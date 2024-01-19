For years, New York Knicks fans have come up with dozens of Evan Fournier trade ideas. The Frenchman has been in Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse for quite a while now, and it seems like not even a string of injuries would be enough for him to get on the floor.
Fournier’s salary has always been a talking point. Nonetheless, by today’s standards, $18 million makes up for a nice salary-filler. So, as we approach February, Knicks trade deadline rumors involve the out-of-favor swingman again.
Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes are likely to be out of the team soon. The first, for obvious reasons, and the latter because of a lack of playing time and a reported lack of interest from the team in signing him to a contract extension.
Evan Fournier trade ideas: Potential deals
With that in mind, we’ll take a look at some potential deals that could actually work out. Of course, it’s worth noting that only bad teams with cap space would be willing to absorb Fournier’s contract as long as it comes with Grimes and/or potential draft capital, depending on the return.
Going to Texas
Victor Wembanyama has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the league. He’s one of them already. The San Antonio Spurs know he’s a generational talent, and they need to do everything they possibly can to keep him healthy, happy, and locked in. That’s why they could pair him with a savvy veteran and compatriot from the French national team like Fournier.
On top of that, they would get a promising combo guard in Grimes, who could slide to the starting point guard position in San Antonio, perhaps their biggest area of need. In return, the Knicks would get Doug McDermott’s shooting and expiring salary back, as well as out-of-favor PG Devonte’ Graham, who could give them an instant offensive spark off the bench.
Getting a shooter
The Detroit Pistons are at risk of finishing the season with the worst record in NBA history, so they might as well get something out of it. That something could be a package centered around both Grimes and Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick from the Knicks.
But why on Earth would the Knicks do that? Well, to get veteran shooter Bojan Bogdanovic, one of the best players who could be available at the trade deadline, and a bonafide bucket-getter who can play at the two or both forward spots. He’s another ball-handler and someone to take the pressure off Julius Randle when he clogs up the paint, and they lack spacing.
Knicks go jumbo
The New York Knicks could set their sights on the nation’s capital and make a run at Kyle Kuzma. That would give them a jumbo lineup featuring Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby at the two, Kuzma at the three, and Julius Randle and Isaiah Harstenstein in the frontcourt. They could be a nightmare on switches as a defensive team, for sure.
Kuzma is reportedly worth two first-round picks, but perhaps the Washington Wizards would be willing to give him up for a future first-round pick, a second-round pick, and Fournier and Grimes. He’s a solid shooter who can help them spread the floor.
Fournier to Rip City
And last but not least, we take a look at Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers. They don’t have a use for him right now, as they’re looking to rebuild, and Scoot Henderson should get as many touches as he can handle right now, both as a playmaker and as a finisher.
Brogdon is one of the most intelligent players in the league. He can play both guard spots and be efficient, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench. He’s a better defender than Jalen Brunson and would be an elite closer next to him and OG Anunoby for defensive purposes. They could get him for the same package: a first-round pick, Fournier, Grimes, and a second.