Review of how to install the BetMGM app, what it has to offer, and how it functions provided right here.
How to download the BetMGM app – Android and iOS
First and foremost, we can tell you that the BetMGM app is available for installation in many states across North America. It is available for both Android and iOS operating systems. And if you want to dive straight in to download it, here’s what you need to do:
iOS
- Search BetMGM in App Store
- Look for BetMGM logo and tap it
- Select download
- Approve with Apple ID details
Android
- Look for BetMGM in Google Play Store
- Pick the app you wish to download
- Tap install to begin download process
- Trust file and open when ready
As you can see, both of these processes require going through the respective mobile app stores. However, you can actually go through the main mobile site if you’d prefer. It’s completely up to you, but please also know that the BetMGM app can be installed on both smartphones and tablets.
Opening your new account on the BetMGM App
Since BetMGM is licensed and therefore bound by gambling laws in its many states of operation, new customers are required to open an account. This is a relatively simple process that shouldn’t take up more than five minutes of your time. Simply start the process, create your sign in details, provide the requested personal information (DOB, name, address, etc.), then open the account.
During this process, you may be given a chance to apply a promo code in order to bag a $1000 welcome offer. This works as a risk-free wager up to and including the stated value. Essentially, this means that if your wager loses, you’ll get a refund.
The betting options available on the BetMGM App
Since the main objective of installing this app is to make sports bets, this has to be discussed. The BetMGM app is actually a one size fits all platform, meaning all of the main products are there under one roof. So as it happens, you’ve got a ton of sports betting, as well as casino gaming available through the app. Of course, this means that there are plenty of betting options out there, for which we’ve reviewed the main ones here.
Supported sporting events to wager on
When you start to investigate the sports betting options on the app, it’s clear there are 20+ sports to wager on. This is a very respectable range compared to other mobile betting providers across North America. Of course, the range includes basketball, football, baseball, hockey, soccer, MMA, and many others. For all of these main sports, you’ve got outrights, moneyline, spreads, as well as over/under betting options to enjoy.
Placing a bet on the BetMGM app
As long as you have sufficient funds in your account, you can make whatever sports bet you like. Simply choose a sport, find an event, and pick a suitable market to get the ball rolling. To be even more precise, just follow the steps identified here:
- Tap market to add to bet slip
- Manually enter desired wager size
- Hit ‘bet’ to get it placed
Note that this is the standard procedure for placing all bets via the BetMGM app. But if you are engaging in live betting, there is a bit more time pressure involved.
Processing your first deposit
The deposit minimum actually fluctuates for BetMGM depending on where you are based. In some states, the minimum is $10, and in others, it’s $20. But regardless of where you are, the same quality deposit options tend to be available. These include Skrill, PayPal, MasterCard/Visa, ACH e-check, bank transfer, as well as the BetMGM Play+ Card.
Whenever you process a deposit, in our experience, funds should arrive instantly.
Best features of the BetMGM App
Wondering what elements help to separate BetMGM from other betting sites in North America? This is the section for you – check out the best features below:
Live streaming
With money in your account, it’s possible to live stream a range of sporting events. Just look for the live section and identify events that have a small play button next to them. By tapping this link, a HD stream should commence within a few seconds.
Easy parlay
If you love parlay betting, this feature will blow you away. Within the main sportsbook menu, there is an ‘easy parlay’ link. This opens up a simple interface with a list of markets for various events. Bets can then be added or taken away from your parlay with just the touch of a button.
Casino gaming
Within the main app, you can instantly flick over to casino gaming if you want to. Just tap the casino button and more than 1000 quality games will reveal themselves. As expected, these are split into categories like table games, slots, and even live dealer play.
BetMGM app user experience – decent enough
In our opinion, the BetMGM mobile app has a fantastic design as well as great aesthetics. Its dark color scheme makes it seem professional, and there are adequate navigation links to facilitate a simple browsing experience. We don’t have any complaints in terms of the functionality of the app either. Whether playing casino games, placing sports bets, or using premium features, the app remains speedy and concise.
BetMGM app conclusion – impressive at every turn
If you want to register with BetMGM and flexible betting is important to you, you must download the app. There is no question that the native app provides a superior experience to the mobile site, even if it is optimized. Of course, it’s handy that the BetMGM app is available on Android and iOS too. This should cover the vast majority of players who wish to install the app for their tablet or smartphone.
And since both the sportsbook, as well as the casino are accessible from the same app, this makes things amazingly convenient. So all in all, BetMGM deserves full credit for putting together a top-notch mobile app.