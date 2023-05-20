Money makes the world go round, right? Well, like it or not, it wins football matches, for the most part. We inspect the Forbes financial reports on the biggest MLS revenues and richest MLS owners, and whether that will translate to on-field success.
Richest MLS owners
List ordered by total value of club, courtesy of Forbes.
10. Charlotte FC – David Tepper
The hedge fund manager from Pennsylvania has become somewhat of a servant to Carolina’s sporting remit. The owner of both Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers doesn’t operate in half measures.
The expansion team’s first-ever match holds the record for the biggest MLS attendance with over 74,000 spectators. While the Bank of America Stadium isn’t soccer-specific, it still cultivates a decent atmosphere among the best MLS stadia.
9. Portland Timbers – Merritt Paulson
One of the wealthiest MLS teams not just in finance but in tradition and success is the Portland Timbers. Merritt Paulson still owns the club yet served as the CEO until as recently as October 2022.
When acquiring the club he was largely applauded for the role he played in financing and helping rejuvenate PGE Park to become the current-day Providence Park.
Sadly much of that has been overshadowed as Paulson has been accused of not reacting properly to the Paul Riley scandal, potentially covering up abusive behavior.
8. Seattle Sounders – Jody Allen & Adrian Hanauer
There might not be another power duo within the richest MLS owners like Jody Allen and Adrian Hanauer. As both have links to Microsoft, it’s no wonder that the team had Xbox as their primary sponsor for an eternity.
The two have stuck by head coach Brian Schmetzer, who has held the MLS job since 2016, yet also managed them in the USL. Under this consortium, the franchise has amassed one of the best-winning percentages in the entire league.
7. Austin FC – Anthony Precourt
It certainly takes money and experience to launch a new MLS franchise. Two assets that Anthony Precourt, the CEO of Two Oak Ventures, isn’t short of at all. He used to own the Columbus Crew and considered moving that franchise to Austin. Of course, the Columbus locals didn’t necessarily take to the idea.
While his ownership of Austin FC makes the franchise one of the richest MLS teams, supporters have every right to be wary. After all, what is to stop him from wanting to relocate this franchise having wanted to do it prior?
6. Toronto FC – Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
The Canadian consortium Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has made a living out of Toronto sports teams. Toronto FC’s 2017 MLS Cup triumph fits the glory-laden cabinet as the group also controls the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors, both of which have won championships in their respective sports.
While the success at BMO Field hasn’t necessarily continued after 2017, it isn’t for the want of trying. The board has flouted money by employing former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley and bringing in top players like Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
5. D.C. United – Jason Levien
Jason Levien is a busy man. His email inbox on a Monday morning must be a logistical challenge considering he’s still committed to his primary work within legal proceedings and has ownership in D.C. United, Swansea City, and even the Brisbane Bullets. Add in that he also sits on the MLS board of governors.
He was instrumental in the franchise acquiring its own home, the award-winning Audi Field. He’s added value to the roster too with Wayne Rooney being twice tempted to the club, firstly as a player and now as the manager. Now the on-field results have got to find some rhythm.
4. New York City FC – City Football Group
Even an article about the richest MLS owners has to mention Manchester City. Of course, the wider City Football Group are the owners yet their links to the Premier League overlords proceed them.
While the UAE holding company could have been criticized for leaving NYCFC without a proper ground, that’s been quashed with the announcement that the franchise will have its ground come 2027 and will officially leave Yankee Stadium.
3. Atlanta United – Arthur Blank
Even at the age of 80, Arthur Blank is still very much invested in sports. While commonly making news for his outspoken views on American Football, Blank financed Atlanta United FC’s foundation in 2017.
His soccer knowledge might not be as astute as other owners, yet his ambition is unwavering having previously stated the target is to win every game.
2. LA Galaxy – Anschutz Entertainment Group
It doesn’t help the ongoing unrest at LA Galaxy that the team has one of the richest MLS owners as AEG burst out of the seams with dollar bills with multiple profitable ventures including event venues, ticketing companies, and the popular music festival, Coachella.
Sadly, for the Galaxy supporters, AEG seems unwilling to part with club director Chris Klein who has tried to lower expectations at the club, stating that this team should be achieving playoff participation. An aberration by the legacy which the Galaxy has set.
1. LAFC – Bennett Rosenthal
Will Ferrell might be the media-friendly face of Los Angeles FC ownership, it is however Bennett Rosenthal who is the Lead Managing Owner.
With multiple responsibilities across a few financial firms, he’s an ideal sugar daddy for any MLS expansion team wanting to immediately challenge for the MLS Cup. He’s proven to have a penchant for money-making deals having seen the club value reached about a billion dollars; as a result of the $100 million stadium naming agreement with BMO among other contracts.