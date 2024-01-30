With February zooming in, the Mavs trade deadline plans should become a lot clearer. We already know this team is looking to get better and bigger, and their need for an upgrade at the wing has become more than evident. Also, a backup big man couldn’t hurt, as Richaun Holmes has been quite disappointing.
Jason Kidd‘s team already has one of the best point guards in the league in Luka Doncic, and his 73-point performance proved again that trading draft picks or whatever it takes to give him more help is more than worth it. He’s a special kind of talent, and they need to make the most of his pairing with Kyrie Irving.
Mavs trade deadline: What should Dallas do?
As of now, most Mavericks trade rumors feature defensive-oriented players, and rightfully so. While this team is quite comfortable playing in the 120s and pushing the pace on every single possession, outscoring your opponents isn’t the wisest tactic in the playoffs, as other teams tend to make adjustments and take away some of your strengths in a seven-game series.
With that in mind, we’ll take a look at the five players who could most definitely move the needle in Dallas, as they look just one piece away from being a legitimate NBA championship contender.
Dorian Finney-Smith
A Dorian Finney-Smith reunion makes perfect sense for this team. They had no choice but to let him go when they wanted to acquire Kyrie Irving, which is a move they would make every day of the week and twice on Sundays. But now that he’s eligible to come back, why not?
The Mavs desperately need someone who could guard multiple spots and get some stops on the wing. Finney-Smith can do that at a high level while also being an underrated passer and a low-maintenance guy in the offense.
Jerami Grant
Jerami Grant could turn the Dallas Mavericks into legitimate championship contenders right away. He’s exactly what they crave on the wing right now, and he could even play some small-ball five for them in lineups featuring multiple shooters.
Grant can create his own shot and put up big numbers if given the opportunity, not to mention he’s a solid defender as well. However, he’s making a lot of money, and the Portland Trail Blazers still want him around.
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma has become the butt of the joke way too often around NBA Twitter, but that’s not fair at all. While his decision-making and shot-selection have often been terrible, he’s a solid two-way player who could contribute to any championship-caliber team.
Kuzma comes with championship experience. He can play both forward spots and some small-ball five, and he’s a much better defender than people give him credit for. He might be expensive and hard to get, though.
P.J. Washington
The Charlotte Hornets have already started their panic sale by parting ways with Terry Rozier, and they’re rumored to be interested in trading Miles Bridges away. They could also move or buyout both Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry.
The Mavs could look to make the most of this clearance sell and pursue an upgrade for Grant Williams in P.J. Washington, a versatile defender and bruising rebounder with some upside and stretch-four potential.
Andrew Wiggins
Last but not least, we find Andrew Wiggins, whose trade value has plummeted because he’s in the midst of the worst season in his career. Ironically, that makes it the perfect time to try to buy low and see if a new environment is what he needs to get back on track.
Wiggins played an instrumental role in the Golden State Warriors’ last championship run, proving that he could become an elite defender and the ultimate energy guy on both ends of the glass.