Five Potential Sleepers in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rather than focus too much on the top prospects, it’s time to look at some 2024 NFL Draft sleepers. For most teams, it’s the late-round picks that determine whether they had a successful draft class or not.
After all, there are countless examples of late-round picks who became star players or even Hall of Famers, earning the distinction of being one of the greatest draft steals in NFL history.
2024 NFL Draft Sleepers to Watch
Who are the late-round picks in the 2024 Draft who could exceed expectations and blossom into stars? Who are the players who are underrated, undersized, or perhaps come from a small school but will find success in the NFL?
With countless candidates, here is a closer look at our five favorite 2024 NFL Draft sleepers.
Jaden Shirden, Running Back, Monmouth
There aren’t a ton of running backs in this year’s class who look like difference-makers. Therefore, it might be a good idea for teams to look for deep sleepers like Jaden Shirden. Not only did he play at a small school like Monmouth but he’s undersized at 5’8’’ while weighing less than 190 pounds.
Those are two good reasons to overlook him. However, his lightning-quick and has excellent vision. Shirden can also help as a kick returner where his shiftiness can be useful. Who knows, he could end up being the next Darren Sproles.
Austin Booker, Edge Rusher, Kansas
After barely playing at Minnesota, Austin Booker transferred to Kansas this past season and finished third in the Big 12 with eight sacks, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors.
However, that isn’t enough of a track record to make him an early-round pick, especially since he underperformed a little at the NFL Combine. However, the 6’6’’ defensive end has impressive tape and plenty of upside despite only having one productive season in college. He’s someone who could continue to develop in the years to come and end up being a steal.
Luke McCaffrey, Wide Receiver, Rice
Who wouldn’t take a chance on Luke McCaffrey based on his family lineage alone? His father was an NFL receiver who won three Super Bowls and his brother is the best non-quarterback in the NFL right now. The question with McCaffrey is that he began his career as a quarterback before moving to wide receiver two years ago.
He also got lost in the shuffle playing at Rice. On the other hand, over 1,700 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons for someone who never played the position isn’t too shabby. It’s also clear that McCaffrey has the physical tools and athleticism to become a productive NFL player. He’ll definitely be worth taking a flyer on during Day 3 of the draft.
Mohamed Kamara, Edge Rusher, Colorado State
Despite being Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season, Mohamed Kamara isn’t getting a ton of love from NFL scouts. He compiled 30.5 sacks over his college career, including 13 in 2023.
The issue is that he’s a 6’1’’ and 250-pound defensive end. Kamara also faced a lower level of competition in the Mountain West. Due to his size, he’ll likely have to transition to being an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, which will create even more questions. Nevertheless, his athleticism and productivity say that he’s worth the risk on Day 3.
Ja’Lynn Polk, Wide Receiver, Washington
After having possible top-10 pick Rome Odunze as a teammate at Washington, it’s been easy for NFL scouts to overlook Ja’Lynn Polk. He’s certainly not going to be the same explosive game-changer that Odunze could end up being in the NFL. But Polk has an intriguing blend of size and speed.
He also has one of the more reliable sets of hands in this class, often making catches through contact. As a bonus, Polk has proven to be a willing blocker down the field, so he’ll contribute in ways beyond making catches. That should help to make him a valuable asset for whatever NFL team grabs him late in the draft.