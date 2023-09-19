The start of the NFL season is fast approaching with defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off proceedings of September 7 against the Detroit Lions.
With excitement levels beginning to rise ahead of the new season we’ve decided to put together a betting guide to the opening week of NFL fixtures.
If you’re a football fan with a penchant for betting or just a dedicated fantasy football coach looking to pick the best team read on to find out how to find value and make the most of the NFL odds week 1.
Chiefs to Return to Winning Ways
Sometimes when a team has reached the top of their sport there is an inevitable drop off in form and fortunes the following season. The chances of that happening in the opening weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs look exceedingly slim though.
Not only do the team have a steely resolve and an elite winning mentality but they also have a good solid period of rest in their legs. To say the Chiefs were running on fumes when they lifted the Lombardi Trophy would be an understatement.
The rest between that showpiece event and this season’s opener then will have done wonders to the collective unit. Expect the Chiefs to start their campaign with a convincing win over the Detroit Lions.
Rams to Improve
Last season was a disappointing one all round for the Los Angeles Rams who put up a more than meek attempt at defending their Super Bowl crown. In sports reporting though there is little room for grey despite football being a sport that is a far way from black and white.
Believe what you read in the papers and listen to on the radio and you’d be forgiven for thinking the Rams are one of the worst teams in NFL history and are destined for another season in the doldrums.
Dig a bit deeper however and you’ll find a team that was plagued with injuries to key players last season and subsequently lost a lot of morale, succumbing to more than their share of bad luck. This time around a healthier roster combined with a new attitude and determination to prove their critics wrong the LA Rams will improve.
They’re currently long odds to beat Seattle on the opening week but we wouldn’t bet against them causing an upset.
Eagles to Lash Out
The Philadelphia Eagles went into their Super Bowl clash against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year almost with a belief that they would be returning with the Vince Lombardi trophy. Instead they left empty handed after coming up against a resolute and Patrick Mahomes inspired Chiefs side.
That defeat will have stung and the Eagles will have spent those long offseason months licking their wounds and plotting their comeback. On opening week they face the New England Patriots who usually have a well drilled defense under Bill Belichick.
That defense will find itself coming under heavy pressure from a stacked offense that will be looking for a statement win to start their campaign.
Panthers Falcons Stalemate
We Americans don’t like ties but unfortunately we might not have much of a choice when the Carolina Panthers come up against the Atlanta Falcons on opening week. In terms of talent the Falcons just have the edge but not by much.
Opening games of the season can be stodgy affairs too with teams taking a while to adjust to the pace and pressure of an NFL game. Don’t be at all surprised then to see both teams starting out slowly in a slug fest that goes the distance and in to overtime.
Ravens are Bankers
Finally we finish off with a sure thing that should, we repeat, should, be the one result on your betting slip that you don’t have to worry about. That’s because the Baltimore Ravens are the overwhelming favourites to beat the Houston Texans.
According to the majority of bookmakers and pundits the Texans are all set to be the NFL whipping boys this season and whilst the Ravens aren’t amongst the best teams in the league they still should have more than enough to see off the challenge of a beleaguered Texans side.