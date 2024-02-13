The Super Bowl is behind us and it’s now time to start making NFL offseason predictions for 2024. Are there some big trades on the horizon? How will the draft play out? Will there be some surprising cuts? What players might bet the franchise tag this offseason? Most importantly, what will be the free agency landing spots for the biggest stars on the open market?
Bold predictions for 2024 NFL free agency & offseason
There are a lot of unanswered questions heading into the offseason. Therefore, we have some bold NFL offseason predictions for 2024.
As with all bold predictions, we can’t guarantee things will play out this way. But we wanted to take some chances in predicting how the 2024 NFL offseason will play out.
Bears Stick with Justin Fields
One of the biggest moves of the upcoming offseason won’t be a move at all. Instead, it’ll be the Bears committing to stick with Justin Fields at quarterback for at least one more season.
Chicago should realize that starting over with a new quarterback doesn’t provide any guarantees of better success. With Fields showing just enough promise this past season to provide a glimmer of hope, the Bears will concede that sticking with Fields is the best decision for 2024.
Falcons Trade Up For Top Overall Draft Pick
With Fields staying put, the Bears will be open to trading the top overall pick in the draft, which should have belonged to the Panthers.
Atlanta has a new head coach but isn’t in a position to compete with Desmond Ridder at quarterback. However, the Falcons have a strong offensive line and talented skill players. They will take the risk and trade up to draft Caleb Williams, believing that he’ll be ready to play in Week 1 and win with a strong supporting cast around him.
Steelers Trade Up for Quarterback
In one of our boldest NFL offseason predictions for 2024, the Steelers trade with the Patriots, who are always happy to trade back, for the third overall pick.
They use that pick to select Drake Maye. That sets up a non-stop quarterback battle between Maye and Kenny Pickett that begins during the preseason but lasts all season.
Kirk Cousins Stays with the Vikings
There is bound to be a lot of intrigue surrounding Kirk Cousins this offseason. He’d be a great fit for any team with a good roster but no quarterback.
Cousins will have options, but he’ll ultimately decide to stay in Minnesota. He has a level of comfort with Kevin O’Connell and now has both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. That’ll convince Cousins that his best shot at the Super Bowl is in Minnesota.
Joe Flacco Signs with the Giants
It was shocking for everyone to see Joe Flacco lead the Browns to the playoffs and play as well as he did at his age.
Why wouldn’t a team out there be willing to see if he still has something in the tank in 2024? We think that team will be the Giants. In case Daniel Jones can’t get his act together, the G-Men will have Flacco on standby, believing he can rescue their 2024 season if needed.
Tee Higgins Joins the Jaguars
Tee Higgins is arguably the top wide receiver on the free-agent market and should have plenty of suitors. He’s a legitimate no. 1 receiver and won’t want to stay in Cincinnati and continue to be overshadowed by Ja’Marr Chase. That’ll lead him to Jacksonville, where the Jags are desperate for a bonafide no. 1 receiver after missing the playoffs in 2023.
Jacksonville also has Higgins’ college quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former college teammate Travis Etienne. The fit is too perfect for Higgins not to end up with the Jags.
Jets Trade for Davante Adams
This past season, things didn’t work out for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. But the Jets are going to double down on their investment in Rodgers and give the aging quarterback one of his all-time favorite receivers.
New York will figure out a deal with the Raiders for Davante Adams. Garrett Wilson won’t be enough for the Jets to make noise in the AFC East, but with Adams coming to New York to play with Rodgers, the Jets will put themselves in a good position to become serious contenders in the division.
Lions Sign Danielle Hunter, Devin White, and L’Jarius Sneed
With plenty of cap space, a ton of momentum, and some holes to plug on defense, the Lions are going to go on a huge shopping spree this offseason. They are going to sign one impact player for all three levels of the defense with Danielle Hunter, Devin White, and L’Jarius Sneed.
Hunter will pair with Aidan Hutchinson as an outside pass rusher. White will be an instant upgrade at linebacker and ultimately pair with former first-round pick Jack Campbell. Finally, Sneed is the lock-down corner they need alongside Cameron Sutton and Brian Branch to bolster a promising secondary.
Chris Jones Signs with the Bengals
Last offseason, the Bengals tried to help themselves and hurt the Chiefs by signing Orlando Brown.
Why not do the same this year on the other side of the ball?
Cincinnati will make a strong push to sign Chris Jones to anchor their defensive line and be an upgrade over free agent DJ Reader. Keep in mind that if Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a legitimate threat to the Chiefs, making this a huge move in the AFC.
Travis Kelce Retires
In a surprising but not shocking move, Travis Kelce will decide to retire later in the offseason. He’s 34, already has three Super Bowl rings, and is among the greatest tight ends in NFL history.
There is nothing else he has left to prove on the football field. Given his blossoming personal life and his clear desire to do things outside of football, the timing is right for Kelce to walk away.