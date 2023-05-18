Despite arriving at Chelsea for an estimated £58m transfer fee, there are Christian Pulisic transfer rumors in 2023.
Where does the USMNT attacking midfielder go after essentially being pushed aside by Chelsea’s new signings?
Christian Pulisic transfer rumors 2023
Stay in the Premier League
Once in the Premier League, it can be hard to turn back, especially as Pulisic is still only 24 years old. He’s spent formative years in England and has the fortunate status of a native speaker of the lingo.
Should Leeds United stay in the Premier League, he’d be able to link up with fellow Americans, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. However, their league status might not be enough to attract the player. Newcastle United has flirted with the Christian Pulisic transfer rumors in 2023, as have West Ham. The latter of which would allow him to stay in London where he’s made a base since 2019.
Manchester United were apparently interested in signing Pulisic back in January yet nothing came of the story. Given the inconsistencies at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag could lean on the USMNT player across multiple positions. In fact, it’s been reported that Pulisic grew up supporting and watching Manchester United. Could a dream move be on the cards?
Head to Italy
The majority of Christian Pulisic transfer rumors in 2023 seem to suggest that many Serie A clubs are interested in signing the American. The most pertinent of which is that Chelsea is keen to include the player in a swap plus cash deal in their endeavor to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Joining the Italian champions at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona would no doubt be a good career move for him. Furthermore, he’d play a great role in thickening the overall squad depth – providing real competition out on the flanks for Hirving Lozano.
Other Pulisic transfer news speculates that Pulisic could join Juventus or AC Milan. While neither has set out their store with an official bid, Olivier Giroud was reportedly very happy at the prospect of playing with the American again. Te move didn’t get off the ground in January, but Milan definitely needs more quality players having faltered toward the end of the season.
Juventus could be an appealing option with Weston McKennie set to return after his loan finishes with Leeds. Oh and of course, being historically the biggest club in the country. Some stories detail that the scouting team at Juventus has long fancied the look of Pulisic. With aging players in his positions like Juan Cuadrado and Angel di Maria, Pulisic would be a more than ample replacement to help get Allegri’s team back to the top of Italian football.
Go back to Germany
It’s hard to believe Pulisic is still only 24. That’s because his distinctive Croatian name was a staple for years when he was just a teenager. Back when he was ripping up the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. While the current Pulisic transfer news shies away from tipping a move back to Germany, it makes logical sense for the player to return to a league where he had major success. Better yet, during his first stint in the country, he became proficient in the language.
Returning to Borussia Dortmund might be an option, yet there are limited players who still remain at the club since he left. Marco Reus, Raphaël Guerreiro, and Mahmoud Dahoud might celebrate his return, yet the club roster has drastically changed during his time away. Head coach Edin Terzić will be a familiar face, however, as he was working as an assistant before. Dortmund may be interested in the move should they part ways with Jude Bellingham in the summer.
Bayern Munich is always a marquee destination for players. For Pulisic it also offers the incentive of working with Thomas Tuchel again. Pulisic played a major role in Tuchel’s Dortmund before and enjoyed some football at Chelsea under the German coach. Playing for the biggest German club and under a favorable manager is a big draw for a player.
Play in Major League Soccer
There will be a part of Pulisic’s mind that thinks, ‘why not pick up a sizable pay packet back home?’ He’d instantly become one of the best MLS players right now. Given the speculation about his departure from Chelsea, he’s suddenly been listed within the MLS targets in the summer transfer window. He’s previously noted while on a US tour with Chelsea that he’s ecstatic that the sport is growing in his homeland. Surely playing in front of his countrymen is a career goal?
Both LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy are angling to sign the former Dortmund man. The 2023 MLS Cup champions are offering up a lot of cash, while the latter want to make Pulisic the next ‘Beckham-style’ signing. Both would see Pulisic take up a starring role in these Hollywood clubs which could be very desirable for his wallet and massaging his ego.
Despite having not played for his local MLS team, the Philadelphia Union could do with a player like Christian Pulisic right now. He’d be able to slot in beside or slightly behind Daniel Gazdag. Thusly, allowing the Hungarian to get forward more often while the American supports and covers play.