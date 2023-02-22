While not one of the best players hitting free agency right now, Daniel Jones‘ free agent fits in 2023 could be a subject of debate around NFL circles.
He was fully expected to go back to the New York Giants, but that might not be the case anymore.
Daniel Jones free agent fits in 2023
Tha latest New York Giants offseason news state that Jones has officially switched agents. Moreover, he’s reportedly asking for a whopping $45 million per year, which the Giants may not be willing to pay, especially with the franchise tag sitting around $33 million.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best fits for him going forward:
5. Jets
The New York Jets need a true starting-caliber quarterback to become a playoff team out of the AFC East. They’ll look at Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, but could settle for Danny Dimes instead if they miss out on both. Also, it would be a seamless transition for him, as all he’d have to do is take his things all the way across the hall.
Zach Wilson was atrocious, and the Jets could use literally anyone instead of him. They have more than enough money to pay Jones as much as he wants, not to mention the draft capital to engage in talks with the Giants, should it go down to that.
4. Saints
Likewise, the New Orleans Saints just need a borderline-good quarterback to rule their division. Tom Brady is no longer in tow, the Atlanta Falcons are no threat, and the Carolina Panthers are also rebuilding, so the NFC South seems up for grabs, and they know it.
It’s become evident that Dennis Allen doesn’t trust Jameis Winston. Moreover, he’d get plenty of interesting weapons in Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Michael Thomas. They also favor running-QBs, and he’s big enough to be featured in multiple positions, just like Taysom Hill.
3. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new Offensive Coordinator. Byron Leftwich left the team after five successful seasons, so it could be a transition era in Tampa. But they still have two elite wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so they might not be ready to just give up, at least on offense.
As we already mentioned, the NFC South is wide-open right now. The Bucs just won their division despite having a losing record, and the teams haven’t improved all that much. This could be complicated from a salary-cap standpoint, but the Bucs might make several salary-dumping deals in the next few weeks.
2. Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly looking to do whatever it takes to lure Aaron Rodgers to Sin City. Josh McDaniels wants an upgrade at the QB position, which won’t be easy to find, all things considered. But Danny Dimes would be one of the few guys who would at least be on the same tier as Derek Carr.
The Raiders are also rumored to be interested in Mac Jones, provided he becomes available. But if not, we shouldn’t rule them out of the race for any of the potentially available quarterbacks this offseason, and that — of course — includes the Duke product.
1. Giants
And last but not least, it’s evident that the best among all of Daniel Jones free agent fits in 2023 continue to be the New York Giants. These sides should be able to work things out eventually, as they’re better off with each other than trying something new.
Jones is coming off the best season of his career. He took a big step forward with Brian Daboll as his Head Coach, just like what happened with Josh Allen during his days with the Buffalo Bills. He knows how to make the most of his physical traits and skill set, so they should just run it back.