With the trade deadline just around the corner, it’s about time we put together our list of the top 10 NBA trade deadline predictions in 2024. There’s just too much going on around the Association right now, and while no big moves have happened yet, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before the first domino falls.
So, with some teams approaching rock bottom at a drastic pace, let’s take a look at the ten biggest names in the trade market and the likeliest players to find a new home before the end of the season, barring a major turn of events.
10. Zach LaVine
Unsurprisingly, our list of NBA trade deadline predictions 2024 starts with the most obvious trade candidate in the market right now. The Chicago Bulls can’t beat anybody right now, and Zach LaVine has never shied away from the controversy or hidden the fact that he’s not comfortable in the Windy City.
LaVine is still under contract for quite a while and is young, so he should gauge some league-wide interest. Nonetheless, he’s also making a lot of money and doesn’t play any defense, which could drive several championship contenders away. Regardless, he’s not going to stay in Chicago for much longer.
9. Chris Paul
The Chris Paul trade could go down as one of the biggest trades in NBA history, but not for the right reasons. He hasn’t been the reason behind the Golden State Warriors’ never-ending issues, but he hasn’t done anything to solve their woes either.
Paul’s best years are far behind him and the Warriors need someone who can help them turn things around right now. He’s one of the greatest players of all time, but he doesn’t fit what they need and he’s making a lot of money to be playing off the bench.
8. DeMar DeRozan
Our preview of 2024 NBA trade deadline includes another member of the sluggish Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is currently an even more obvious trade candidate than his teammate for two big reasons: He’s older, and he’s in the midst of the final year of his big-money contract.
DeRozan should get plenty of league-wide interest. While not a good shooter, he’s still an elite scorer and has proven to be a more than capable playmaker and ball-handler as well. He could be an elite second or third-scoring option in a contender, even if it’s just on a rental deal until the end of the season.
7. OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has looked quite frustrated up north this season, and rightfully so. The talented two-way wing has been as good as usual, but the Toronto Raptors can’t seem to right the ship, and frustration continues to mount up among the team’s veterans.
Anunoby was linked to multiple trades last season, and most contenders would love to have an elite wing-stopper with an improved offensive game in their ranks. Now, it’ll all be up to Masai Ujiri to come to terms with the fact that he needs to let him go.
6. D’Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell has been consistent since arriving in Los Angeles, at least in the regular season. But we’ve already seen him struggle in the playoffs, and reports stated that LeBron James wasn’t so happy with his play last season, and you know what that means.
All teams involving LeBron James usually go through major roster overhauls, and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been the exception. You know they’re eventually going to do something, it’s just a matter of when and what, and Russell is their most tradeable player right now.
5. Pascal Siakam
Just like OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam has been tangled up in countless trade rumors throughout the years. The Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and even Boston Celtics were mentioned as potential destinations multiple times, but to no avail, at least, until now.
The Raptors are a bit of a mess right now, and Siakam has yet to sign a contract extension. He’s been non-committal about his future with the organization, and that doesn’t seem to be much of a surprise. So, simply put, they can either choose to lose him for free, or trade him while they still can. He’s a solid defender, someone who can score from all three levels, put the ball on the floor and is quite coachable.
4. Lauri Markkanen
Just last year ago, Lauri Markkanen was considered the frontrunner to run away with the league’s Most Improved Player award, looking like a superstar in the making and even single-handedly carrying the Utah Jazz into potential playoff contention, against all odds.
Fast forward to today, and while Markkanen continues to be a star, his team hasn’t been able to keep up that same pace. The Jazz are struggling, and we know just how much Danny Ainge loves to stack draft picks, thus making Markkanen a likely trade candidate.
3. Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has been a trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers for almost five years. He’s been often mentioned as a potential trade chip, and now that he’s failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Indiana Pacers, it might finally be time to let him go.
Then again, Rick Carlisle‘s team is firing at all cylinders right now, and while Hield isn’t their primary or secondary scorer, perhaps it wouldn’t be wise to break up their core. They’re at risk of losing him as he could just walk away in free agency, but they shouldn’t give up on one of the best three-point shooters in the league unless the offer is very good.
2. Malcolm Brogdon
The Portland Trail Blazers finally kicked off their long-overdue rebuilding process. Giving up Damian Lillard was just the first step in that direction, but now, it’s all about getting rid of the remaining veterans and stacking up as much draft capital as they can. That makes Malcolm Brodgon one of the no-brainer candidates to find a new home, either via trade or buyout.
Brogdon has struggled with injuries as of late, which is why the Boston Celtics gave up on him in the first place. Then again, he’s one of the best defensive guards in the league, not to mention someone who can play on and off the ball, start or come off the bench, and rarely turn the ball over.
1. Bojan Bogdanovic
And last but not least, our list of NBA trade deadline predictions 2024 features Bojan Bogdanovic. The Detroit Pistons have been the worst team in the league by a significant margin, and it’s more than evident that a lot of things need to change. However, with most of their team being full of young players, rival executives might need to target their veterans instead.
Bogdanovic played lights out last season, and while he now comes with injury concerns, he’s still a solid stretch forward who could play at the three or the four. He can make plays for others, isn’t a liability on defense anymore, and can efficiently score from all three levels. The Pistons are a big mess right now, and they would love to stack up as many draft pieces as they can to see if they can turn things around via the NBA Draft.