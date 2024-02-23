After a long career as an average (occasionally above-average) quarterback in the NFL, what is Kirk Cousins’ net worth?
Obviously, he hasn’t made as much as Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, or Lamar Jackson will make during their career. Those players have signed some of the biggest contracts in NFL history. So how does Cousins compare?
Keep in mind that he’s now toward the end of his career. Cousins’ next contract could be his last. He’s also not going to be making top-dollar at this point. But let’s take a look back at Kirk Cousins’ contract history and find out how much he’s made and how much he’s worth.
Kirk Cousins Net Worth
At the end of 2023, Kirk Cousins’ net worth was an estimated $70 million. Clearly, he is set financially for the rest of his life.
However, his net worth might seem a little low for an NFL quarterback who has been in the league for more than a decade and has four Pro Bowl selections on his resume. Why is that the case?
Kirk Cousins’ Career Earnings
From his rookie year in 2012 through the 2023 NFL season, Cousins made an estimated $231 million in NFL salary. Of course, that doesn’t account for income taxes, so that total is a lot higher than his net income after taxes. Cousins has also been active when it comes to giving to charitable causes, which is another reason why his career earnings are so much higher than his current net worth.
It’s also worth remembering that Cousins wasn’t a highly-paid player during the early part of his NFL career. He was a fourth-round pick in 2012 and made just $862,000 that season. He made less money in each of the next three seasons because his signing bonus was included in his rookie salary.
It wasn’t until 2016 that Cousins made a seven-figure salary for the first time. Granted, he made $19.95 million that season on a one-year deal with Washington.
After signing with the Vikings in 2018, Cousins’ earnings started to take off. He made $26 million in 2018 and a little over $40 million in both 2020 and 2022. Through the 2023 season, the Vikings have made him roughly $185 million over his six seasons in Minnesota.
Kirk Cousins Endorsements
With plenty of charm and a calm demeanor, Cousins has earned plenty of endorsement deals throughout his career.
Well-known brands like Nike, Kay Jewelers, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and DraftKings have partnered with Cousins. The veteran quarterback has also signed endorsement deals with Bose, Neuxtec, TLC, Raising Canes, Pizza Ranch, and several other brands.
Kirk Cousins Career Highlights
Cousins’ career highlights begin with him being a three-year starter at Michigan State under longtime coach Mark Dantonio. In each of his final two seasons, Cousins led the Spartans to 11 wins. That included winning a share of the Big Ten title in 2010 and playing in the inaugural Big Ten Championship Game in 2011.
Since he spent the early part of his NFL career as a backup, Cousins had to wait his turn. However, he led Washington to a 9-7 record and a spot in the playoffs during his first season as a starter in 2015. Cousins followed that up by earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2016. Despite getting a reputation for being a rather average quarterback, Cousins went back to the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2021, and 2022.
The 2022 season was arguably the best of his career. Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 record that season thanks to eight-game winning drives in the fourth quarter. Those eight game-winning drives in one season tied Matthew Stafford for the NFL record and will likely be remembered as one of Cousins’ greatest career accomplishments.