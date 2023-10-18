Who’s the fastest NBA player 2023? Read more below and get to know more about the quickest players in the NBA right now.
Fastest NBA player 2023
Speed offers a lot of advantages in basketball. In offense, it allows you to leave your defenders in the dust. Meanwhile, on defense, it allows you to chase blocks, sprint to defend transition, and close out shooters.
Here are the ten quickest NBA players…
10. Shaedon Sharpe
After getting drafted by the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe automatically became one of the most athletic players in the NBA. This athleticism was on full display last season with his thunderous dunks.
Apart from having a high vertical leap, Sharpe also has great speed. He can blow by his defenders with his lightning-quick first step.
9. Tyrese Maxey
When it comes to the fastest NBA player 2023 discussions, Tyrese Maxey‘s name will always be mentioned. His speed is one of the main reasons he’s thriving as the Sixers’ second-option scorer next to Joel Embiid.
Maxey is dangerous on the open floor since he has a wide array of moves combined with his quickness. He can finish, make the extra pass, or just blow by his defender in transition. Last season, Maxey had his best season as a scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game on 48% shooting.
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the most athletic player in the world right now. His athleticism at his size is simply unfair. He’s not just one of the strongest players, he’s also one of the fastest. He has long strides which makes it even harder for defenders to catch him in the transition.
At age 28, Giannis has already made a strong resume as a future Hall of Famer. He’s already won the league MVP twice, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP along with being a champion. There’s more yet to come for one of the greatest power forwards ever.
7. Kira Lewis Jr.
At 6-foot-3, Kira Lewis Jr. is extremely fast. His quickness makes it difficult for defenders to contain him. Moreover, his quick first step allows him to blow by his defenders without having to unfurl a series of dribble moves.
Now entering his fourth season with the Pelicans, Lewis has to prove that he can contribute at a high level. This season is something to watch out for since his minutes and production are trending down since his rookie season.
6. Jaden Ivey
Jaden Ivey had a quiet yet impressive campaign last season. He posted 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 42% shooting. The only knock in his rookie season is his shooting efficiency. There’s no reason to think that he won’t improve his shooting numbers in the next few seasons.
Ivey’s scoring ability was on full display last season, especially in the open court. His quick burst and speed allow him to blow by his defenders in transition. Moreover, he has a high leaping ability for a guard.
5. Russell Westbrook
It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook is not in his prime anymore. That said, he’s still one of the fastest NBA players currently.
Westbrook thrives in the transition game after he grabs a rebound. There’s no way to stop him since he’s fast and strong with his drives. His acceleration and speed are out of this world and he can easily blow by defenders. He also has a high vertical leap and can posterize anyone who dares to challenge him at the rim.
4. Donovan Mitchell
In the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, Donovan Mitchell recorded a 3.01-second three-quarter court sprint, which was the record at the time. His speed translated well in the league.
At his current pace, Donovan Mitchell has a good chance to become one of the greatest shooting guards in league history. He had his best scoring season last year when he averaged 28.3 points per game on 48% shooting.
Mitchell uses his quickness to blow by his defenders with ease. He has great handles which makes it even harder for the defender to contain him. Moreover, he has a deadly pull-up jumper and can shoot it from anywhere on the court. There is no way to stop him from scoring.
3. Keon Johnson
Keon Johnson is one of the fastest NBA players. In the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, Johnson recorded a 3.00-second three-quarter sprint which was the second fastest in his draft class. He also recorded a 48-inch max vertical jump which is the highest in the draft combine’s history.
2. Ja Morant
When it comes to highlight reels, Ja Morant‘s collection of posterizing dunks will always be there. He’s a freakish athlete who can jump over anyone and throw the ball down.
Apart from his high vertical jump, Morant is also fast especially when he gets the ball in transition. Last season, he averaged 6.1 points per game in transition, which was ranked third among point guards.
1. De’Aaron Fox
De’Aaron Fox is the fastest NBA player in 2023. With his blazing speed, Fox can leave his defenders in thee dust in transition. What makes him even more dangerous is his ballhandling skills. He can easily get past his defenders with his speed and ballhandling skills combined.
Fox had a stellar campaign in the 2022-23 season, averaging 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He also helped the Kings end their 16-year playoff drought.
In NBA 2K24, Fox has a 97 speed rating which is the fastest in the game.