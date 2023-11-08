The NFL Week 10 schedule in 2023 has 14 games, including some heavyweight battles between division rivals and championship contenders. At the same time, there are also plenty of intriguing storylines to follow. After all, the NFL Week 10 schedule in 2023 marks the start of the second half of the season. This is when the top teams try to separate themselves and playoff races start to heat up.
NFL Week 10 schedule 2023
To make sure you’re ready, we wanted to share the Week 10 kick-off times and the Week 10 TV schedule. But we also wanted to give you a preview of what to expect, what’s at stake, and what to watch. If you want to keep an eye on the top MVP candidates and the teams at the top of the latest NFL power rankings, here is a look at the NFL Week 10 schedule and the top storylines to watch.
- Panthers vs Bears, 8:15 Thursday, Prime Video
- Colts vs Patriots (Frankfurt, Germany), 9:30 AM Sunday, NFL Network
- Texans vs Bengals, 1:00, CBS
- Saints vs Vikings, 1:00, Fox
- Packers vs Steelers, 1:00, CBS
- Titans vs Buccaneers, 1:00 CBS
- 49ers vs Jaguars, 1:00, Fox
- Browns vs Ravens, 1:00, Fox
- Falcons vs Cardinals, 4:05, CBS
- Lions vs Chargers, 4:05, CBS
- Giants vs Cowboys, 4:25, Fox
- Commanders vs Seahawks, 4:25, Fox
- Jets vs Raiders, 8:20, NBC
- Broncos vs Bills, 8:15 Monday, ABC/ESPN
AFC North race
The AFC North is undoubtedly the best division in football and needs to be watched closely every week. All four teams in the division are 5-3 or better, giving the AFC North a chance to send three teams to the playoffs, possibly four. To be fair, the Ravens appear to be in control at 7-2 with the three other teams sitting at 5-3. But that has a chance to change with the Ravens facing the Browns this week. If the Browns can avenge a 28-3 loss to the Ravens earlier this season, the AFC North will tighten up quickly.
While there is an argument that Baltimore has been the best team in the AFC this year, there is also an argument that the Bengals are the hottest team in the NFL right now. After a troubling 1-3 start to the season, the Bengals have won four in a row with Joe Burrow finally looking healthy.
The Bengals host the Texans this week and are hoping to maintain their momentum ahead of next Thursday’s showdown with the Ravens. Of course, the surprising 5-3 Steelers can’t be forgotten either. They host the Packers this week, allowing them to keep up their momentum before a showdown with the Browns next week. With two AFC North rivalry games on tap in Week 11, it’s worth watching what these teams do in Week 10.
C.J. Stroud’s encore
C.J. Stroud has clearly become the player to beat for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. If that wasn’t true before Week 9, it was certainly true after he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in a comeback win over the Bucs last week. The former Ohio State quarterback now has 14 touchdown passes and just one interception.
The only question is what Stroud will do for an encore to last week’s performance. While he’s done well to avoid turnovers, the rookie had some subpar performances in the weeks leading up to his breakout game in Week 9. He also has to go on the road this week with the Texans visiting the red-hot Bengals. Can Stroud keep pace with Joe Burrow? It’d surely be a statement if Stroud can lead the Texans to another win, so this is a storyline worth watching.
Are the Vikings for real?
Despite losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury while also missing Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have won four straight games. They are very much in the playoff race at 5-4, giving them a chance to potentially overcome a 0-3 start to the season and make the playoffs. But how much longer can Minnesota do this before the other shoe drops?
With Cousins out, the Vikings are turning to Josh Dobbs, who only joined the team last week. Dobbs led the Vikings to a crazy win over the Falcons last week, but is that going to be sustainable? Minnesota ranks 29th in the league in rushing yards and won’t be throwing the ball with the same proficiency they did with Cousins. On the other hand, the Vikings are only slight home underdogs against the Saints this week and have winnable games for the next month. If the Vikings can win again this week, they might be for real.
49ers ready to bounce back?
It’ll be fascinating to watch the 49ers this week. They went into their bye last week on a three-game losing streak, scoring just 17 points in each of those losses. Rather than being clear frontrunners in the NFC alongside the Eagles, San Francisco is now locked in a tight race with the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West.
To make this week even more intriguing, the 49ers have to go on the road to Jacksonville as they try to snap their losing streak. The Jags also had a bye last week, but did so on the heels of a five-game winning streak. This might actually be the toughest game the 49ers have had all season. If they win, we can forgive that three-game losing streak. But if San Francisco loses, it might be time to forget about them as a Super Bowl contender.
Monday Night Momentum
Monday’s game between the Broncos and Bills figures to be among the more interesting matchups on the Week 10 schedule. The Bills don’t look like themselves right now and desperately need to win at home. Buffalo still has road games against the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, and Dolphins this season. If the Bills can’t take care of business on Monday, their playoff hopes will take a serious hit.
On the other side, the Broncos won back-to-back games prior to last week’s bye. The Denver defense has allowed fewer than 20 points in three straight games, completely turning things around and helping the Broncos beat the Chiefs two weeks ago. Has Sean Payton finally gotten things on track? If the Broncos can continue to play good defense and pull off a surprise win, the playoffs may not be impossible.