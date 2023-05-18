Week 14 in the Major League Soccer 2023 season will sort the teams out for sure. After the dust has settled on the first mid-week round of games, only the strongest teams will be able to put together consecutive wins. Should top-tier managers rotate their packs too much, lesser-standing franchises may be able to see out a win. Let’s get right to it in our MLS Week 14 predictions 2023 covering the biggest matches from the upcoming weekend.
MLS Week 14 predictions 2023
Inter Miami vs Orlando City
Sunday 21st May, 00:30 BST
It’s the Florida Derby! Colloquially known as the turnpike derby, this rivalry game has taken place 10 times before with Orlando City winning half of the matches. However, the recent form of the Lions has been unpredictable. Despite defeating Minnesota United and LA Galaxy, the franchise lost to D.C. United and CF Montreal, while only accruing stalemates with Columbus Crew and New York City.
Inter Miami might have lost in mid-week but prior to that had put together three consecutive victories which allowed them to catch up to Orlando in the standings — they are just a point behind. More importantly, Phil Neville has been able to get Josef Martinez to score again. The Venezuelan notched his 101st MLS goal to enter the top 10 of the all-time scorer list.
Prediction: Despite a slow start to the season, Inter Miami finally looks like a finished article. Displaying some of the best MLS players currently. Given Orlando’s instability, Miami should win this one at home.
Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution
Sunday 21st May, 00:30 BST
Two of the best MLS teams this season collide here at Subaru Park as the Philadelphia Union hosts the New England Revolution. The two teams currently occupy spots in the top six within the Eastern Conference standings, showing their quality.
Philadelphia Union is currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in MLS games. They secured a 0-0 draw with D.C. United in midweek. While the point was better than none, there were notable concerns arising from the game. Primarily, the shot accuracy was well below par as they managed just two on-target from 16 attempts.
Bruce Arena had the luxury of no midweek game, unlike a lot of other teams, meaning he has a full set of rested players to utilize. New England may have needed the break having suffered a surprise loss to Inter Miami last weekend.
Prediction: There will be goals. Bruce Arena won’t go lightly on failure in Miami and make this a must-win for his New England team.
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United
Sunday 21st May, 01:30 BST
Our MLS Week 14 predictions 2023 head to the iconic Soldier Field for the game between Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. The hosts were putting together a run of decent results as they defeated St. Louis twice in the space of three days, with many noting improvements from players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Kacper Przybyłko, and Kei Kamara.
That was until Brandon Cambridge’s brace took the lead and all three points away from the Fire, as he earned Charlotte FC a victory in midweek. Same old problems for Chicago with no resolution in sight.
Atlanta United bucked their three-game losing streak in mid-week with tremendous venom as they defeated Colorado Rapids FC 4-0 in a match they bossed with 68% possession. The team was incredibly fruitful with their possession as they crafted and carved out chances almost at will. This is to be expected with a fantastic roster that utilizes attacking talents like Thiago Almada, Brooks Lennon, and their Greek superstar, Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Prediction: There’s probably no better ground to visit when you want to put together consecutive victories. Atlanta should have more than enough confidence and quality now to defeat Chicago, especially with an in-form Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has already scored six goals this season.
LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes
Sunday 21st May, 03:30 BST
If it wasn’t for the reverse fixture’s surprise result, this game might not make it in MLS Week 14 predictions 2023. However, when San Jose Earthquakes shocked the reigning champions with a 2-1 win, the matchup takes a lot more precedence.
Of course, like good defending champions, LAFC followed up that loss with a resounding 3-0 win against Real Salt Lake in a game in which they efficiently neutralized any attacking threat. Yet, the team comes into this California derby having only drawn in mid-week. The 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City was subject to a few starting lineup changes but not enough to prompt failure to beat a struggling franchise toward the bottom of the pile.
San Jose Earthquakes are a rejuvenated team. Yet, they’ve not made it easy for those plotting week 14 MLS preview pieces. In their last two games, they’ve defeated LAFC, one of the best teams right now, and lost to LA Galaxy, conversely one of the worst.
Prediction: LAFC had a midweek game but San Jose did not. This could be the difference. BMO Stadium is a hard place to go to yet San Jose could definitely earn a draw here.