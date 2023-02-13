The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most successful and iconic American football teams in the world. Founded in 1960, they have gone on to win five Super Bowls, ten conference championships and twenty divisional titles. Over the years, they have become a household name amongst sports fans all over the world, with a wonderful and loyal fan base. But what is the history behind this beloved team?
The Dallas Cowboys were founded by Clint Murchison Jr., who had made his fortune as an oil tycoon. He purchased the rights to a professional football franchise from the NFL for $600,000 – a price tag that was unheard of at that time. After naming his team “The Dallas Cowboys” he hired Tex Schramm as general manager and head coach Tom Landry to build the team from scratch.
Today, we are going to discuss the best Dallas Cowboys players in history.
Emmitt Smith
This man is a former professional American football running back who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League (NFL).
He is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. Smith was born in Pensacola, Florida and attended Escambia High School before playing college football at Florida State University. After his college career, he was drafted by the Cowboys in 1990 and went on to become one of the most successful players in NFL history.
Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is a former American football quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL). He was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the most successful quarterbacks of all time.
During his 12-year career, he led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. He was also selected to six Pro Bowls and won two passing titles. After retiring from football, Aikman became an analyst for Fox Sports’ NFL coverage. In 2006, he was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He currently serves as executive producer for The Equalizer 2, a sequel to Denzel Washington’s 2014 film The Equalizer.
Pretty neat, huh?
The Career Of Roger Staubach
Roger Staubach is a former American football quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL). He was born on February 5, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Staubach attended the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated with a degree in engineering.
After graduating from college, he served four years of active duty in the Navy before joining the Cowboys as their 10th-round draft pick in 1964. During his 11-year career with Dallas, Staubach led them to five Super Bowl appearances and two championships (Super Bowl VI and XII). He was named MVP of Super Bowl VI and was selected to six Pro Bowls during his career. In 1978, he retired from professional football after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. Following his retirement from football, Staubach went into business as a real estate developer and founded The Staubach Company which became one of the largest commercial real estate firms in America.
In 1985, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to the game of football.
