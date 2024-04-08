Five Players the Jets Should Target in the 2024 NFL Draft

Coming off their eighth consecutive losing season, there is a long list of Jets draft needs in 2024 for the team to address. Since there is no assurance how much longer Aaron Rodgers will play, the Jets are the embodiment of a team that’s in win-now mode.
This means the Jets’ picks in the draft have to be players who are ready to step in and contribute right away.
Five Players for Jets to Target in the 2024 NFL Draft
Looking at New York’s roster, there are obvious needs on both sides of the ball. Therefore, the team needs to strike the right balance between finding players ready to contribute immediately and addressing the Jets’ draft needs for 2024.
With that in mind, here are five players the Jets should target in the draft, especially with their precious first-round selection.
Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington
There is a good chance the Jets will use their first-round pick on a wide receiver. Granted, based on his first couple of seasons in the league, Garrett Wilson could be on his way to becoming one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Signing Mike Williams away from the Chargers also helps that position group.
But it’s in New York’s interest to surround Rodgers with as much talent at wide receiver as possible. Plus, Williams only played three games last season and is getting to be an age where injuries are a concern. That should put Rome Odunze on New York’s radar. He’s the total package at wide receiver with both size and speed. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers unlikely to be on the board when the Jets draft 10th overall, Odunze should be their preferred target.
Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
If the Jets want to give Rodgers another weapon but mix things up a bit, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could be the target. Plus, there’s always a chance that Harrison, Nabers, and Odunze are all gone by the 10th pick, making Bowers the best offensive playmaker available.
It’s not a stretch to say that Bowers is worthy of a top-10 pick because many believe he could be one of the best tight ends in the NFL sooner rather than later. Tyler Conklin doesn’t move the needle that much as New York’s starting tight end, so Bowers fills a position of need for the Jets.
Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State
Protecting a 40-year-old quarterback who was hurt all of last season better be a priority for the Jets. While they’ve already added three potential starters this offseason in free agency, the draft is a good way to pick up even more talent.
The Jets may not get one of the best offensive tackles in this class, but Taliese Fuaga is a great choice who should be available 10th overall. He’s fundamentally sound and could push for a starting job right away at either right tackle or offensive guard.
Michael Hall Jr., Defensive Tackle, Ohio State
On the second day of the draft, Michael Hall Jr. is a player for the Jets to target. He’s a little undersized and didn’t put up gaudy numbers in college, which is why he’ll be available on Day 2.
But he has the quickness to rush the pass from the interior part of the defensive line, which is a hot commodity in today’s NFL. That’s also a position where the Jets could use some depth, making him someone for the Jets to consider strongly.
Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin
This isn’t a good year for running backs, but the Jets probably need one at some point in the draft. There is no clarity regarding the identity of Breece Hall’s primary backup this season.
When Day 3 rolls around, the Jets should have their eyes on a back like Braelon Allen. He’s bigger than Hall and excels when running downhill. The Jets only need a part-time back who can complement Hall, which is exactly what they’ll get with a running back like Allen.