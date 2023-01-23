The time has come to make our NFC Championship Game predictions for 2023. The top two seeds in the conference, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, have both survived to this point, perhaps setting up one of the best conference championship games in recent memories.
But that also means it’ll be tough making NFC Championship Game predictions in 2023.
NFC Championship Game predictions 2023
|Market
|Odds
|Odds
|Spread
|Eagles -2.5 (-120)
|49ers +2.5 (-102)
|Total
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|Eagles (-144)
|49ers (+122)
|To Win Super Bowl
|Eagles (+260)
|49ers (+310)
All odds taken January 23 at FanDuel Sportsbook
Unfortunately, there are no 49ers vs Eagles head-to-head stats from this season to give us any clue how these teams match up against one another. That will make our NFC Championship Game predictions for 2023 even harder, especially with the spread opening at less than a field goal.
That’s why before making any 49ers vs Eagles picks, we wanted to take a closer look at both teams, including why each is capable of winning this game.
How they got here
The 49ers have gotten to the NFC Championship Game on the heels of a 12-game winning streak. They are also in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons. Not only is Kyle Shanahan the son of one of the greatest coaches in NFL history but he’s on his way to being one of the best himself. He now has a 6-2 playoff record and is coaching the hottest team in the NFL.
As for the Eagles, they haven’t been in the NFC Championship Game since the 2017 season when they went on to pull off one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets. Perhaps more importantly, they were the NFL’s pre-eminent team for most of the regular season. Even after a few concerning games down the stretch, Philly’s 38-7 win in the Divisional Round was a good reminder of how good the Eagles have been this season.
Why the 49ers will win
Needless to say, winning 12 in a row is a good reason to think the 49ers can win their 13th in a row this weekend. Keep in mind that nine of their 12 opponents during that stretch have been held to 17 points or less. The 49ers have the best defense in the league, which was on full display in the Divisional Round against the Cowboys. In that game, they forced two turnovers and held the Dallas offense to just 282 yards a week after the Cowboys ran wild against the Buccaneers.
Offensively, the 49ers have found some magic with Brock Purdy. The rookie quarterback has shown the poise of a veteran, even if he didn’t have his best game in the Divisional Round. Purdy has the benefit of an exceptional supporting cast. Christian McCaffrey remains one of the best and most versatile running backs in the league. Deebo Samuel is also among the most versatile and dynamic wide receivers. George Kittle remains among the league’s best tight ends. The kicker is that Brandon Aiyuk was San Francisco’s leading receiver during the regular season, giving the 49ers a deep contingent of playmakers.
Why the Eagles will win
Any questions over the injury to Jalen Hurts or any rust he might have had after so much time off were answered last week. Hurts returned to leading one of the most balanced and explosive offenses in the NFL. Both Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders were productive on the ground while Hurts did plenty of damage with his arm, throwing a pair of touchdown passes.
With the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert playing with a healthy Hurts, the Eagles are as potent as ever offensively.
At the same time, the Eagles had a top-10 defense this season and shouldn’t be overlooked on that side of the ball. The Philadelphia defensive line is as strong as any in the NFL. They dominated the Divisional Round with five sacks after averaging 4.1 sacks per game during the regular season. That could spell trouble against a team relying on a rookie quarterback.
Prediction for NFC Championship game
It won’t be easy making 49ers vs Eagles picks, but our advice is to side with San Francisco.
Defense wins championships, and while the Eagles have their strengths on that side of the ball, the 49ers are better. The 49ers have proven that they can shut down just about any offense. They also have the playmakers to move the ball and score points. That will be enough to go on the road and pull off an upset over the Eagles.