The second half of the NFL season begins this weekend, but not without our NFL Week 10 predictions in 2023. There are 14 games on the NFL schedule this week with a few teams getting the week off. Among those games, there are some intriguing matchups, including a couple of fierce division rivalries. With a tight spread for most of these games, we wanted to provide you with some Week 10 NFL tips.
NFL Week 10 predictions 2023
Of course, things can change in the NFL rather quickly. Everything that happened last week doesn’t always apply to what is going to happen this week. However, we were able to come up with five against-the-spread NFL picks this weekend that we like. Let’s have a look at our NFL Week 10 predictions for the 2023 season.
Texans vs Bengals
Perhaps the best advice for Week 10 and beyond is to back the Bengals. Cincinnati is probably a little higher than expected in the latest power rankings, and it’s because the Bengals have turned things around after a woeful 1-3 start. Joe Burrow looks healthy and mobile after dealing with a leg injury early in the season, helping the Bengals to look like the team we thought they would be at the start of the season. Not only have the Bengals won four in a row but they’ve also covered the spread in all four games, including wins over the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bills.
To be fair, the Texans are also coming off a win thanks to a monster game from C.J. Stroud. But this is also a Houston team that’s 1-3 on the road, including a blowout loss to the Ravens and a disappointing road loss at Carolina. Despite Stroud’s performance last week, it’ll be tough to go on the road and outplay Burrow and the red-hot Bengals, which is why we expect Cincinnati to win and cover for a fifth straight game.
Pick: Bengals -7
Saints vs Vikings
Admittedly, this is a tough game to pick, as the Vikings are home underdogs on the heels of four straight wins. But they’re also relying on Josh Dobbs and a banged-up set of receivers that’s still without Justin Jefferson. Keep in mind that Minnesota is average defensively and among the worst rushing teams in the NFL, so that four-game winning streak could be an aberration.
Of course, the Saints aren’t that reliable either. They’ve been favored in seven of their nine games and covered the spread just twice in those seven games. However, New Orleans has won two in a row and won’t be hindered by injuries. Derek Carr’s shortcomings aside, the Saints have a top-10 defense that’s allowing just 19 points per game on the season. They should be able to contain Dobbs and company enough to win by a field goal.
Pick: Saints -2.5
Titans vs Buccaneers
It’s a new era for the Titans with Will Levis being named the starter for the rest of the season. He was brilliant against Atlanta two weeks ago but couldn’t get the job done against a solid Pittsburgh defense on the road last week. Levis faces a similar challenge on the road against the Bucs this week.
To be fair, Levis and the Titans are getting Tampa at a good time. The Bucs have lost four in a row and coming off a devastating last-minute loss to the Texans last week. However, after scoring 37 points last week, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs look like a team that can finally snap that losing skid this week. Tampa’s upside offensively is far better than what the Titans have behind Levis, so we’ll take a chance on the Buccaneers to win and cover a small spread while snapping their losing streak.
Pick: Buccaneers -1.5
Lions vs Chargers
At 4-4, the first half of the season has been a disappointing one for the Chargers. But things are looking up after back-to-back wins. With some positive momentum, this is a good time to get behind them, especially as home underdogs. Also, three of their four losses have only come by three points or less. That means the Chargers are in every game, making it difficult for the Lions to win this comfortably and cover the spread.
In fairness, Detroit needs to be taken seriously. The Lions are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and 3-1 on the road, including that Week 1 over the Chiefs. They’re also coming off a bye week and have an offense that’s just as potent as the Los Angeles offense. However, it’s hard to forget that 38-6 to the Ravens a few weeks ago. All of Detroit’s wins since Week 1 have come against teams that currently have a losing record. That makes it hard to like them as road favorites against a surging Chargers team.
Pick: Chargers +2.5
Giants vs Cowboys
This is so many points to swallow in an NFL game, but we’re going to do it. The Giants have just been atrocious this season and they are now down to their third-string quarterback. That being said, New York’s offensive line might be the bigger problem, which is why the Giants have suffered so many lopsided losses this season. Five of their seven losses have come by at least 15 points, including a 40-0 loss to Dallas in Week 1.
The Cowboys don’t even need to win by that much to cover the spread this week. While Dallas has struggled as an underdog against quality teams, the Cowboys have thrived as a favorite. They are 5-1 when favored and have covered the spread in all five of those wins. In fact, the Cowboys have four wins by 20 or more points this season, which is why we like them to hand the G-Men another lopsided loss.
Pick: Cowboys -16.5