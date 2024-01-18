With the trade deadline zooming in, it’s not unusual to see Brooklyn Nets trade rumors 2024 flooding social media. The team hasn’t fared well at all this season, boasting a 16-23 record and looking overwhelmed and overmatched more often than not.
That’s why they’ve been rumored to be sellers ahead of the deadline. The only problem is that, as usually happens when trading draft picks, they’re no longer in control of their fate. The James Harden trade gave the Houston Rockets the ability to swap picks with them, so they have literally no incentive to tank or lose games.
With that in mind, we’re talking about a team that needs to get better as soon as possible. They need to find answers and solutions and make at least a push at the Play-In Tournament.
But how can they do that? How can they get around the NBA luxury tax and move the few valuable pieces they have to get better? Let’s break it down.
Brooklyn Nets trade rumors 2024
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have that many tradeable assets right now, but they could definitely acquire them. It will take multiple steps, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to do. For starters, the first thing that needs to be clear is that Ben Simmons has no trade value whatsoever right now.
There’s literally no one in the league who will even consider making a run at Simmons and his huge contract and all the drama that always comes with him unless he has some draft capital attached to him. So, the Nets can only pray and hope he’s able to give them something one day.
That leaves us with the actually tradeable pieces. A Royce O’Neale trade makes sense, as they’re already set for the future with numerous wings on the roster. Then again, he could give contending teams another three-and-D wing, and those are usually quite valuable in the trade market.
Nonetheless, the most valuable and realistic trade asset they could look to part ways with right now is Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith is an elite wing stopper and a solid three-point shooter, not to mention a decent slasher. His skill set could be worth at least a first-round pick and a couple of players.
The Nets are reportedly keeping tabs on Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray, which makes perfect sense. He could help with their backcourt defense and create one of the best defensive groups with Claxton, Mikal Bridges, and Finney-Smith — or the picks they get on that trade — could help secure him.
They could also pursue cheaper options like D’Angelo Russell, who had the best years of his career in Brooklyn, and/or Rui Hachimura, who could give them some size, grit, and athleticism. Jerami Grant also makes sense, as they would take a big salary from the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers to land a versatile and athletic two-way big man who can create his own shot and whatnot.
A last resort
There’s only another way the Nets could get better now, but it would require giving up their future. Cam Thomas looked like a surging star and a walking bucket at the beginning of the season before cooling off, but he’s still their best scorer.
Giving up your best young scorer rarely works out. But if they’re desperate enough and want to pursue a star like Zach LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan, a team like the Chicago Bulls would gladly engage in trade talks with them to send them as many pieces as they need to land the LSU product. It would be a tough pill to swallow, but could also be the only possibility left.