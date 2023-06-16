Now that the Denver Nuggets have won the NBA championship, people have officially started talking about a potential Nuggets dynasty and whatnot. It makes sense, as they’ll be the team to beat for the foreseeable future, at least until the end of next year’s regular season.
There’s no reason to think this team couldn’t become one of the most iconic teams of the decade. They like each other, their contract situation is somewhat favorable, and they have one of the few active players with multiple MVPs, a guy wh0’s also likely to win at least another one in his career.
This team’s success wasn’t a coincidence. They’ve been after this ring for quite a while. Sliding Nikola Jokic into the starting lineup was one of so many great decisions made by coach Michael Malone and their front office, and it finally paid off. But is the Nuggets dynasty a real possibility? Is it even worth debating? Let’s take a look.
Nuggets dynasty possibility discussed
Judging by the current status of this team, there’s absolutely no reason to believe they can’t win back-to-back championships. Of course, injuries, luck, and every other team in the league watching hundreds of hours of film to try and figure out how to crack them can take a toll on their chances, but they seem poised to dominate for the long run.
Nikola Jokic is tied to the organization for many more years, as his deal runs through the 2026-27 season and he has a player option worth $60 million for the 2027-28 campaign. He’s a simple, down-to-earth kind of guy, so he won’t be tempted by the shiny lights of a big market, especially after all he’s built in Colorado.
Jamal Murray is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, and he’s a lock to get paid. The organization has stood by him throughout the injuries, so why on Earth wouldn’t they double down on him now that he’s healthy and has proven what he’s capable of in the playoffs?
Even if they weren’t to sign him right now — which seems quite unlikely, to say the least — he would still be under contract for another two seasons. Their title window will be wide open for as long as Jokic and Murray are on the same roster.
If that wasn’t enough, Aaron Gordon will also be there for at least two more years. He has a player option worth $23 million for the 2025-26 season, which he might decline to test free agency and cash in on another lucrative deal there or somewhere else.
They also locked Michael Porter Jr. in for years to come. He’s signed through the 2026-27 season and will make up to $40 million in that final year of his contract. Of course, he’ll always come with some injury concerns, but he’s a walking bucket, and could be the team’s X-factor for years to come.
Future of the Denver Nuggets
Assessing the future of this team isn’t an easy task at all. We’ve already discussed their present and next couple of years, and there’s no denying that they might well be in the best position if compared to the other potential NBA dynasties around the league right now.
We’ve already talked about how much the rest of the league will also focus on taking them down. Many great teams have shown that winning back-to-back championships is even more difficult than winning one, and not many teams have been able to three-peat.
The Western Conference could be wide open for years to come. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are aging, and even though Stephen Curry still has some years left at an elite level, the Golden State Warriors might struggle to give him a championship-caliber supporting cast for many more years.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can’t stay healthy, and the same goes for Zion Williamson. Anthony Davis and Devin Booker can’t seem to win on their own, and Anthony Edwards will need a better effort from Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to success.
The Sacramento Kings are up and coming, and they should be a playoff team for years to come. They might challenge them every now and then, but they’re still not ready to compete at that level. As for the Memphis Grizzlies, it’ll all depend on whether Ja Morant can focus on basketball.
The Portland Trail Blazers will most likely trade Damian Lillard and rebuild, and even though the San Antonio Spurs will have the most exciting prospect in the game in Victor Wembanyama, it may take a long time before they’re ready to be a playoff contender.
The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets have some young talents and want to take a leap forward, but they lack the veteran leadership to take the next step, and the Dallas Mavericks are likely to be a one-man show with Luka Doncic at the helm, even if Kyrie Irving decides to stay.
Simply put, the Western Conference seems theirs to lose right now. They should be a top-3 seed for at least the next two years or so, as their championship core is just reaching its prime. There’s even a chance that Michael Porter Jr. will turn out to be the face of the franchise at some point.
It’s hard to predict any team to become a dynasty, and we’ve seen some promising squads broken up way too son. But if any team can pull it off right now, that’s definitely the Denver Nuggets.