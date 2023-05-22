It’s time for the MLS Week 15 predictions in 2023. With another week in the bank, there’s pure class oozing from the contenders and anxiety-fuelled backlines as the pretenders are getting found out. Who can emerge triumphant in Major League Soccer this round?
MLS Week 15 predictions 2023
New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union
Sunday 28th May, 00:30 BST
Our Week 15 MLS preview starts in the Big Apple as New York City FC is clambering for any kind of positive result. By the time kick-off comes it’ll be more than a calendar month since the franchise recorded its last win having lost or drawn every game since they defeated FC Dallas 3-1 in mid-April.
Philadelphia Union head to Citi Park in a relatively rich vein of form after defeated New England Revolution 3-0 last weekend, making it five unbeaten in MLS games. While Daniel Gazdag usually steals the headlines, plaudits must also be heaped on Julian Carranza who’s also been a serious goal threat in the prior games.
Prediction: This one should be a no-contest. Philadelphia is finally back after a slow start, buoyed by two consecutive clean sheets from Andre Blake. The Union should win relatively comfortably.
Orlando City vs Atlanta United
Sunday 28th May, 00:30 BST
Orlando City came out of their Florida derby with Inter Miami as deserved 3-1 winners, breaking a winless streak in the process. The question is, can they use the momentum to beat one of the best MLS teams this season? Standing over six feet tall, you might not want to disagree with Ercan Kara if he thinks they can beat Atlanta. He’s found the net in the last three games, making him one of the hottest players in Major League Soccer right now.
Atlanta United has one of the best MLS players currently on their roster in Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek striker has been in electric form even when the rest of the team hasn’t. His two goals against Chicago Fire ensured that Atlanta left Soldier Field with something.
Prediction: It’s a meeting of two of the best forwards in MLS right now as Kara and Giakoumakis collide. There will be goals.
Toronto FC vs D.C. United
Sunday 28th May, 00:30 BST
Toronto FC and D.C. United actually met on the opening weekend of the season when D.C. made an emphatic comeback to win 3-2. Since then Toronto FC has continued to struggle under Bob Bradley despite the franchise paying out the biggest wage in the league to Lorenzo Insigne. He’s actually suffered a few injuries but is getting paid far too much to sit in a Canadian medical facility. Bradley thought he’d sneaked a point away from home last weekend until Gyasi Zardes scored a 90+1 winner for Austin FC to send Toronto home empty-handed.
Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United might have also had early season woes, but they’ve since turned the corner and are as high as sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. He’s installed a fluid pass game within the roster as they pass it on the carpet and compete for every ball. Coupled with the individual brilliance of players like Mateusz Klich, this team could continue to improve.
Interestingly, Wayne Rooney has never lost a game to Toronto, having won his managerial debut in the fixture earlier this year and going unbeaten against them as a player. While it might not be high on his list of achievements, he’ll want to keep this trend going.
Prediction: Given the unsettled nature of Toronto FC, as noted by Federico Bernardeschi’s post-match comments (criticizing the tactics) it’s hard to see a harmonious taking to the pitch at BMO Field. Our MLS Week 15 predictions in 2023 can only visualize D.C. leaving Canada with all three points.
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC
Sunday 28th May, 01:30 BST
There’s a Texas derby this weekend! Houston welcomes Austin FC to the Shell Energy Stadium in a game for not only bragging rights but Western Conference standings as the two are separated by just a single point and position going into this one.
Thorleifur Úlfarsson proved to be integral last weekend as Houston Dynamo came from behind to secure a point against their other state rivals, FC Dallas. The Icelandic super-sub scored in the 85th minute. The major concern should be that Houston finds it very difficult to craft out clear-cut chances, registering just two on-target shots throughout that game.
It was another late-late show for Austin FC as they played Toronto FC last weekend. Gyasi Zardes stepped up in injury time to secure all three points, delighting the home crowd at Q2 Stadium. Zardes has played Houston 12 times before and interestingly has four wins, four losses, and as many ties. Strangely, he’s struggled against them, having only scored in the fixture twice.
While the divide between the two clubs might not be as fierce as some other footballing rivalries, there’s an interesting dimension as two players transferred across the teams this season. Andrew Tarbell left Austin for Houston to be their reserve keeper, while Adam Lundqvist went in the other direction.
Prediction: These two franchises in our MLS Week 15 predictions 2023 have both shown resilience even if their initial game plans haven’t fostered favorable results. Neither team are likely to take an early lead but there should be a decent late showing.