Tyler Adams transfer rumors in 2023 are starting to circulate. Currently sidelined with injury, his Leeds United teammates might not be able to dodge relegation even with a win on the last day of the season.
It’s a fact of life, the EFL Championship is not as appealing as the Premier League. Where will the US Soccer Male Player of the Year 2022 play his football in the 2023/24 season?
Tyler Adams transfer rumors 2023
Stay at Leeds United
There are a lot of caveats to this one. For most Leeds United supporters, Tyler Adams has been the best player in the squad this season. He’s stood out as someone to take accountability when the results and performances were not up to the required standard. Since his injury, the club has only dwindled in league position.
It’s hard to imagine any future in which the USMNT captain stays contracted to the club if they are consigned to the second tier of English football, as that’s not conducive to a successful career. Even if they retain top-flight status, he still may have concerns about staying at Elland Road given how poorly his season has been managed. Yet, if they do stay up and enough assurances are made, then he could stay on. Should he go, there’ll be yet more criticism of the Leeds upper management who’ll be releasing one of their key assets.
Whether he goes or stays, this Leeds United summer transfer window may come to define the future of the club.
Be part of the Newcastle United European tour
Given the bulging transfer budget at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has almost free reign on whom he can bring in. The Magpies will have to rapidly adjust to life not just at the top of the Premier League but also to compete with the European elite in the UEFA Champions League. Enter, Tyler Adams.
While deployed primarily as a defensive midfielder with Leeds, the USMNT captain has shown capabilities to play on the right or even as a right-back. This versatility will help Howe no end as he will have to shuffle the pack to keep momentum and results consistent.
At present, Newcastle is only putting out minor feelers about a transfer but remains an interested party in the Tyler Adams transfer rumors 2023.
Follow an Arsenal childhood dream
Tyler Adams has long remarked that when he grew up idolizing soccer players, Thierry Henry was his favorite. While he already got the chance to rub shoulders with him during his youth career at New York Red Bulls, he could relish the chance to emulate his hero at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta was reportedly interested in bringing in the player last summer, yet a collective decision was made to bring in Fabio Vieira instead. Given how well Adams performed in a struggling Leeds team, the recruitment panel may want to re-visit their original decision. If he could provide the missing piece to a stellar midfield and help them win a title, he’d go down in history as one of the best American players in the Premier League of all time.
Improve US relations with Rossoneri
Another one of the Tyler Adams transfer rumors in 2023 is that the American could end up at AC Milan. Italian football is swelling in quality as teams from Serie A populate each European Cup final this season. While AC Milan might not have defended their 2021/22 title very well, a midfield refresh with Adams will complement the current roster.
Some ardent Rossoneri supporters may be skeptical of another US acquisition given how poorly Sergino Dest has settled at the club during his season-long loan from Barcelona. Milan even let the player go in a non-sanctioned FIFA international window to link up with the US squad as he was deemed surplus to requirements.
Cross the Yorkshire-Lancashire divide
Even before Leeds United’s relegation battle took a stranglehold on their season, Manchester United emerged as an admirer of Tyler Adams’ midfield mastery. No player should cross this divide without careful consideration, however. Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand know all too well the backlash from the Elland Road faithful when they transferred to the Red Devils.
Tyler Adams was notably impressive in the fixture at Old Trafford as he pressed multiple players into mistakes, leading to a 2-2 draw in the War-of-the-Roses derby. If the American was to join Manchester United he could easily challenge Fred for a spot in the central midfield, adding quality and numbers to the middle of the park.
Return to the US? Or Germany?
This one might seem unlikely, but players who’ve grown an attachment to a relegated team can often offset leaving with a loan move while the team tries its hardest to earn promotion. Given how Adams often cites family as being very important to him, could he return to Major League Soccer? He’d instantly become one of the best players in MLS right now and a lot more accessible to his loved ones. His former employers, New York Red Bulls, could do with a player like him again.
It’s easy to forget that Adams made over 100 appearances for RB Leipzig in Germany between 2019 and 2022. You’d think he picked up enough of the German language to feel comfortable there. With vast experience in the Bundesliga, could he play for Leipzig again? Or there could be an opening a Borussia Dortmund as all indications seem to suggest Jude Bellingham will leave the club soon.