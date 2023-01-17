Looking to find the best New Jersey sportsbooks for 2023? We’ve got you covered through the information shared below.
New Jersey Sportsbooks – the best in the game for 2023
Let us hit you with some good news before we get the ball rolling here. At the moment, there are plenty of New Jersey sportsbooks to choose from. In fact, this is one of the most densely populated states in terms of the availability of different betting sites. Therefore, you won’t struggle to find sportsbooks in NJ that you can register with.
However, we’re not here to simply detail random sportsbooks in this state. Instead, we are here to focus on the best New Jersey sportsbooks, of which we have filtered things down to three providers. Each of these three providers is discussed in detail below. But first, we must inform you that to register and place bets at any of these sites, you must be 21+ and based in New Jersey.
Anyway, that’s the legal stuff taken care of. Now, it’s time to showcase the top New Jersey sportsbooks that you can join:
- BetMGM
- DraftKings
- FanDuel
BetMGM – $1000 risk-free sports bet
There is no question that BetMGM is one of the biggest names in betting, especially in North America. As you can also see, these guys are very generous with their opening offer for new customers. Sign up today and you can lock in a risk-free sports wager of up to $1000. Note that the ‘risk-free’ element comes from the promise of getting your money back if your first wager loses. And on top of this, BetMGM has a highly rated mobile app combined with top features like ‘edit my bet’ too.
DraftKings – $50 free bet plus $1000 deposit match
DraftKings was one of the first brands to become one of the many New Jersey sportsbooks we see today. They entered the market very early on in 2018, and DraftKings has gone from strength to strength since. Today, they welcome newcomers with a 20% first deposit match and a $50 free bet too, which is pretty epic. And just like the other sportsbooks listed here, the site is loaded with appealing features such as live betting, betting pools, as well as streaming for select sports.
FanDuel – $1000 money-back guarantee on initial wager
FanDuel is on a par with DraftKings in terms of size and stature. Of course, they’ve been able to grow a big customer base thanks to the $1000 introductory offer too. This is then backed up by options like same-game parlays, boosted markets, live wagering, as well as a ton of betting markets overall. The cherry on top is that these enticing elements are all available via the native app.
Choosing from the best New Jersey sportsbooks
Sign up offer
In the world of sports betting bonuses, the welcome offer is usually the best you’re going to get. That’s why it’s important to check out the size and quality of the welcome bonus when assessing the many New Jersey sportsbooks out there today.
Overall sports coverage
It goes without saying that you will be joining these sites with the intention of making sports bets. Yet who’s to guarantee that your favorite sports will be covered? From this angle, your best play is to choose a site that covers as many sports as possible. And if this is coupled with a large range of markets – even better.
Premium features
Premium features could describe a boatload of different things. Prime examples include live streaming, odds boosts, cashouts, bet builders, and more. Once again, the more features included in the offerings, the better.
Mobile betting
Finally, given the world we live in today, quality mobile offerings are essential. As you’ve seen above, our listed New Jersey sportsbooks all have a native app you may download. These are compact, highly responsive, and full of top features – all available for iOS and Android.
Registering with these New Jersey sportsbooks
Pick a sportsbook
Before you can do anything, you need to decide which site you want to join. Alternatively, if you’re struggling to pick just one, you can always sign up with several. There are no restrictions about this in New Jersey.
Run through the registration process
When registering, you must provide important personal details like your SSN, full name, cell phone number, address, and more. These details are requested to make sure that you can indeed gamble (by law) in New Jersey. You may also be asked to opt-in for the welcome offer, as well as agree to terms and conditions.
Verify details and make a deposit
Verification is mandatory at all New Jersey sportsbooks, assuming they are licensed and regulated, as they should be. To do this, you must submit proof of your NJ residence as well as your ID. Once submitted, your details should be approved within just a few hours. Of course, to make any sports bets, you must then fund your account through one of the supported deposit options.
New Jersey Sportsbooks FAQs
What are the main sign up restrictions for these sites?
Given that the sportsbooks we’ve listed all operate under NJ gambling laws, there are two main restrictions. The first is that you must be over the age of 21. The second is that you must be a resident of New Jersey.
How do I actually download the mobile apps?
Easy. There are two ways you can download the mobile apps for the respective online sportsbooks. Your first option is to download the apps straight from the respective mobile sites. Alternatively, you can visit the App Store or Google Play Store and download the apps from there.
Must I use promo codes to secure the welcome bonuses?
That’s a good question! In short, if we have stated a promo code alongside the bonus, you can assume that one must be used. If no promo code is listed next to the stated welcome offer, you can proceed without one.
What is geolocation software and how does it work?
This is something that all regulated betting sites use in New Jersey. And this is used to keep on the right side of NJ gambling laws, once again. Basically, this software detects your location to ensure that bets are made from within NJ borders. If you attempt to make bets from outside NJ, your efforts will be blocked by this software.
Do your recommended sites have bonuses for current customers?
Absolutely. We’ve simply stated the welcome bonuses as these are the offers that you can claim as a newcomer. But once you are registered and using these sportsbooks, many other bonuses will be available to you.
Conclusion on which New Jersey sportsbooks to use: recommendation – FanDuel
Having reviewed the three sportsbooks above, we’d shoot with FanDuel above the other two. We say this due to the competitive welcome bonus, first and foremost. But beyond that, FanDuel has a buffet of premium features to enjoy, as well as quality betting options and a great experience overall. So for us, FanDuel slightly edges it and deserves to be classified as one of the best New Jersey sportsbooks right now.
