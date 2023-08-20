With an almost endless list of great wide receivers in the NFL these days, it’s appropriate to look at the best wide receiver corps in 2023.
After all, the top teams in the league will usually have multiple wide receivers who are capable of doing some damage. Compared to other football positions, depth is key at wide receiver, which is why exploring the top wide receiver corps in the NFL is worth exploring.
Ranking the best wide receiver corps in 2023
But what teams have the best NFL wide receiver corps currently? That’s not necessarily an easy question to answer. However, we took a closer look at the top wide receiver corps in the NFL heading into the season and came up with a ranking of the 10 best wide receiver corps in 2023.
10. Buccaneers
Obviously, the Bucs have benefited from having Tom Brady over the past few seasons. But Brady also benefited from the dynamic duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Evans and Godwin have such distinct skill sets that they complement each other better than most wide receiving duos. Outside of Russell Gage, the Bucs don’t have a clear third option. It’s also fair to say that Evans and Godwin haven’t quite lived up to their potential over the past couple of seasons. But they still make up one of the top wide receiver groups in the league right now.
9. Raiders
Davante Adams alone is enough to give the Raiders one of the best receiving corps in football. He’s just that good and makes things a little easier for the receivers around him.
While Mack Hollins is gone, the addition of Jakobi Meyers should give Las Vegas a viable no. 2 receiver who can hurt teams that focus too much on Adams. The Raiders will also benefit if they can get a full season out of Hunter Renfrow, who’s more than capable of doing some damage out of the slot. With Keelan Cole and Phillip Dorsett also on their roster heading into 2023, the Raiders have plenty of depth behind Adams.
8. Vikings
Any team with Justin Jefferson is going to be stacked at wide receiver. He’s already looking like he could become one of the greatest wide receivers ever.
Of course, the receiver playing opposite Jefferson is no longer Adam Thielen, as he’s been replaced by rookie Jordan Addison. But Addison has big-time potential while K.J. Osborn is a solid part of the supporting cast. The Vikings are also hoping that Jalen Reagor or one of the other young receivers on the team can give them a little more depth at wide receiver.
7. Bills
Believe it or not, Josh Allen doesn’t do it alone, and he’ll continue to receive help from one of the best wide receiver corps in 2023. Presumably, Allen has patched things up with Stefon Diggs, who has averaged nearly 1,400 receiving yards and close to 10 touchdowns per season since coming to Buffalo.
Meanwhile, Gabe Davis might be one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. He’s amassed 20 touchdown passes over his three seasons in the league and has been a model of consistency. Yet, the Bills still need some depth beyond those two stars. They brought in Trent Sheffield to play that role while hoping that rookie Justin Shorter and second-year receiver Khalil Shakir can provide a surprising boost.
6. 49ers
Regardless of who plays quarterback for the 49ers this year, they are going to have one of the best wide receiver corps in 2023. Deebo Samuel has certainly established himself as one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL. Brandon Aiyuk isn’t far behind, as he’s coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his young career despite playing with multiple starting quarterbacks last season. Jauan Jennings has also found a way to make his presence felt over the past couple of seasons.
The 49ers also have Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud on their roster as potential X-factors in the passing game.
5. Chargers
Justin Herbert couldn’t put up the impressive numbers he does without great wide receivers around him. The problem for the Chargers in recent years has been getting Mike Williams and Keenan Allen healthy at the same time. If those two are able to get on the field together, the Chargers have a duo that will be hard to stop.
Just for good measure, they added Quentin Johnston in the first round of this year’s draft and Derius Davis in the fourth round. Also, don’t forget that Joshua Palmer had over 700 receiving yards in 16 games last year. If Palmer continues to develop and the two rookies contribute, the Chargers will be one of the deepest teams in the NFL at wide receiver.
4. Eagles
It’d be impossible to understate the profound impact A.J. Brown had during his first season in Philadelphia. He played a huge role in the growth of Jalen Hurts in 2022 and getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl. It also helps to have a former Heisman winner like DeVonta Smith have a breakout season with nearly 1,200 receiving yards. If we were limiting ourselves to receiving duos, Brown and Smith would have a strong case for being near the top.
However, the Eagles still need to get a little more from their other receivers. Quez Watkins is yet to fully take flight, although the addition of Olamide Zaccheaus could help to give the Eagles a third productive wide receiver.
3. Seahawks
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett might be one of the most under-appreciated wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Somehow, both have only been to one Pro Bowl each. Yet, they continue to produce impressive numbers year after year.
They must be good because they helped Geno Smith have a brilliant 2022 campaign that got the Seahawks to the playoffs. Most teams would love to have that duo at wide receiver. The Seahawks have a chance to get even better in 2023 after using a first-round pick on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Two years ago, Smith-Njigba was the third wide receiver for Ohio State behind Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and had an amazing season for the Buckeyes. He could do the same this year, helping give Seattle a dangerous receiving trio.
2. Dolphins
Thanks largely to the arrival of Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins now have one of the most dynamic wide receiver groups in the NFL. There were questions heading into last season about whether Hill could continue to perform at a high level without Patrick Mahomes delivering the football. But Hill was arguably better with Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami also has Jaylen Waddle, who had over 1,300 receiving yards in a breakout season last year. Hill and Waddle might be the most dangerous receiver tandem in football right now. The key for the Dolphins in 2023 will be integrating Braxton Berrios into the team and perhaps getting more out of Cedrick Wilson to give them more depth in addition to having an amazing tandem in Hill and Waddle.
1. Bengals
Nobody is disputing that Joe Burrow is a great quarterback, but it’s clear that his job is a little easier given the talent the Bengals have at receiver.
Despite coming off a down season in 2022, Ja’Marr Chase is on a shortlist of the most talented receivers in the league right now. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins would be a no. 1 receiver on most teams, yet he’s a no. 2 receiver on the Bengals. Don’t forget about Tyler Boyd, who has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and is quite dangerous as Cincinnati’s no. 3 target.
Beyond that trio, the Bengals drafted two wide receivers this past year, including fourth-round pick Charlie Jones, who has great hands and surprising athleticism, making him someone to watch closely in 2023, as the best receiving corps in the league could get even better.