Months of speculation lead toward free agency. After marquee trades involving Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, Marcus Smart and Chris Paul, attention turns to the open market. Below, we will track and grade all the NBA offseason moves in 2023.
Numerous All-Star caliber players are available in free agency this summer. Others could be obtainable via trade. It isn’t the most stacked free-agent class, and changes to the CBA are a new variable for front offices to ponder.
NBA offseason moves 2023: Tracker & grades
All the trades and signings can be found in our NBA offseason tracker below. Each section will be accompanied by free agency grades and quick-fire trade analysis.
John Collins to Jazz for Rudy Gay and future second-round pick
Having been at the center of NBA trade rumors for several years, the Atlanta Hawks finally dealt John Collins. Atlanta effectively salary-dumped the power forward, receiving just Rudy Gay and a future second. The Hawks are now below the luxury tax, which was apparently a mandate for the front office.
It isn’t the glitziest of NBA offseason moves in 2023, yet this is perhaps an indication of things to come with the harsher penalties for high-payroll teams.
Collins’ usage and efficiency tumbled in 2022-23. He’s still owed $78 million over three years. There is a chance Utah can rebuild Collins’ value and flip him in 12 or 18 months, but does that compromise the development of lottery pick Taylor Hendricks?
- Jazz grade: C
- Hawks grade: D
Naz Reid to Timberwolves, 3 years, $42 million
Naz Reid was the first major signing of the offseason, as the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided their bench big hitting free agency with a three-year, $42 million contract including a player option.
Capable of playing the four or five and a decent shooter, Reid was poised to be an interesting player in free agency. He’s landed slightly more than the midlevel, which is probably what he was heading for on the open market.
This signing raises questions about Karl-Anthony Towns’ future. Minnesota had already committed a huge sum to two centers with an unclear fit. A cost of $14 million per year is huge for a third-choice big – Minnesota retains an asset, but leave themselves in another tricky spot.
- Timberwolves grade: C+
Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
Well, Chris Paul was always likely to be dealt after going to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade. Taking his deliberate, pick-and-roll heavy game to the motion offense of the Warriors was not what anyone expected.
Paul and the Warriors have history after years of battles in the Western Conference. While the fit with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has plenty of questions at the moment, it’s clear this trade was more about shifting Jordan Poole’s bloated contract.
Golden State sent out a heavily protected future first, a second and Ryan Rollins, which goes to show how poorly valued that contract had become after Poole’s woeful postseason showing.
There is a way this works out for the Dubs. Adding another playmaker can’t hurt. For the Wizards, this is a great swing on Poole’s upside while picking up more draft assets. These are the moves a rebuilding team should be making.
- Warriors grade: C
- Wizards grade: B+