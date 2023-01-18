With the big game just around the corner, it’s time we share our NBA All Star predictions for 2023.
NBA All Star predictions 2023
Hopefully, whoever ends up making the roster will actually commit to playing defense and put in some effort to give us one of the best All Star games of all time.
Eastern Conference All-Star predictions 2023: Starters
Kyrie Irving
Our NBA All Star predictions 2023 kick off with a no-brainer for one of the two backcourt spots in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving has played a big role in the Brooklyn Nets’ red-hot streak, and it seems like he’s finally putting basketball ahead of everything else.
One of the most talented guards in NBA history, Irving’s combination of efficient shooting, filthy moves, fancy layups, and historically-great handles make him one of the most prominent offensive talents we’ve ever seen. Thus far, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 26 points and nearly five boards, and five assists per game.
Donovan Mitchell
It didn’t take long for Donovan Mitchell to take the Eastern Conference by storm, so it’s only natural for him to become an All-Star starter for the very first time in his career. Darius Garland has been nothing short of spectacular, but Spida has been even better, even recording a 71-point performance.
Mitchell is one of the league’s most explosive scorers. But more than that, he’s finally taken a step forward on the defensive end of the floor, taking pride in getting stops and becoming a two-way player. Right now, he’s averaging nearly 29 points with four boards and five dimes a game.
Kevin Durant
Once again, Kevin Durant is a lock to make the All-Star Game. Moreover, he continues to turn back the clock and prove that he’s one of the greatest players in the history of this beautiful game, not only playing elite offense but also outstanding defense.
Durant has taken matters into his own hands this season. He’s having his best season since the Oklahoma City Thunder days, at least stats-wise. As of now, the two-time NBA champion has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Greek Freak is a perennial All-Star, so this one’s another no-brainer. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the faces of the league, a fan favorite, and has already made a case for being the greatest player in Milwaukee Bucks history.
Giannis continues to lead the Bucks in every major stat. The team has struggled to be at its best throughout the campaign, but that’s most definitely not on Antetokounmpo. Right now, he’s averaging 32.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.2 helpers a night. Giannis might as well go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Joel Embiid
The fact that Joel Embiid hasn’t won an MVP or isn’t a leading MVP candidate at this point in the season only speaks volumes as to how much talent we have in the NBA nowadays. The narrative around his work ethic and injury-proneness may have taken a toll on the voting.
But make no mistake, Joel Embiid has been one of the best two-way big men in the past two decades. His God-given talents, basketball IQ, and crafty moves make him a menace. Thus far, he’s averaged 33.5 points. 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He’s just a force of nature, and will continue to be so for as long as he’s healthy.
Eastern Conference reserves
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum should be a starter, but how do you take anything from Embiid, Durant, or Giannis? Even so, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been on a roll throughout the season, or that he hasn’t been a steady MVP candidate for the most part of the campaign.
The Boston Celtics have been the best and most consistent team in the Eastern Conference this season, and Tatum keeps getting better and better. Through the first half of the campaign, the Duke product has averaged 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
James Harden
James Harden entered the season in the best shape we had seen in years, and it has definitely shown. He looks slim, healthy, and more mobile out there, and he’s been mostly available except for a brief absence with a soft-tissue injury. Also, his chemistry with Joel Embiid has been elite this season.
While the Philadelphia 76ers have some doubts, especially against contending teams, Harden has been an elite playmaker and efficient scorer for most of the campaign. As of today, he’s sitting on averages of 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game.
Jaylen Brown
Our NBA All Star predictions 2023 have Jaylen Brown representing the Boston Celtics in the big game. He doesn’t get enough recognition for everything he does for Joe Mazzulla’s squad, sometimes even becoming their best player on the court.
Brown’s offense has finally caught up to his defense. Besides being able to lock down some of the best scorers in the game, he can also put up 30 on a nightly basis. Up to this day, Brown has averaged 27 points, seven rebounds, and roughly over three assists per game.
Trae Young
Trae Young has been tangled up in multiple controversies again this season. There has been plenty of rumbling about some turmoil within the Atlanta Hawks’ locker room, and the word around the league is that Young’s attitude could be to blame for that.
Whether that’s true or not is not for us to debate. But what we can most definitely attest to is the fact that Trae Young is a walking bucket and an elite passer. He averages 27.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a whopping 9.8 assists per game this season.
Tyrese Haliburton
If you were to ask us about our 2023 All Star predictions at the beginning of the season, chances are that we wouldn’t have Tyrese Haliburton making the team. But the former Kings star has been the best player for the Indiana Pacers, and it’s not even close.
Haliburton’s playmaking has been among the league’s finest, leading the NBA in total assists at the time of writing. He’s shown the ability to score from all three levels and has that ‘it’ factor that makes players so great. Right now, he’s averaging 20 points, four boards, and ten dimes a game.
DeMar DeRozan
Our NBA All Star predictions 2023 had DeMar DeRozan potentially becoming a starter this season, especially after he posted an MVP-caliber campaign last year. However, that’s no longer the case, given how mightily the Chicago Bulls have struggled throughout the campaign.
