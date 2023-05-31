With a good chunk of football now played in Major League Soccer, it’s time to review and rate the best teams and the franchises who are coming into a purple patch of form in the MLS Power Rankings Week 16. Will any of these lead the way toward the end of the season?
MLS Power Rankings Week 16
10 — Chicago Fire
The 19-year-old Greek striker Georgios Koutsias proved to have the X-factor as he scored his first-ever Chicago Fire goal to secure a 3-3 draw against Atlanta United.
This dogged determination is rooted throughout the team and puts them narrowly into the power rankings with Kei Kamara and Xherdan Shaqiri exemplifying good football at Soldier Field.
9 — Atlanta United
Gonzalo Pineda has a wealth of rich resources behind him at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After all, any team lining up with Brad Guzan, Thiago Almada, and Giorgos Giakoumakis should have the chance to win soccer games.
While some results haven’t gone completely their way, their success is underlined by performances showcased in the 4-0 victory against the Colorado Rapids, the 5-1 triumph that got the better of the Portland Timbers among other staple wins.
8 — Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders might have been much higher up the power rankings if wasn’t for so many bad results of late.
Losses to Austin FC, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and even Sporting Kansas City have raised real concerns for Brian Schmetzer. The victory against New York Red Bulls got the results back on track as they proved to still be one of the best teams in MLS this season.
7 — New England Revolution
Bruce Arena has seen it all in soccer. He knows that form will cost him in the MLS Power Rankings Week 16 but it’s all part of a longer-term project.
Combining the experience of both Bobby Wood and Jozy Altidore makes for a slightly evergreen offense but one that brings about success.
6 — FC Dallas
While FC Dallas isn’t stealing headlines for especially easy-on-the-eye football or flashy designated players on exorbitant contracts, the Texas franchise is slowly plugging away and occupying the fourth spot in the East for their hard work.
Jesus Ferreira remains the franchise poster boy as he’s been paramount to their recent run of being unbeaten in five.
5 — Philadelphia Union
Despite a very slow start to the 2023 season, Philadelphia Union is back toward the top end of the Eastern Conference standings.
Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza are potentially the best-attacking duo in MLS as they’ve hit key goals in victories against New York City FC and New England Revolution.
4 — St Louis City
It’s hard to dislike St. Louis City. Instead of going through the arduous ‘adapting to MLS’ phase, they’ve gone in straight at the deep end and assumed a place as one of the top clubs already. Their MLS Power Rankings Week 16 fourth spot is courtesy of their statement results like a 4-0 mauling of Sporting Kansas City, 3-1 against Vancouver, and of course that 5-1 drubbing of FC Cincinnati.
This might be Bradley Carnell’s first-ever top job as a head coach but has shown the capability to win tactical battles time over this season. That’s only highlighted by the St. Louis performance against Vancouver, where the team didn’t even have 40% possession yet still won 3-1. It’s this resilience and ability to do so much with so little that has elevated the franchise so quickly.
3 — Nashville SC
Any team with the 2022 MVP will be chasing down a good spot in the power rankings. Hany Mukhtar is the totality of an attacking player having scored eight goals and made five assists in just 14 MLS games.
The German isn’t the only good aspect of Nashville SC, however. MLS journeyman Fafa Picault is now turning out at Geodis Park and having great success in facilitating wide play. They’ve shown that the team has arrived at the big time when they drew 1-1 with LAFC earlier in the season.
2 — LAFC
Steve Cherelundo hasn’t been afraid to change the title-winning team, rather than rest on his laurels. The emergence of Denis Bouanga has been a revelation for the club as the Gabon international forward has scored 10 games in his first 12 MLS games.
Despite an early exit in the US Open, LAFC has still made the final of the CONCACAF Champions League final and has been commanding in Major League Soccer fixtures. That stemmed from a defensive lineup that rarely allows opposition attackers time to think on the ball. Jesus Murillo and Diego Palacios have only conceded 10 goals in their first 12 MLS matches, now seen as among the best players in MLS, defensively.
1 — FC Cincinnati
Could there be a better origin story for the rise of FC Cincinnati? After years of success in the USL, the team struggled to take to Major League Soccer consistently, coming last in the overall standings.
Well, look at them now. Not only first in the Franchise Sports power rankings, but playing some of the best football in MLS.
Pat Noonan has been hard at work on the training ground cultivating a creative team that consistently finds each other in attacking positions. Assertive wins against the Philadelphia Union, the Portland Timbers, and Montreal Impact have only bolstered their stature.