During the offseason, NFL fans are constantly looking for some American football action. Apart from watching highlights, fans can watch the best NFL documentaries to relive some of the most iconic moments in NFL history.
Best NFL documentaries
The best football documentaries are on streaming platforms such as the NFL Network, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. However, there are hundreds of documentaries to choose from but not all are worth the watch.
In order to help you choose, here are the ten best NFL documentaries to watch…
10. All or Nothing: Arizona Cardinals
All or Nothing is one of the NFL documentaries on Amazon Prime. Their best-rated season is their first with the Arizona Cardinals. The docuseries highlights key moments from the Cards’ 2015 season, including memorable victories and challenges for the team.
Moreover, the docuseries features the Cardinals’ playoff run, including their iconic victory against the Packers. While they ultimately lost in the NFC Championship against the Panthers, the team showed their resiliency to overcome the odds and go deep in the playoffs.
9. L.T.: The Life & Times
L.T.: The Life & Times is a documentary that delves into the life and career of Lawrence Taylor, one of the greatest, if not the greatest defensive player of all time.
The documentary shows Taylor’s humble beginnings in Virginia up to his stardom with the New York Giants. The film also shows some of the ups and downs he faced throughout his career in order to become one of the greatest football players of all time.
8. America’s Game: 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
America’s Game: 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a documentary that focuses on the Bucs’ championship run in the 2002 season, led by head coach, Jon Gruden. He transformed the team from being perennial underachievers into a Super Bowl-winning team.
The documentary highlights the Bucs defense known as “Tampa 2“. Their defense, led by Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, and John Lynch, was the main reason they dominated in the regular season and playoffs.
7. Do Your Job: Bill Belichick and the 2014 Patriots
There’s no doubt that Bill Belichick is one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. Do Your Job: Bill Belichick and the 2014 Patriots is a documentary that captures Belichick’s coaching greatness, particularly in the 2014 season when they won the Super Bowl against the Seahawks.
Moreover, the documentary highlights the challenges New England faced during that season and how they overcame them. Viewers will also see how Belichick instilled a winning culture that made the Patriots a force to be reckoned with in the decade.
6. Full Colour Football: The History of the American Football League
The National Football League wouldn’t become the prestigious league that we know today if not for the American Football League. Before merging with the NFL, the AFL was its rival league in the 60s. The entire history of the AFL is fully captured in this documentary.
The documentary highlights the failures and successes of the AFL. It also features the players and coaches who were part of this historic league.
This is one of the best football documentaries about how the NFL was formed.
5. A Football Life: Kurt Warner
A Football Life: Kurt Warner is one of the best NFL Network documentaries. The documentary takes a deep dive into the life and career of Kurt Warner, who arguably had the best cinderella story of all time.
Warner went undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played in other American football leagues before getting his opportunity with the St. Louis Rams.
His rise from being a nobody to winning Super Bowl XXXIV was the main highlight of the film.
4. Four Falls of Buffalo
Did you know that the Bills made it to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993 but failed to win any of them? The Four Falls of Buffalo captures everything that happened during those four seasons.
Even though the Bills failed to secure a title in those seasons, the documentary highlights the resilience of the team to continue vying for the championship, from one heartbreak to another.
The film showcases Hall of Famers such as Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, and Bruce Smith.
3. 30 for 30: The Marinovich Project
The Marinovich Project is a 30 for 30 documentary film that revolves around the life and career of Todd Marinovich. He’s the son of Marv Marinovich, a former strength and conditioning coach for the Oakland Raiders.
Marinovich was considered to be an elite prospect before the NFL. However, constant pressure and high expectations from his father put a toll on him which led to his downfall when he stepped into the league. He had a short-lived career due to his declining performance and personal struggles.
The show highlights the risk of placing too much pressure on young athletes.
2. Year of the Quarterback: The Brady 6
The Brady 6 is one of the best NFL documentaries from the Year of the Quarterback series. The show recalls the 2000 NFL Draft where six quarterbacks were selected before Tom Brady, hence the title. Brady was drafted in the sixth round since he was underwhelming as a prospect.
Moreover, the show highlights Brady’s ascension from obscurity to greatness. As a result of his resilience, he became one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and won seven Super Bowl titles.
1. Undefeated
Undefeated is one of the best football documentaries on Netflix. This Oscar-winning documentary revolves around the story of a high school football team in Memphis, Tennessee. The team had a long history of losing until Bill Courtney took over the reins as the head coach.
The documentary highlights Courtney’s positive impact on his players and how he turned their lives around for the better good.