The Memphis Grizzlies offseason plans in 2023 should be rather simple. They need to make sure their young’uns grow up once and for all and don’t get into any sort of trouble. That goes to you, Ja Morant. Don’t get into altercations with teenagers. Better yet, don’t play pickup against teens.
The Grizzlies were one of the most consistent teams throughout the regular season. But as good as they were, they also did a lot of talking, and their rivals often gave them their best shot because of that. The grit-and-grind culture lives on, but they need to win first and talk later.
Even so, the Grizzlies have a shot at becoming one of the next NBA dynasties if they play their cards right. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Grizzlies offseason plans 2023 and discuss some of the potential Grizzlies free agency targets in 2023, among many other topics:
Grizzlies offseason plan 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies lacked the experience and mental toughness to get past the Los Angeles Lakers. They even won without Ja Morant, so it wasn’t a matter of basketball alone, but of maturity and being held accountable. That’s why they believe Dillon Brooks shouldn’t be a part of their organization going forward.
Even so, we’re talking about a team that won 50 games despite not having their best player during a stretch because of Morant’s suspension, and they also missed Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams with injuries from time to time.
This core is young but deep. They’re well-round, and should be poised to make several long postseason runs for years to come, granted they manage to keep the band together. More importantly, they’re in a prime position to make a huge splash in the market, and some of the Grizzlies offseason rumors point towards that.
The roster stays almost the same
The Grizzlies will mostly feature familiar faces when they enter the 2023-24 NBA season. The upcoming Grizzlies free agents are just Dillon Brooks — who has already been told he won’t be brought back under any circumstances — and Xavier Tillman, who most definitely earned a spot in the rotation and the team’s plans for the future.
Memphis will be around $20 million below the $162 million luxury tax, and that number could be a little bigger without Brooks’ contract on their books. Ja Morant failed to get an All-NBA selection, so he missed on a huge payday in his impending contract extension.
The Grizzlies might not be able to stay under the luxury tax for long, as Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the aforementioned Morant will all eventually be extended, not to mention Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke could also get a big slice of the pie.
The Desmond Bane extension
All things considered, extending Desmond Bane should be a no-brainer at this point. He was their second-best offensive player all year long. and he’ll be eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension in the summer. Needless to say, he’s surpassed all expectations and has surged as one of the best players in his class.
The sharpshooting tweener broke out as an offensive force, averaging 21.5 points, five boards, 4.4 dimes, and 2.3 three-pointers per game on 40.8% shooting. He can create his own shot, and he showed a streaky shot-making ability that made him a valuable asset despite being somewhat undersized.
Bane could be in line for as much as $204 million over five years, and the Grizzlies might be reluctant to give him that much, so maybe they could work something out with a player or team option at some point. He could be a borderline max contract player, but teams rushing to pay their youngsters hasn’t always paid off, just ask Golden State with Jordan Poole or Miami with Tyler Herro.
Making a big splash
So, now that we’ve already established that the Grizzlies won’t change a lot of pieces simply because they don’t need to, let’s talk about what some insiders have predicted. This team is in a prime position to make a huge splash in the trade or free agency market.
The Grizzlies are in control of multiple draft pieces. They have the money and the cap space, and they have a bright future with at least three young and rising stars to build around. The team may not be a big market itself, but they have everything to be a perennial playoff contender for years to come.
The word around the league is that the Grizzlies intend to be uber-aggressive in their pursuit of an All-Star caliber player. They have a roster and a system that could most definitely use a plug-and-play kind of player, and they’re now in desperate need of a starting small forward with Dillon Brooks no longer welcome on the team’s premises.
Of course, it’ll all depend on who becomes available and how much the Grizzlies are actually willing to give up. But they know the reigning NBA champions are getting old, and you need to make the most of every single chance you’ve got to get better in the Association.
The Grizzlies’ title window could be open for then better part of next decade, depending on how well they operate, and on whether Ja Morant can prove to be a leader on and off the court. They were already close to trading for Kevin Durant, so don’t rule them out in any potential move for a star that could become available.