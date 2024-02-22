There will be a lot of eyes on Justin Madubuike’s free agency this offseason. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is coming off a season in which he had 13 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
If he continues on that trajectory after a breakout season, Madubuike could end up being one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Needless to say, the Ravens would like to keep him, but that won’t be easy if he hits the open market.
Which Teams Want Justin Madubuike This Offseason?
Baltimore has the option of using the franchise tag on him, which would ensure that he plays for the Ravens in 2024. Signing him to a long-term extension would do the same as well.
But if neither of those things happens, Madubuike would be among the most sought-after NFL free agents this offseason. Assuming that’s the case, let’s look closely at Justin Madubuike’s free agency and what teams will be his biggest suitors.
Bengals
Heading into the offseason, the Bengals are among the leaders concerning teams with cap space and money to spend. There’s also no doubt that Cincinnati would love to poach a star player from one of its biggest rivals.
The Bengals are set to lose DJ Reader in free agency, so there is an opening on their defense for a defensive tackle. Madubuike would surely be an upgrade over Reader, which is why such a move would be a win for Cincinnati in every possible way.
Lions
Fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship Game and with a lot of money to spend, look for the Lions to be active in free agency. The Detroit offense is strong right now, but the defense has room for improvement. Adding a Pro Bowler like Madubuike would give the Detroit defense a huge lift.
Granted, the Lions already have a lot of talent on their defensive line after using several early-round draft picks on those positions in recent years. But Dan Campbell knows that there’s no such thing as being too strong in the trenches. With Madubuike added to a group that also includes Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions could potentially have one of the best defensive lines in football, which would be worth the investment in a free agent like Madubuike.
Texans
The Texans are in an interesting position this offseason. They made great strides in 2023 but have half a dozen defensive starters about to hit free agency. That gives them multiple holes to plug this offseason. Yet, there’s no denying the appeal of adding a player like Madubuike, especially with Sheldon Rankins set to become a free agent.
Houston believes that Will Anderson Jr. will become an elite pass-rusher in the years to come. Putting a player like Madubuike on the defensive line next to him would help Anderson and lay a strong foundation for Houston’s defense heading into 2024.
Jaguars
Before the Jaguars do anything in free agency, they have to figure out if keeping star pass rusher Josh Allen is in the cards. But if Jacksonville loses Allen, don’t be surprised if the Jags pivot and go after Madubuike.
The two don’t play the same position, although Madubuike would strengthen Jacksonville’s defensive line and help the outside pass rushers that Jacksonville brings in to replace Allen.
Seahawks
With former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald being hired as Seattle’s new head coach, the Seahawks have become a viable option for Madubuike. It was Macdonald’s scheme that helped to bring out the best in Madubuike this past season, so the two obviously have a level of comfort with one another.
Of course, that won’t be the only factor that Madubuike considers as a free agent. However, it’s worth noting that the Seahawks have a little bit of money to play with this offseason. If Macdonald believes Madubuike could be an important part of the Seattle defense, the Seahawks could end up making a strong push to sign him.