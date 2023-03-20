The NBA (National Basketball Association) is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. The NBA has a rich history that is filled with unforgettable moments and legendary players and I’m sure that many more moments will happen in the coming years.
You will already be aware of the fact that NBA seasons are competitive and intense and therefore, anything can happen on the court.
Nevertheless, in this article, we will be taking a look back at five of the greatest moments in the history of NBA.
Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” – 1997 Finals
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, and his performance in the 1997 NBA Finals is a testament to his greatness.
In Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, Jordan was suffering from a severe case of the flu, but he still managed to score 38 points and lead the Chicago Bulls to victory. Jordan’s heroics in the “Flu Game” are still talked about to this day, and they cemented his legacy as one of the toughest and most competitive players in NBA history.
Magic Johnson’s “Baby Hook” – 1987 Finals
Magic Johnson is another legendary player who had his fair share of memorable moments in NBA. In Game 4 of the 1987 Finals against the Boston Celtics, Johnson hit a running hook shot with just two seconds left on the clock to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-106 victory. The shot, which has since been dubbed the “Baby Hook,” was one of the most iconic moments in NBA history and helped the Lakers win their second championship in three years.
Ray Allen’s game-tying three-pointer – 2013 Finals
The 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs was one of the most thrilling and closely contested series in recent memory.
In Game 6, the Heat found themselves down by three points with just seconds left on the clock. That’s when Ray Allen, one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, hit a clutch game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
The Heat went on to win the game and eventually the championship, thanks in large part to Allen’s heroics.
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game – 2006 Regular Season
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 regular season is one of the most incredible individual performances in NBA history. Bryant was virtually unstoppable that night, hitting shots from all over the court and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-104 victory.
His 81 points are second only to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in NBA history, and the performance cemented Bryant’s legacy as one of the greatest scorers of all time.
The Chicago Bulls’ “Last Dance” – 1998 Finals
The Chicago Bulls’ run of six championships in eight years in the 1990s is one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history. Their last championship, in 1998, was particularly memorable as it marked the end of an era.
In Game 6 of the Finals against the Utah Jazz, Michael Jordan hit a game-winning shot to clinch the championship for the Bulls and complete their “Last Dance” as a team. The moment was bittersweet for Bulls fans, who knew that their beloved team would never be the same again.