Four Bold Predictions for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Considering all the elements we’re set to watch in this postseason, it’s time to reveal our 2024 NBA Playoffs predictions.
The NBA playoffs are one of the best times in the world of sports and this year, things are heating up to see notable matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference. The competition is fierce, and although the Denver Nuggets are looking like the team to beat this season again, we could see potential postseason upsets over the next two months.
Anything can happen when the eight best teams in each conference clash with one another, including a Cinderella run, the best NBA Playoff series of all time and much more. That said, here are our four 2024 NBA Playoffs predictions.
The Sixers will reach the Conference Finals
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten big news in recent days with Joel Embiid returning from injury.
The Cameroonian-born player is a big boost for the team after missing two months of competition with a knee injury. The Sixers managed to stay afloat and now with their star on the court, whoever faces them in the postseason will have a lot to deal with.
The Bucks will lose in the first round
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to find consistency this season. After firing Adrian Griffin and landing Doc Rivers, the East powerhouse has had a hard time trying to find their rhythm and be ready for the postseason.
As of right now, everything is up in the air for the Bucks, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo out with an injury, this team could be knocked out of the playoff in the first round like last season.
Luka Doncic will finally beat the Clippers in the playoffs
For the third time in the last five years, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers, hoping to finally get over the hump and beat their nemesis.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and co. are having a terrific season, growing throughout and becoming a threat in the West. The Clippers are coming back from a bad streak, and if Luka continues his good play alongside Irving, the Mavs could go all the way to the Western Conference Finals.
Celtics will have another disappointing playoff exit
The Boston Celtics are ready to make a statement this season and finally win the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time in 16 years. The C’s have secured the best record in the NBA this season and they’re not stopping there.
After a disappointing exit last season, they’re ready to get revenge, return to the Finals and win that elusive championship. However, that won’t be an easy task, and despite their good record, the East won’t be a walk in the park for them. Even if they make it out of the conference, the West will be waiting with a huge team ready to beat the Celtics.
It’s hard to make an NBA Finals prediction without this team in it, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t seem like the Celtics will win it all this year.