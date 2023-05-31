As the dust falls on the 2022/23 Premier League season, the fate of Leeds United is sealed. The club will play its football in the EFL Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League. As such Brenden Aaronson transfer rumors 2023 are rife, where will the young American play his football for the next campaign?
Help Leeds United back to the Premier League
Soon after Leeds’ relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season, news broke that Brendan Aaronson’s current contract with the Mighty Whites has a relegation release clause. While the full details aren’t published, essentially it will make it a lot easier for the 22-year-old to leave the West Yorkshire club.
Yet, the American could opt to stay at Elland Road and quash all Brenden Aaronson transfer rumors 2023. While he could leave for new pastures, sticking with the club does offer some stability rather than having to learn a completely new system. While he started the season in good form, Aaronson eventually found himself on the bench under both Javier Gracia and Sam Allardyce, notably lacking the physicality to compete.
The EFL Championship may afford him the opportunity to ‘harden up’ as the league is known for volatile games demanding high intensity.
Add depth to Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has previously commented that he liked what he saw from the young American when his Liverpool team played Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Going to Liverpool will mean he won’t have to completely uplift his life as he’ll be staying in the proximity of northern England. His prior Premier League experience will only serve him well as he tries to contribute to the fortunes at Anfield – continuing to fly the flag for American players in the Premier League.
The fact that Liverpool will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season also adds another dimension to the season. Thursday nights in the Abyss presents a fair few opportunities for squad players to earn playing time as the primary superstars are going to be less inclined to play in the second-tier of continental football. Add in the departure of James Milner and there’s a spot for another midfielder. Why not bring in a young talent, who has previously said he supports the club?
Opt for the Bundesliga
Leeds United’s summer transfer window could see the club sell Aaronson to a German club. After all, it’s a natural progression for any player who performs well in Austria to find themselves playing in the German Bundesliga before too long. Aaronson left Red Bull Salzburg after playing an integral role in lifting two league titles with the club.
After 1.5 seasons in Austria, Aaronson will have picked up some ability with the German language, making it a desirable destination for the USMNT player. In the past, Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim, and Freiburg had all been linked with signing the player before he joined Leeds United. Frankfurt could be a very appealing option as his younger brother, Paxten Aaronson, is currently signed to the club. Yet, he could explore the option to rejoin the Red Bull consortium with RB Leipzig.
Go back to Major League Soccer
Aaronson struggled in the Premier League this season. While this needn’t be the end of the road for his elite-level career, given he’s only played in the Austrian league prior – his resume might be a hard sell to top European clubs given his track record.
Yet, Major League Soccer franchises would be clambering to sign him up for the season, even if just on loan from Leeds. The marketability of a returning USMNT player would make for a very attractive asset. That’s not even mentioning how he would perform back on home soil. His prior club Philadelphia Union may relish the sight of him back at Subaru Park, especially if it would reunite him with former head coach, Jim Curtin.
Having been born in New Jersey, Aaronson could be swayed by the allure of both his hometown and former employers by linking up with the New York Red Bulls. However, should he go back to America, no matter the franchise, he would be assumed to become one of the best players in MLS right now by virtue of his experience.
Follow Jesse Marsch
The Brenden Aaronson transfer rumors 2023 could blow up when/if Jesse Marsch takes up a club job. While he was linked deeply with Southampton and Leicester City shortly after being dismissed from Leeds, he’s yet to find a new job.
The American head coach was one of the key reasons that players like Aaronson arrived at Elland Road and no doubt will have the same pulling power should he find a suitable role. Marsch has been linked with both AS Monaco and Olympiacos. Who could deny the chance to play football on the French Riviera? While the Greek super-club and the surrounding league would almost certainly toughen the youngster up.
Of course, Marsch might end up with the USMNT head coaching role in which he will surely select Aaronson.
Try out a promoted team
While Leeds United wasn’t promoted the prior season, the club still had a re-building job on its hands last August when star players departed and it lost its managerial figurehead, Marcelo Bielsa.
Aaronson could try to prove himself at the same level with a team that needs an injection of quality. Moving to Sheffield United might not go down too well with the Leeds fans but he can stay in Yorkshire, something he seems to enjoy. Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, could almost certainly facilitate another attacking-mid to complement Josh Brownhill and Anass Zaroury. Luton Town, well why not? If Aaronson helped them stay up, he’d be a club legend for sure.