The 2023-24 NBA season will be an entertaining one for fans and players, and especially for those highest paid NBA players in 2023-24. With a new CBA, some major changes are coming to the association, and some stars will get a lot of money after signing big contracts in prior years.
In 2023-24, some players will be set for a huge payday. From NBA champions to big stars trying to win that elusive title, plenty of players will be getting some serious money when the next season starts.
Top 10 highest paid NBA players 2023-24
As the years go by, players get more money and next season we’ll see some historical numbers when it comes to salaries in the NBA. These are the 10 highest-paid players for the 2023-24 NBA season.
10. Kawhi Leonard, $45,640,084
We start off this list of the highest paid NBA players in 2023-24 with Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar who will be in his fifth season with the Californian team. The forward had a tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season, dealing with injuries again and missing a big chunk of the campaign.
Leonard is set to make $45,640,084 next year, per Spotrac, in a season full of high expectations for him. The Klaw played in 52 games last season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. After joining the Clips in 2019, Kawhi holds big expectations, and many think this is his final chance to win an NBA championship in Los Angeles.
9. Damian Lillard, $45,640,084
Damian Lillard became been man of the hour in the NBA after he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. The talented point guard is still on the trade block at the time of writing, as the Blazers and Miami Heat keep working to complete a deal.
Like Leonard, Lillard is set to make $45,640,084 next year, but it remains to be seen which team will be paying his salary when the 2023-24 season starts. Dame played 58 games this past season, averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, earning All-NBA honors.
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, $45,640,084
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the three best players in the NBA at this point, and his contract should show that. As the owner of one of the largest contracts in NBA history, Antetokounmpo will get $45,640,084 next year, the same as Lillard and Leonard.
A two-time NBA MVP, NBA champion, and Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo is one of the premier talents you can find in the league. The Greek Freak comes off a season where he averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games with the Milwaukee Bucks.
7. Paul George, $45,640,165
Besides Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers have another superstar with a huge contract, Paul George. The veteran swingman has had the chance to become the No. 1 option on this team, doing a solid job but never reaching the NBA Finals with the Clips.
PG13 is one of the best yet most underrated players in the league, but not by the Clippers. George is set to receive $45,640,165 next season, where he’ll try to help Kawhi Leonard reach a new level and compete for that elusive NBA championship. In 56 games last season, George posted 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
6. Kevin Durant, $46,407,433
The controversial Kevin Durant is set to get a huge paycheck next season in the deal that he initially agreed to with the Brooklyn Nets. The Phoenix Suns will pay $46,407,433 to KD this upcoming campaign, hoping that the 34-year-old is able to bring them to the promised land.
Durant is in a different scenario with the Suns, and he carries big expectations coming into this season. This will be his first full season with the team, and everybody will be waiting to see what he’s able to do with the overpowered Suns. Durant managed to play 49 games in 2022-23, posting 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
5. Bradley Beal, $46,741,590
Another Phoenix Suns player, Bradley Beal is set to start a new chapter in his career after the Washington Wizards shipped him to Arizona in a blockbuster deal. As part of his five-year, $251 million deal, Beal will make $46,741,590 in 2023-24.
The shooting guard is in a privileged position to win the NBA championship with the Suns, but they still need to prove that they’re ready to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. In 50 games last season, Beal posted 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. With all due respect, this could still go down as one of the worst contracts in NBA history.
4. Joel Embiid, $47,607,350
The reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is ready to defend his throne against the rest of the league and set to hit a big payday. Embiid is tied with other two players on this list, earning $47,607,350 next season.
The big man knows he carries big expectations on his shoulders, especially after his disappointing performances in the playoffs. Embiid played 66 games last season, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. It’s clear why he has one of the biggest contracts in the NBA currently.
3. LeBron James, $47,607,350
Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James has never been the highest-paid player in the NBA during his career. Even so, he’s managed to become a billionaire while still in action, making history in the NBA. He’s also set to have one of the largest NBA salaries in 2024.
The King is set to make $47,607,350 next campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will try to return to winning ways and win another championship next year. James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games in 2022-23.
2. Nikola Jokic, $47,607,350
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA right now. After a magical 2022-23 NBA season, the Serbian big man earned a lot of respect around the league, and is also set to make a lot of money starting next season, being second among the players with the largest NBA salaries 2023.
Jokic has one of the largest contracts in NBA history, making $47,607,350 in 2023-24. He’ll try to taste glory again with his Denver Nuggets. The Joker and co. know they have a target on their back, and none of that will stop their championship defense next season. Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season.
1. Stephen Curry, $51,915,615
Following a tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry is ready to bounce back and compete for another title with the Golden State Warriors. The point guard will have the largest salary in the NBA next season, making $51,915,615. He will become the first player in NBA history to get over $50 million per year in NBA history, topping our list of the highest paid NBA players 2023-24 .
Curry is still a terrific talent, and having him on the roster will always give the Warriors championship hope. The Chef is trying to add more silverware to his collection, and after a season full of changes, he’s set to take the Warriors back on track and compete for a championship again. In 56 games last season, Curry posted 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.