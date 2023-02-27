It’s here! Major League Soccer 2023 is here! The fixtures are coming thick and fast from now until the end of the season. We preview the biggest and best fixtures in the second week of games so you know what to look out for — read below for our MLS Week 2 predictions in 2023.
MLS Week 2 predictions 2023
LAFC vs Portland, 04/02 21:30 GMT
The champions against the super club. Banc of California Stadium is set for real excitement here in what will be Los Angeles FC’s first game of the season after their original fixture was postponed due to poor weather. The Portland Timbers kicked off on the Monday kick off with their game against Sporting Kansas City.
When the sides last met, Denis Bouanga scored his first-ever MLS goal in the 95th minute, as a result, wrapped up the points for LAFC as they won 2-1 away from home. Portland ended up missing out on postseason football by a singular point, making it a grudge match of sorts. The LAFC club captain Carlos Vela adds more fuel to the fire having seemingly always scored against Portland with six goals in eight appearances against the Timbers.
- Prediction: Vela to score, LAFC is probably still too good despite missing week 1, home win.
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union, 05/02 00:30 GMT
Philadelphia Union suffered no adverse effects from losing the MLS Cup upon their competitive resumption in week 1. The Union confidently dispatched Columbus Crew 4-1 as Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza scored two each.
Inter Miami started their 2023 campaign with a 2-0 home win over CF Montreal. The Florida-based franchise might have had scruffy parts and didn’t enjoy too much of the ball, yet executed a lot of clinical moves up the field. Goals from debutants Serhiy Kryvtsov and Shanyder Borgelin show that this franchise is going in the right direction.
The aforementioned Julian Carranza is of particular attention going into this game at DRV PNK stadium, having previously played for Inter Miami. Given that Miami is still a relatively new franchise, the teams have only played six competitive games against each other before. Typically, Philadelphia enjoys these games having won three and gone undefeated in five of them.
Another personnel subplot is that Borgelin spent three years within the Philadelphia academy system before switching to Miami’s in 2022 and now breaking into the first team roster.
- Prediction: This could be a close one. 2-2 as Miami is spurred on by the home fans.
Atlanta United vs Toronto FC, 05/02 00:30 GMT
It’s a collision of late show performers. By all accounts, Toronto FC thought they’d secured all three points when Mark-Anthony Kaye made it 2-1 in the 83rd minute. Of course. D.C. United went on to win 3-2 with two further late goals.
Atlanta United was also staring down the barrel late on. Yet, Thiago Almada’s brace in the 93rd and 99th minutes sent Mercedes-Benz Stadium into pandemonium. A direct freekick goal is worthy of celebration but sending San Jose Earthquakes home empty-handed on opening weekend after chasing the game for over 75 minutes — that’s mega.
If the doctors clear Lorenzo Insigne to play, he’ll make a difference for sure. Atlanta United will rely on their World Cup winner for more goals and Almada thrives on it.
- Prediction: Goals. Late goals.
St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC, 05/03 01:30 GMT
Charlotte FC was the new franchise in the league last year. They suffered the same fate as they again lost on the opening weekend. Frustratingly, Charlotte matched New England Revolution in almost every attacking attribute – and even enjoyed more of the ball. However, the record shows a 1-0 loss.
Last weekend, St. Louis City made history by winning their first-ever match in Major League Soccer against Austin FC. Something often easier said than done as franchises can take an eternity to adapt to the pace/quality of the league. Klauss, the Brazilian forward, secured the winner in the 3-2 win, yet can the team keep up?
In this meeting of the two newest Major League Soccer franchises, there’s a lot of uncertainty with little form or history to assess. It will be the first competitive MLS game held at CITYPARK with a big crowd expected for their homecoming after that famous win in Texas.
- Prediction: St. Louis City showed a lot of character and determination. That should navigate them to a draw at least.
Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake, 05/03, 03:30 GMT
There aren’t many better ways to start a season than with a victory. The Seattle Sounders did just that with an empathetic 4-0 mauling of Colorado Rapids. Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris, and Heber all got on the scoresheet. Morris’ diving header was the most visually appealing.
Real Salt Lake also got off to a winning start as they came back from a goal down to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1. Two goals in as many minutes from Justen Glad and Damir Kreilach ensured they took all three points back to America.
While Seattle is arguably a bigger club and more successful, they’ve stuttered against Real Salt Lake. Salt Lake has won the last four encounters. Despite the opening weekend win, Brian Schmetzer will no doubt lean on the experience of his captain, Nicolas Lodeiro. The Uruguayan has often played well against this opposition having scored four goals and made as many assists.
- Prediction: Seattle has the ability to break the curse here with a 3-1 home win.
