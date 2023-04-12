The Major League Soccer season is well and truly underway with the majority of teams having played seven games by now and season expectations adjusted for some. While the playoff format allows for numerous teams to prosper, how they will do so, is still up for contention. Our MLS Week 8 Predictions 2023 covers the biggest and most important upcoming matches.
CF Montreal vs D.C. United
Sunday, 16th April, 00:30 BST
Seven games into the season, there might not be two more struggling and underperforming managers in Major League Soccer. All Week 8 MLS preview pieces will be talking up the clash between the head coaches Hernan Losada and Wayne Rooney.
CF Montreal has struggled to adapt to Hernan Losada’s system having only notched up a single win this season. While that win came against the 2022 MLS finalists, the last two games have dissolved any optimism around Saputo Stadium. Losing 5-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps and then 4-0 to the New England Revolution has raised concerns over his suitability for this role. Of course, Losada was replaced by Wayne Rooney at the helm of D.C. United in April 2022 – adding an additional narrative to this already charged fixture.
Wayne Rooney had his all-time England goal-scoring record broken in late March by Harry Kane and hasn’t won a game with D.C. United since. It’s been a turbulent period for the former England international and Manchester United legend. During his playing career, Rooney scored twice in as many games against Montreal, which included a 5-0 win. In 2023 as a manager, despite having one of the best MLS players this season in Mateusz Klich at his disposal, Rooney can’t seem to utilize him to his best abilities.
Prediction: It’ll be cagey. Neither will want to lose, yet both teams have shown they are below par in 2023.
Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution
Sunday, 16th April, 00:30 BST
Three wins on the bounce with two consecutive clean sheets have got the Columbus Crew fans purring with delight. Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution come in hot too, having dispensed with CF Montreal with a 4-0 victory last weekend; poaching the second-place position in the East.
The Crew poster boy might be Lucas Zelarayan, however, the club must also applaud the efforts of Aidan Morris and Christian Ramirez who more than compete to top the franchise goal tally.
Their attacking prowess has already led them to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Emmanuel Boateng who made 10 appearances for Columbus Crew in 2020 in a brief stint at the club before linking up with the New England Revolution ahead of the 2021 season. The Ghanian has been used in passing this season, coming off the bench to help provide midfield solidity.
Prediction: In what could be the tie of the round, it could be an attacking showcase. New England might have an edge as throughout Bruce Arena’s storied MLS career he’s gone unbeaten against the Crew in 30 of 41 games.
St. Louis City vs FC Cincinnati
Sunday, 16th April, 01:30 BST
One question that must be asked in this Week 8 MLS preview is: Has St. Louis City lost yet? Yes! Despite starting the campaign with five consecutive victories, MLS’ newest franchise has now endured back-to-back defeats, most recently that 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders.
This kind of start is still remarkable, yet now the reality check might be setting in as more statistical data becomes available on how to defeat them.
FC Cincinnati could only have dreamed of such a luxurious start to Major League Soccer, having been largely seen as the whipping boys for multiple seasons. That’s all in the past, however, as Chris Albright has made them into a serious playoff-contending team. The last three games have all ended in 1-0 victories, showing defensive maturity. Furthermore, displaying the ability to win even if they don’t dominate possession.
Prediction: MLS Week 8 predictions in 2023 don’t come more tort than this. St Louis City is second in the Western Conference standings, with FC Cincinnati first in the East. Cincinnati should edge it with the experience and their dogged dedication to defend a lead.
LA Galaxy vs LAFC
Sunday, 16th April, 21:30 BST
Almost all MLS Week 8 predictions in 2023 will document the enormous Los Angeles derby, El Trafico, between Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC. There might not be a worse time for LAFC to turn up to Dignity Health Sports Park for the Galaxy. The fan protests have no end in sight and on-pitch results are far below the expected standard. The arrival of the defending champions could do with being postponed until they’ve found their form.
Steve Cherundolo’s record against LA Galaxy hangs in the balance. Despite winning the MLS Cup in 2022, he lost his first two LA derbies. Two subsequent wins against them mean that this match would allow him to say he’s got the better of the rival franchise. Galaxy still holds the edge in the all-time series with seven wins to five. Could this be the turning point?
Prediction: Preseason power rankings don’t come much higher than those attributed to the LA clubs. Despite them having polar opposite seasons, it’s a blood and thunder match which Galaxy won’t give up without a fight. They might, however, still get thrashed in the process.
