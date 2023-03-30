It’s that time again. With the Major League Soccer season taking a preliminary shape, we look ahead to the sixth week of fixtures and deliver some MLS Week 6 predictions in 2023.
Below, we are highlighting the most appealing fixtures and best MLS players in 2023.
MLS Week 6 predictions 2023
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders, April 2nd, 00:30 BST
When you’re an established Major League Soccer super club, the preseason MLS Cup odds will never be too long. As such, Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy start every year with a weight of expectation from their fanbases. The two franchises have reacted in wildly different ways.
Seattle has galvanized the promise that Jordan Morris indicated in his earlier years, as the American international leads the scoring charts with seven goals in five appearances thus far. That’s as many as he scored throughout the 2022 season!
His success is truly a product of Brian Schmetzer’s possession-style football, controlling the ball over 50% in all its MLS games so far. The expansive play then facilitates the creative outlets, which usually find an on-fire Morris who feels obliged to score.
By comparison, the Galaxy is having a torrid 2023. Fan protests outside the ground, low attendances, and poor on-pitch performances are a far cry from the club’s successful yesteryear. Greg Vanney’s team has yet to win this season and has scored just two goals in four games.
Prediction: While the Galaxy has to come good at some point, it most likely won’t be here against an in-form Jordan Morris and Seattle. Sounders away fans to enjoy the day out in the Californian sunshine, 3-0.
St. Louis City vs Minnesota United, April 2nd, 01:30 BST
Five games into its professional existence, five won. Major League Soccer followers will be forgiven for taking a second glance at the Western Conference standings.
St. Louis City has taken to MLS competition like a duck to water and topped the table with the maximum of 15 points. Writers and journalists will soon be running out of superlatives to describe this awesome achievement by the debutant expansion team, especially considering how Bradley Carnell’s team made light work of Real Salt Lake at America First Field with a 4-0 victory.
While they’ve not acquired quite as many points, Minnesota United have also made an amicable start to 2023, going undefeated in the four games they’ve played. While most teams would make use of the home advantage, the Loons’ two victories have been on the road.
Prediction: In theory, this could be the tie of the weekend. Both teams like progressive central build-ups with both producing a multitude of shots per game. 2-2 feels like a fair prediction, on the other hand, is there any stopping the St. Louis City hype train?
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, April 2nd, 00:30 BST
Two of the most eye-catching teams to feature in our MLS Week 6 predictions 2023 are FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. The hosts undefeated start to the season has continued their 2022 season as the franchise finally resumes the lineage it produced in USL.
Junior Moreno has been a pivotal cog in the squad from defensive midfield as he performs his primary duties while still stepping up when needed to provide key passes and even get on the score sheet himself.
Inconsistent Miami is a befitting yet upsetting moniker for David Beckham’s franchise. Despite notching two wins in their opening two games, they’ve since become something of a damp rag succumbing to three consecutive defeats. The last of which saw the DRV PNK Stadium faithful stunned as MLS legend Kei Kamara score his first goal for Chicago Fire to take all three points back to the Midwest.
Prediction: Goals. Whenever these two meet the defences might as well take the day off. The last game ended 4-4. While that marquee meeting might not transpire early in the season, there’s no reason why a 2-2 can’t take place.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal, April 2nd, 03:30 BST
Our Week 6 MLS preview wouldn’t be complete without this Canadian derby. Both teams are enduring arduous starts to their respective seasons; both with just three points on the board so far this campaign.
The hosts have amassed their tally from their last three games, with consecutive 1-1 draws. The franchise however will take some solace from this unbeaten run having had to navigate a tricky CONCACAF Champions League tie with Real Espana during the same timeframe, which included a long haul flight to Honduras and back.
The Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal hasn’t started with much oomph. The majority of MLS Week 6 predictions 2023 will most likely have them as underdogs again.
Their first three games ended in defeat without as much as scoring a goal as Inter Miami, Austin FC and Nashville SC all won at Montreal’s expense. The franchise did however register its first victory of the season last weekend with a 3-2 comeback win with against last years beaten finalists, Philadelphia Union. After the Union had a man sent off, Losada went on the attack and relied on club icon Romell Quioto to seal three points in deep added time with his 98th minute header.
Prediction: Neither team has set the league alight yet, this game could easily boil over with added time action 1-1 with the potential for more late-late goals.
