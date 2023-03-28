Every NBA basketball fan knows regular season games are nothing like NBA playoff games. With 82 standard games in the NBA season, catching them all can often be difficult. With many late-evening games that may be in a different time zone, most fans watch every game of the season anyway.
However, when it comes time for the NBA playoffs, die-hard fans surely do not miss a game. If your favorite NBA team has ever been in the playoffs, you know this. NBA players play the game of basketball far more intensely in playoff games, as compared to regular-season games. This makes watching (whether in-person or at home on your TV) so much more exciting than watching a 3D movie at the theater or even playing an online poker game on your smartphone. Although most sports fanatics are looking ahead to the upcoming NBA playoffs, it’s always fun for true fans to look back at the history of the NBA playoffs. Throughout the years, plenty of memorable NBA games have been action-packed.
About NBA Playoff series
The NBA Playoff Series games utilize a best-of-seven elimination process. Each paired team will play a series of 7 games, or until one team wins 4 games. After winning 4 games in a series, the team progresses to the next series, playing the winning team in the opposite conference.
The matchups are determined by “seeds” which are based on how well the team played in the regular NBA season. The NBA uses a very specific layout to determine which teams will face off in NBA games.
2019 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals: Raptors vs 76ers
One of the past few years’ most memorable NBA playoff games was the 2019 Eastern Conference match-up between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. This game featured two of the most known rival teams.
In game 7, Kawhi Leonard made a game-winning move, dribbling the ball past top-tier players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and shooting a shot right at the buzzer. The ball bounced several times at the rim and did not appear that it would make it — yet it did. This final game sealed the victory for Toronto to move on to the next round of NBA playoff games. Fans of both teams will surely remember this moment.
2018: Western Conference Finals: Rockets vs Warriors
This memorable series featured one of the most skilled NBA teams in history: the Golden State Warriors.
Here, top players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played vigorously, defeating the Rockets in this seven-game series. In the final game (101-92), Kevin Durant scored an impressive 34 points for the team, helping support the win. This series surely left both NBA fans and players second-guessing the outcome!
2013 NBA Finals: Heat vs Spurs
The 2013 NBA Finals game featuring the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs is another memorable NBA playoff game worth mentioning. In game 6, the Miami Heat scored back-to-back three-pointers from players LeBron James and Ray Allen.
After winning game 6, the two teams were tied 3-3 as they headed into the 7th and final game of the series. In game 7, Miami scored a last-minute win sealing the deal for this exciting series.
2006 Western Conference Semi-Finals: Mavericks vs Spurs
If you watched this NBA semi-final game live, you’ll remember this game for the matchup of two teams that reached the 60-win mark in the regular season. The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs met during this Western Conference Semi-Final series, playing seven action-packed games.
The Dallas Mavericks entered game 4 with a 3-1 lead. However, the Spurs remained alive in the series up until game 7. In game 7, the Mavericks eventually won the series in overtime, despite throwing away a nearly 20-point lead.
1995 Eastern Conference Finals: Magic vs Pacers
This NBA playoff game is known for its excitement and action-packed plays. In this game, the ball changed hands four times with only 15 seconds left to go in game 4.
Orlando went on to win this series in game 7, reaching their first-ever NBA finals win. This game also featured some of the NBA’s greatest players of all time, such as Shaquille O’Neal playing for the Orlando Magic. (Also known as Superman or Shaq by die-hard fans). At the time, Reggie Miller was the star everyone was talking about.
Play these exciting re-runs of NBA Playoff games through the years
Can’t get enough of the NBA playoffs? Play re-runs or clips of these most memorable NBA playoffs through the years.
Watching re-runs is a great way to pass the time while you wait for the upcoming NBA playoff schedule to come out. Every time you watch you might even catch something different!