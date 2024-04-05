Five fastest players in NBA history

The NBA has featured many talented players over its rich history, with some leaving a mark thanks to their strength, mid- or long-range shooting. These are the most common examples of dominant players in the NBA; however, there are other players known for their speed whenever they step onto the court. Some of those are competing to be named the fastest NBA player ever.
Fastest NBA players ever
Over the years, players have left a mark thanks to their speed, with some being really fast with the ball in their hands.
Today, we’re going to take a look at five of the fastest players in NBA history, those who drove opponents crazy with their velocity.
Derrick Rose
The former Chicago Bulls player became one of the fastest NBA players ever during his best years, being one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. He was considered a real candidate to challenge the Miami Heat and LeBron James in the early 2010s.
Rose knew how to take advantage of his speed, leading the Bulls to have big seasons until injuries started bothering him. Prime D-Rose was one of the quickest NBA players ever, and opponents remember that very well.
John Wall
John Wall is one of those players who became an NBA star and is out of the league. The former Washington Wizards star knew how to establish himself as a thrilling scorer, taking advantage of his speed most of the time.
The five-time All-Star was an electrifying player during his best years, although it never translated into collective success. Wall didn’t reach the heights of other players on this list, but he was definitely a threat to opponents with his speed.
Allen Iverson
Not only one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, but one of the best players in NBA history, Allen Iverson had unmatched skills. The Philadelphia 76ers legend didn’t hesitate to get past opponents using his speed and quick hands.
He’ll go down as one of the fastest players in NBA history and one of the best legends to never win a ring. On top of that, his highlights will be remembered for many years to come.
Russell Westbrook
Before becoming a sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook was the heart and soul of the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his best years in OKC, the point guard played at a more intense level, leaving everything on every possession, running up and down the court, fighting to get wins for his team.
Playing that way, Westbrook became the NBA’s triple-double king and an MVP, as well as one of the fastest NBA players ever. You can say whatever about him, but his intensity, competitiveness and speed are undeniable.
De’Aaron Fox
De’Aaron Fox didn’t look like a bona fide star when he first made it to the NBA. For several years, he struggled to unlock his potential and help the Sacramento Kings become legit playoff contenders. Even so, he always turned heads thanks to his speed on the court, as Fox used it to drive to the paint and beat rivals.
Right now, his game is so much more than attacking the rim and going for layups or dunks. He’s expanded his arsenal and now can shoot from mid and long-range. Even with all the good things he’s added to his game, Fox is still known as one of the fastest NBA players ever.