Just because it’s the biggest sporting event in the US doesn’t mean you can’t watch Super Bowl 2024 on UK TV. The question is where to watch Super Bowl LVIII if you live in the UK. Fortunately, there are several options for how fans can watch Super Bowl 2024 on UK TV.
Everything You Should Know About Watching Super Bowl LVIII in the UK
Super Bowl kickoff time for the 49ers and Chiefs is 6:30 PM EST and 3:30 PM local time in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, that means an 11:30 PM GMT start in the UK. On the bright side, with this matchup looking relatively even on paper and some great entertainment planned at halftime with Usher performing, Super Bowl LVIII will be worth staying up late. If you hope to watch the game in the UK, here are some of your options.
Sky Sports
Typically, Sky Sports does a great job of covering major sporting events, and Super Bowl LVIII is no exception. The Sky Sports NFL Channel will provide coverage of the 49ers and Chiefs. In fact, all week in the lead-up to the big game, Sky Sports NFL will have Good Morning Football and several other shows to help fans get ready for the game.
They will also air the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl. Sky Sports NFL is the place to go for pre-game coverage several hours before kickoff.
ITV
Starting about 45 minutes before kickoff, ITV will have coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. Craig Doyle will anchor the coverage with two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew and Jason Bell being among the guests on the broadcast.
Doyle will also host The NFL Show on Friday at 11:05 PM on ITV to tell fans everything they need to know about this year’s Super Bowl.
NFL Game Pass
While this is a paid service, watching the Super Bowl on Game Pass is a great option for fans in the UK. This is the only way for UK fans to watch the same Super Bowl broadcast as fans in the U.S. with Jim Nantz doing the play-by-play and Tony Romo providing the color commentary.
Those with NFL Game Pass also have on-demand access to regular season and playoff games, so you can review the season. This is a great feature for fans choosing an NFL team who want to watch games from this past season. You can also look back at how the Chiefs and 49ers got to Super Bowl LVIII.
Find a Bar
Much like American Football fans in the US, fans in the UK have the option of going to a pub to eat, drink, and watch the Super Bowl. With such a late kickoff time in the UK, heading to a pub might be the best way to keep your energy up and stay alert for the entire game. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to gather around with friends to watch the Super Bowl.
UK-based chains like Walkabout, O’Neill’s, and BrewDog are staying open late at most or all of their locations for those who want to watch Super Bowl LVIII. It’s also possible to find pubs in London, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, and other cities throughout the UK that are welcoming fans for the game.
BBC Radio
If you can’t get to a TV, BBC Radio will have you covered if you want to listen to the radio broadcast.
Darren Fletcher and several guests will have a preview show on Friday night to get fans ready for the game. On Sunday night, BBC Radio will have a live play-by-play from Las Vegas for anyone who can’t watch.