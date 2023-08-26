One factor that fans may not want to overlook ahead of the new NFL seasons is what teams will have the best offensive lines in 2023.
Unlike some of the other football positions, offensive linemen need to work as a unit in tandem with one another. It’s not always enough to have one or two good players at that position. The best teams in the NFL this year could be the teams with the best offensive lines in 2023.
Ranking the best offensive lines in 2023
But what teams have the best NFL offensive lines currently? This took a little bit of work because we had to consider things like depth, star power, and experience, not to mention the offensive lines that don’t commit a lot of penalties or fouls in football games.
Taking those factors into account, we came up with a ranking of the 10 offensive lines in the NFL heading into the 2023 season with the expectation that these could end up being some of the best teams in the league this season.
10. 49ers
The quarterback situation might be unclear for the 49ers, but whoever plays that position should be well-protected. Left tackle Trent Williams is still the best in the business and anchors the entire line.
The rest of the line is still young, but Colton McKivitz and Jake Brendel have performed well enough to earn extensions with the team. Veteran Jon Feliciano is also around to provide depth, flexibility, and leadership.
9. Broncos
Admittedly, the offensive line has been an issue for Denver in recent years, including last season when Russell Wilson was sacked a league-high 55 times. However, left tackle Garett Bolles to an injury in Week 5 explains some of the team’s struggles.
The Broncos also threw some money at the problem this offseason, signing Ben Powers at left guard and Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. With those two on board and Bolles healthy, they are in much better shape. If youngsters Quinn Meinerz and Lloyd Cushenberry can take a step forward, Denver’s offensive line has the potential to be something special.
8. Ravens
The Ravens better have one of the best offensive lines in 2023 if they want to keep the highest-paid player in football on his feet. Fortunately, center Tyler Linderbaum had a great rookie season after being selected in the first round of last year’s draft. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a former Pro Bowler while Morgan Moses is solid at right tackle.
Even if the Ravens lack elite talent, they are solid at the three most important positions. Likewise, Kevin Zeitler gives them an experienced guard next to Moses on the right side. Baltimore also has good depth on the line, although left guard remains a question mark heading into the season.
7. Packers
Even if they’re no longer protecting Aaron Rodgers, the Packers still have a talented offensive line. David Bakhtiari’s resume speaks for itself, he just needs to stay healthy.
The Packers have also used a lot of draft capital on the offensive line in recent years. Left guard Elgton Jenkins has been to the Pro Bowl twice in the last three years, so that side of the line is in excellent shape. Green Bay also has talented pieces with Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Zach Tom, and Sean Rhyan to fill out the rest of the line.
6. Chiefs
With such a valuable commodity at quarterback, the Chiefs need to be strong up front. While they lost Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle in free agency, they replaced him with Donovan Smith, who is also a Super Bowl champ and has over 120 career starts.
The left side of the line also includes Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey, who were both Pro Bowlers last year. Meanwhile, right guard Trey Smith is starting to come along while the Chiefs paid big money to right tackle Jawaan Taylor to solidify an offensive line that was a huge liability just a couple of years ago.
5. Browns
Thanks to one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, Nick Chubb has been able to run wild in recent years. That’s probably not going to change for the Browns in 2023.
Right tackle Jack Conklin is an above-average performer while left guard Joel Bitonio is among the best linemen in the league right now. Right guard Wyatt Teller is nearly as good, going to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons.
The Browns also seem to have a keeper at center with Ethan Pocic getting an extension earlier this year. Finally, at the all-important left tackle position, the Browns have former top-10 pick Jedrick Wills, who is starting to gel with the rest of the unit.
4. Cowboys
The Cowboys always seem to have a talented offensive line, and the 2023 season will be no different. Left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin have a combined 16 Pro Bowl selections. Center Tyler Biadasz also earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year.
Of course, the Cowboys also have high expectations for left guard Tyler Smith, their first-round pick in 2022. Obviously, age is starting to become a concern for Martin and Tyron Smith. But the Cowboys have dedicated several draft picks over the past couple of years to the offensive line, so they have plenty of depth.
3. Lions
Detroit’s success in 2022 was partly because of a strong offensive line. When he’s been healthy, Taylor Decker has been one of the most reliable left tackles in the NFL and boasts nearly 100 career starts. At the other tackle position, Penei Sewell is a budding star, as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft went to the Pro Bowl last year.
Meanwhile, center Frank Ragnow, another former first-round pick, has been to the Pro Bowl twice in the last three seasons. The Lions have also done a good job of building depth among the interior positions of their offensive line to strengthen that unit even more.
2. Falcons
While the Falcons face a lot of questions heading into the new season, they should have one of the best offensive lines in 2023. Atlanta has three first-round picks projected to start in left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom, and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Both Matthews and McGary are rock solid on the outside while Lindstrom is one of the best in the NFL at his position. Even rookie Matthew Bergeron was a second-round pick with first-round potential. He played left tackle in college at Syracuse and should be an asset right away at guard.
With center Drew Dalman entering his third season in the league, the Falcons should be able to push people around up front.
1. Eagles
The Eagles have set a great example for other teams to follow when it comes to building a strong offensive line. They have veterans Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce at right tackle and center, respectively. Those two provide a lot of experience and leadership but both are also coming off one of their best seasons, which is a big reason why Philadelphia went to the Super Bowl last year.
The Eagles also hit the jackpot in the seventh round a few years ago when they drafted Jordan Mailata, who is now one of the best left tackles in the league. It’s at the guard positions where the Eagles are a little younger but still have tons of talent. Landon Dickerson was an All-American in college and is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in his second year in the league. Philly has another former Alabama lineman at right guard in rookie Anthony Steen.
Obviously, he’s far from a sure thing. But since the Eagles have above-average players at the other four offensive line positions, they can roll the dice with a rookie and still have the best offensive line in the NFL.