selection in four of the last five seasons. Even in his 30s, Martin is maintaining a high level of play and continues to be a big reason why the Cowboys have such a strong offensive line year after year.
3. Laremy Tunsil
It’s taken a little bit of time, but Laremy Tunsil has finally worked his way among the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He had some struggles early in his career with the Dolphins. However, Tunsil has taken his game to another level since being traded to the Texans.
He’s become a bright spot during Houston’s rebuilding process, earning a Pro Bowl invitation three times in the last four seasons. Even after a thumb injury limited him to just five games in 2021, Tunsil bounced back and had another dominant year in 2022. He looks to be in his prime right now and is poised for another good season in 2023.
2. Lane Johnson
Age doesn’t seem to be much of an issue for Lane Johnson, who should be one of the top offensive linemen in 2023. A year ago, Johnson earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and returned to the First-Team All-Pro for the first time since 2017. Needless to say, he was a huge part of helping the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, helping to lead a strong rushing attack and keep Jalen Hurts protected.
Late in the 2022 season, Johnson set a new NFL record by going 26 consecutive games without allowing a sack. That record says everything you need to know about how good Johnson is at this stage in his career.
1. Trent Williams
For a long time, Trent Williams has been one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, and that’s not going to change in 2023. To be fair, he’ll be 35 at the start of the 2023 season. But Williams has also been a First-Team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons on top of going to the Pro Bowl in 10 of the last 11 years.
There’s been no decline in his performance even after 163 career games. Obviously, Williams was ejected from the NFC Championship Game the last time he was on the field. But that should just inspire him to come back and have another great season in 2023 while helping the 49ers return to the promised land.