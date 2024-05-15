Ranking the Three 2024 NFL London Games

Ahead of the full schedule release, the 2024 NFL London games have been announced. Just like last season, there are three NFL games set to be played in London in October.
Two will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one will be played at Wembley Stadium. All of the teams involved have played in London before, some more often than others.
What’s the Best NFL London Game in 2024?
Is the NFL London schedule in 2024 as attractive as it’s been in recent years? We might have to wait until the season starts to unfold before we know how good these teams are.
But you never know what games might end up being among the best NFL London games of all time. With that said, let’s take a closer look at the 2024 NFL London games.
Most Star Power: Jets vs Vikings (October 6)
The first London game figures to have the most star appeal. If Aaron Rodgers can avoid another early-season injury, he’ll lead the Jets against the Vikings on October 6. This will give London fans a chance to see one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in the twilight of his career.
Of course, there is a little mystery regarding how Rodgers will fare this season coming off the injury and if he can make the Jets relevant. But it will surely be a treat for London fans to get to see Rodgers, perhaps for the last time.
On the other side, the Vikings aren’t without star power of their own, most notably wide receiver Justin Jefferson. There is a strong argument that Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL right now and on his way to being an all-time great.
Naturally, we’re not sure what to expect out of Minnesota’s rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. If McCarthy isn’t quite ready to play early in his career, fans could get to see former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold lead the Vikings against his former team.
Most Intrigue: Jaguars vs Bears (October 13)
The NFL deserves some credit for sending first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams and the Bears to London. Chicago fans may not look at it that way, but for fans, this is a big win. If Williams is as good as some pundits believe he can be, the Bears could be one of the surprise teams in the NFL this year, adding some intrigue to this game with the Jags.
Of course, the Jaguars are a frequent participant in NFL London games. From their perspective, this could be a critical game for them. After the 2022 season, Jacksonville looked poised to dominate the AFC South for years to come.
But the Jags now have competition from both the Texans and Colts. That makes this game against the lowly Bears a game Jacksonville has to win.
Biggest Rivalry Game: Patriots vs Jaguars (October 20)
For the record, the Patriots and Jaguars don’t have a bitter rivalry. That being said, they’ve met in the playoffs five times in the last quarter-century, so perhaps this rivalry is better than most people realize. More importantly, this could be considered a rivalry game in the context of playing in London.
As mentioned, the Jaguars are a frequent participant in NFL London games. London is practically the team’s second home. Meanwhile, how are fans in London supposed to feel about a team from New England?
It’s almost as if the Patriots are still mocking England for the American Revolution. Of course, the Patriots also built a big fan base worldwide during their 20-year dynasty led by Tom Brady. That makes the Patriots and Jaguars two of the most popular teams in London, which should lead to a spirited atmosphere for this game.