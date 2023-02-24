With the NFL season already in the books, we have to star thinking about the Chicago Bears free agency in 2023. The team is in desperate need of some help in the offensive line, and adding a couple of playmakers for the passing game wouldn’t hurt, either.
The Bears are facing a key decision in the offseason. Some believe they should give up on Justin Fields and move him to make room for potential first-overall pick Bryce Young. Others think they should continue to trust Fields, who had a bit of a breakout season in 2022.
Whatever the case, it’s evident that they need to do a better job of protecting whoever they have behind center in 2023. Moreover, not even the best quarterback in the league can catch his own passes, so they better look to add more firepower to that roster as well.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a list featuring the six best players — or at least the six best fits — for the Bears free agency 2023. So, buckle up as we walk you through our NFL offseason predictions about the guys the Bears should look to sign.
6. Kaleb McGary
As we already established, the Bears need to keep Justin Fields safe. Considering that, then maybe signing PFF’s top RT for the 2022 season would be a step in the right direction. Kaleb McGary will enter free agency after his best season yet, and he might not want to have anything to do with a struggling team like the Atlanta Falcons.
McGray would be a seamless fit for the Bears due to his prominence in the run-blocking game. He’d also be a much-needed upgrade at a position they need. There’s a chance the Falcons try to make him play under the franchise tag, but if not, the Bears could try and make a run at him with a four or five-year offer.
5. Javon Hargrave
The Philadelphia Eagles have just lost their Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator and risk losing their starting Center, and might also be without their star Defensive Tackle. Javon Hargrave isn’t likely to be franchise-tagged at this point in his career, as he’s already 30 years old.
While he doesn’t have the sky-high upside or potential of other DTs, he might be a low-risk/high-reward kind of pickup for this team. He won’t come at a hefty price, and they have more than enough salary cap space to make a deal work, even if they have to overpay to keep him away from other teams interested in his services.
4. Allen Lazard
According to several Chicago Bears offseason news and rumors, they could look to lure a player away from their lifelong rivals. Allen Lazard will be a free agent, and with Aaron Rodgers‘ future up in the air, some believe he’s bound to leave Lambeau Field and make room for the Green Bay Packers’ plethora of young wideouts.
This year’s WR free agency class will be unimpressive, with Lazard and Jakobi Meyers as two of the most appealing options. He’s coming off posting career-highs all over the board and has proven to be a reliable guy in the endzone. He could give them some depth and steady hands.
3. Keenan Allen
Even though he’s not officially available yet, Keenan Allen might well become the best among all Bears free agent targets. The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to release him for salary-cap purposes, and they shouldn’t hesitate to make a run at him the very second that happens.
As we mentioned, this isn’t a deep WR free agent class, and Allen is an All-Pro kind of talent. Of course, he’s injury-prone, but the Bears could also add a couple of wideouts in the Draft and have Allen serve as their de-facto no.1 receiver when available. He’s a difference-maker and could be a positive mentor in the Windy City.
2. Daron Payne
The Chicago Bears need to address their defensive line issues, and there would be no better way of doing that than pursuing Washington Commanders star Daron Payne. He’s just 25 years old and logged 11.5 sacks last year, not to mention he’s an elite blocker and a brick wall when it comes to stopping the running game.
He’s one of the most promising pass-rushers in the game right now, so the Commanders might rather franchise-tag him than just let him walk away. But if he becomes available — even if it’s via trade — there’s just no way this they can’t ignore this guy. He’s due for a massive payday, which they can and should most definitely afford.
1. Orlando Brown Jr.
And last but not least, the Chicago Bears should definitely target a guy that’s not only one of the best players available in free agency but also the best among all Bears free agent targets: Orlando Brown Jr.
This guy could single-handedly revamp their terrible offensive line, which allowed a whopping 58 sacks last season.
It’s evident that Braxton Jones isn’t a starter-caliber player at LT and should be moved to the right instead. Orlando Brown Jr. would be a major upgrade to keep Fields’ head safe and protect his blind side. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in the game, yet he’s just entering his prime at 26 years old. He’s a guy they cannot afford to watch play somewhere else in 2023 if they want to protect their QB. It’s as simple as that at this point.