But as disappointing as Billy Donovan‘s team has been, DeRozan most definitely picked up things where he left them last season. He’s made a habit out of hitting clutch buckets, and his averages of 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 dimes per contest are just impressive.
Western Conference All-Star predictions 2023: Starters
Stephen Curry
Our NBA All Star roster predictions 2023 for the Western Conference kick off with a massive no-brainer. I mean, even though he’s missed several weeks with a shoulder injury, Stephen Curry has been the best point guard in the Association, and it’s not even close.
The reigning Finals MVP was tailor-made for the All-Star game. He’s a walking bucket, the most influential player of his generation, and the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history. Also, he’s averaging 30 points to go along with nearly seven rebounds and seven assists a night.
Luka Doncic
Our NBA All Star predictions 2023 wouldn’t be complete without arguably the most spectacular player in the league right now. Luka Doncic is a one-man show, and he continues to show that he’s one of the most unique players to ever lace them up.
The former Real Madrid star is the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks, as they have yet to win a basketball game without their best player on the floor. That’s unsurprising, as Doncic’s averages of 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game are simply remarkable.
LeBron James
Death, taxes, and LeBron James making the All-Star Game. On top of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record for the most points scored in NBA history, the King has a strong chance to go down as the all-time leader in All-Star selections. He’s leading both conferences in votes again this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mostly bad this campaign, but that isn’t on LeBron. He’s turned back the clock and is posting ridiculous numbers for a guy playing his 20th season in the league. Right now, he’s averaging north of 29 points, eight rebounds, and almost seven assists per game.
Anthony Davis
There’s no denying that Anthony Davis is one of the most talented and impactful two-way players of all time. The issue with him is that you just cannot trust him to stay healthy, which is why some argue that he’s not Hall of Famer material, even with his résumé.
That’s a debate for another day. But what shouldn’t be up for debate is his status as an All-Star. He’s been hurt as of late but was a legit MVP threat earlier in the season, posting averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the ever-struggling Lakers.
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic has a strong chance to become the first player to win three straight Most Valuable Player awards since the great Larry Bird did it in the late 80s. That speaks volumes as to how historically great the Denver Nuggets big man has been throughout the campaign.
Even with Jamal Murray struggling and Michael Porter Jr. missing time, Jokic has led the Nuggets to the top spot in the stacked Western Conference. He’s a lock to be a starter after averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a whopping 9.5 assists per game. He’s a center!
Western Conference reserves
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
It’s been a while since anybody had a player from the Oklahoma City Thunder among their picks for 2023 NBA All Star Game. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already outgrown his small-market team and has broken out as a legit star. His potential seems untapped right now.
Gilgeous-Alexander can hold his own on defense. He can also score like the best of them and plays on and off the ball at both guard spots. Right now, he’s averaging nearly 31 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists per game.
Ja Morant
Ja Morant has made the headlines for stating that the Memphis Grizzlies have no competition in the Western Conference. While that may be a huge stretch and a lie, there’s no denying that he’s been playing like one of the best players in the Conference.
Morant’s leadership, athleticism, speed, and crafty moves make him a treat to watch and a walking highlight reel. He’s no longer a budding star, he’s a star already. Thus far, he’s averaged 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and an impressive 8.0 assists per game. He’s proven to be the best player in his Draft class already.
Zion Williamson
Several analysts had included Zion Williamson in their 2023 All Star predictions, so watching him make the big game won’t be that much of a surprise. He entered the season in the best shape of his young career, and it sure paid off, as he was healthy for the better part of the first half of the season.
Once again, Williamson proved to be a privileged specimen, a dominant force of nature that cannot be denied when he drives to the rim. He’s turned the New Orleans Pelicans into a legit contender in the West with averages of 26 points, seven rebounds, and almost five assists per game.
Lauri Markkanen
Ok, we have to admit that this one was a bit of a shocker, but that doesn’t make it any less deserving. Lauri Markkanen was a bit of a filler in the Donovan Mitchell trade, but he has now become a foundational piece of their project. He’s finally living up to the potential the Chicago Bulls saw in him.
Markkanen’s ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots from all three levels has made him a major threat throughout the whole campaign. Right now, the former Bulls and Cavs forward is averaging 24.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 dimes a night.
Paul George
Paul George doesn’t get enough credit or recognition. People talk a lot about Kawhi Leonard and rightfully so, but he’s been the Los Angeles Clippers’ driving force for years now, and this season hasn’t been the exception to that rule. He’s a two-way stud, and one of the best defenders in the Association.
PG-13 may not be much of a fan favorite, which obviously doesn’t do a lot to help his case as an All-Star, but coaches should acknowledge his big impact on both ends of the floor and give him the nod. Throughout the season, he’s averaged 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
Domantas Sabonis
And last but not least, our NBA All Star roster predictions 2023 finish with Domantas Sabonis. We get it, the Sacramento Kings don’t get a lot of love because, well, they’re the Kings. But they seem for real this season, and Sabonis has had a lot to do with their turnaround.
Sabonis is one of the smartest and craftiest bigs in the league. He’s also one of the most efficient scorers in the Association and a dominant rebounder on both ends of the glass. Up to this day, he’s averaged 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.