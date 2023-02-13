Father Time still has no answers for the 38-year-old LeBron James. On February 7, 2023, “The King” passed NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take the top spot in the league’s all-time scoring list. This then begs the question: Are there other LeBron James records that will never be broken?
Yes, we think there are pages in the NBA’s record books where we’ll see LeBron’s name forever at the top. Of course, there are many players out there who are achieving their levels of greatness — for example, the many Steph Curry records in the books. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still playing at an elite level while logging a heavy workload of 36.4 minutes per game in the current 2022-23 season.
On top of that, LeBron is still hungry for another championship, especially with the Lakers aiming to return to the playoffs after missing out on the April games last year. They recently made a move to bolster their roster, bringing back solid playmaker and shot-creator D’Angelo Russell and acquiring two more versatile pieces in Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
This Lakers squad just might turn things around in time for a strong run in the second half of the regular season, especially with the fact that LeBron isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. LeBron still has a couple of years (or maybe even more) to add to his numbers, making it more difficult for other players to reach the peak he is currently standing on.
Three LeBron James records that will never be broken
Since entering the league in 2003, LeBron has surpassed every expectation set for him. An all-around dynamo on both ends of the floor, the four-time MVP has also been a model of longevity and sustained excellence.
Having said all this, let’s take a look at the top LeBron James record that will never be broken.
Career Playoff leader in minutes played
After missing the playoffs in his first two years in the NBA, LeBron has been a postseason fixture in 15 of the next 17 years. He ranks at the top of the history books in playoff games played with 266, passing the likes of Derek Fisher, Tim Duncan, Robert Horry, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that list.
The active players nearest to LeBron’s playoff games tally are Andre Iguodala (177), Danny Green (165), Kevin Durant (155), Serge Ibaka (152), James Harden (149), Udonis Haslem (147), Al Horford (147), and Draymond Green (145).
We may see LeBron’s career playoff games tally topped off by another player, but the four-time NBA champion still has another playoff record under his belt. The Lakers superstar also holds the all-time record for career playoff minutes, with 11,035. His lead over the second-ranked player on that list (Tim Duncan) is almost at 2,000, which further tells you about LeBron’s ability to play many minutes and boatloads of games.
LeBron has been the main star for every playoff team he led, winning four championships across three organizations (Lakers, Heat, Cavaliers). With the Lakers aiming to get back to the playoffs, we might see more of the best LeBron James games in the years to come.
Most All-NBA team selections
Again, LeBron’s longevity and sustained excellence come into play here. Now in his 21st season in the league, he’s still the best playmaker and shot-maker in his team. It’s the reason why he is currently the all-time leader in All-NBA Team selections.
This is definitely one of the most impressive LeBron stats, as he’s been named into the All-NBA Team 18 times, the most in league history. LeBron has compiled 13 All-NBA First Team selections (also the most in NBA history), three Second Team selections, and two Third Team selections. The names that trail LeBron in this list are Kobe Bryant (15 selections), Kareem (15), Duncan (15), Karl Malone (14), and Shaquille O’Neal (14).
As for active players, only Chris Paul (11), Durant (10), Russell Westbrook (9), and Curry (8) come close. With the way that LeBron is playing right now, he might add a couple more All-NBA selections to his growing list of accolades.
Most points scored in NBA history
The skill set of the NBA stars today is indeed unprecedented, especially on the offensive end. Seven players are averaging at least 30 points this season, with Durant just a shade below with his 29.7 points per game. The rise in the value of the three-point shot, along with the brilliant shot-making prowess of today’s superstars, has produced an offensive explosion that we haven’t seen before.
Be that as it may, LeBron is still among the top scorers in the league. He is one of the seven players producing 30 per contest, and he can still get to the free-throw line if he wants to. He is now the record holder in most points scored in NBA history, adding another feat to the most impressive LeBron stats we have witnessed in the past two decades.
Even though we have seen a league-wide offense outburst unlike any other, there’s also the fact that more stars are managing their workload. That will force them to miss tons of games, making it more difficult to surpass or even come near LeBron’s all-time scoring record. There’s no question that LeBron has this record packed up and engraved to his name.