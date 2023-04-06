We’re nearing playoff (or play-in) season in the NBA, and it’s now time to make our All-NBA Predictions 2023 list.
This is always tricky, especially with an outdated system that requires six guards, six forwards, and three centers to compose the three All-NBA Teams. It’s great that the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has changed the All-NBA format to a positionless one, but we have to wait until next season for that much-needed change to kick in.
All-NBA predictions 2023
There are only three or four games left on each team’s schedule, and every player has already made their case for the individual awards. Having said that, let’s look at our predictions for All-NBA in 2022-23.
All-NBA Third Team
Guard: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
2022-23 season averages: 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 60.3% True Shooting
After a long, long playoff drought, the Kings are now back in the postseason, thanks in large part to Fox’s incredible play. The lefty star isn’t just a speedy guard anymore; Fox has been a bona fide main man for his team this season, and his stellar play earned him his first All-Star selection.
Moreover, Fox has been a reliable option when games go down the wire. As of the middle of the month of March, Fox had already put up 180 points in clutch time, leading the league at that point. With Fox leading the way, the Kings currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference.
Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
2022-23 season averages: 28.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 61.1% True Shooting
The Cavaliers definitely struck a pot of gold when they made a move to acquire Mitchell in the offseason. They already have the young core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, so all they needed was another superstar to move the needle.
Mitchell has been on a tear this season, averaging career-highs in points and steals while maintaining a respectable shooting clip.
The Cavaliers are already a lock for a playoff spot, with a potential first-round matchup against All-Star power forward Julius Randle and the New York Knicks coming up.
Forward: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
2022-23 season averages: 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 58.0% True Shooting
It’s tough to leave out Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in our All-NBA roster predictions, but LeBron is still the all-around superstar that he is when he’s on the court. Besides, KD has only appeared in 46 games this season. The traditional rule is that a player has to play at least 50 games (which has been increased to 65 games in the new CBA) to be selected to an All-NBA Team.
Back to LeBron, the Lakers superstar has been brilliant this season despite quite a dropoff in his three-point shooting (30.3% 3PT). LeBron and the Lakers are currently clinging to the 7th seed in the West, and they have a realistic shot at an outright playoff spot with three games left on the schedule.
Forward: Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
2022-23 season averages: 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 39.1% 3PT, 64.0% True Shooting
The Jazz may have spiralled downward in the latter part of the season, but they wouldn’t be in this position if they didn’t have the brilliant play of Markkanen.
An integral return in the Donovan Mitchell trade package, Markkanen has worked his way to a go-to-guy role with the Jazz. He is averaging career-bests across the board, earning himself his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game.
Markkanen is currently nursing a hand injury that may keep him sidelined as the Jazz fight for a play-in spot. However, his vastly-improved play may very well etch his name in our list of predictions for All-NBA in 2022-23, and probably the Most Improved Player trophy.
Center: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
2022-23 season averages: 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 66.8% True Shooting
The center position in the Third Team of our All-NBA Predictions 2023 was a tussle between Sabonis and Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis has held his own on both ends of the floor, especially with LeBron missing some time. But Sabonis has been a consistent force for the playoff-bound Kings, earning him a spot in our list.
The Lithuanian all-around big man is leading the league in rebounds, while putting up a career-high in assists. He is also trailing reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic for most triple-doubles this season with 13. Sabonis and Fox, along with the rest of the electrifying Kings squad, should be a treat to watch in the playoffs.
All-NBA Second Team
Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
2022-23 season averages: 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 64.5% True Shooting
The Blazers are now out of contention for a play-in spot, but it shouldn’t take away the incredible body of work that Lillard has put in this season. The 32-year-old scoring guard continues to get better with age, as he breached the 30-point mark in scoring average for the second time in his career.
With 15 games of at least 40 points, Lillard leads that category this season. The seven-time All-Star has also eclipsed the 50-point mark thrice, including a 60-point game and a career-high 71-point game.
Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
2022-23 season averages: 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 62.6% True Shooting
We all thought that the Thunder would quickly spiral into a lottery-bound team following the major injury to prized rookie Chet Holmgren. But Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the way for this young squad, and his teammates have answered the call.
What’s even more incredible is his much-improved ability to get to the free throw line. SGA joins Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players to reach at least 700 free throw attempts at this point of the season.
Forward: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
2022-23 season averages: 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 64.3% True Shooting
More of a playoff guy than a regular season star, Butler has turned it up a notch as we head into the most crucial stretch of the year.
According to StatMuse, Butler has been averaging 25 points and 8 assists in the last six games, all while shooting a stellar 60% clip from the field. With Butler getting into his groove, the Heat will be a tough team to face in the playoffs (or in the play-in).
Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
2022-23 season averages: 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 62.4% True Shooting
Having played 49 games already, Kawhi could easily get to the 50-game requirement to be eligible for an All-NBA Team selection.
The Clippers are still keeping him out of back-to-back schedules for the large part, but Kawhi has been stellar when he’s on the floor. He’s producing a career-best in True Shooting Percentage, and he’s still elite on the defensive end.
Center: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
2022-23 season averages: 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, 65.1% True Shooting
It’s a shame that Embiid has to be placed in the Second Team of our list of All-NBA Predictions 2023, as he’s one of the surefire finalists for the MVP award.
This is frankly the reason why we can’t wait for the new CBA to kick in so we could name any player we want, regardless of position.
Having said that, Embiid is again showing why he’s one of the greatest centers in NBA history. After leading the league in scoring last season, the Sixers star is again on track to be the NBA’s scoring champion this year. He’s doing all these while anchoring Philly’s fort on the defensive end of the floor.
All-NBA First Team
Guard: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
2022-23 season averages: 32.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 61.0% True Shooting
The Mavericks’ descent to the 11th spot in the West standings is indeed frustrating, especially after getting their hopes up about the Kyrie-Luka experiment.
So far, the results has been disappointing, as the Mavs are now on the brink of missing the postseason.
As for Luka, he should be a lock for the First Team of our All-NBA Predictions 2023. He can still manipulate defenses any way he wants to, but he needs a stronger supporting cast to rack up the wins. The Luka-Kyrie partnership might not last longer beyond this season, especially if they miss the playoffs.
Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2022-23 season averages: 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 42.5% 3PT, 65.4% True Shooting
Curry missed some time due to multiple injuries, but there’s no doubt that he’s still one of the best NBA players this season. His three-point shooting clip has returned to the 40s (42.6% 3PT), and his shooting splits (49/42/91) are just shy of another 50-40-90 season.
With two games left on their schedule, the remaining games against the Kings and the Blazers might dictate if the 5th-seeded Warriors will be relegated to the play-in tournament. Look for Curry to spit fire in the regular season finale.
Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
2022-23 season averages: 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 60.6% True Shooting
With co-star Khris Middleton missing a large chunk of the regular season, Giannis (along with the ever-reliable Jrue Holiday) has carried the lion’s share of the workload for the Bucks.
He’s averaging a career-high in points while logging only 32.1 minutes, which is relatively lower than the playing time of most players in this list.
Forward: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
2022-23 season averages: 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 60.9% True Shooting
Do you still remember Tatum’s “sophomore slump” during the 2018-19 season? Yeah, me neither.
The Celtics star is steadily increasing his numbers by the year, and the crazy thing is that he just turned 25. The Celtics have one of the deepest rosters among perennial championship contenders this season, especially with Tatum and Jaylen Brown manning the fort.
Center: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
2022-23 season averages: 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 70.4% True Shooting
The reigning back-to-back MVP is still the frontrunner for the most coveted individual accolade this season. Jokic is just shy of averaging a triple-double stat line, and his basketball IQ and playmaking are still the best in the league.
Another MVP hardware is always something to be proud of, but with a healthy Nuggets squad entering the playoffs, Jokic might be on his way to winning his first NBA title.