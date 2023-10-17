Looking for the heaviest NBA player 2023? Read more below and find out who are the heaviest NBA players currently.
Heaviest NBA player 2023
Unlike football, weight is not that much of a factor in basketball. Basketball players aren’t linemen who need to have bigger frames to thrive throughout the game.
In basketball, weight is a double-edged sword. It can be advantageous for certain players since they can easily create space using their bodies. However, it can also be the number one cause of injuries since it puts stress on the knees. Being heavy also means you are a step slow on the defensive end, which can be problematic for teams.
Here are the ten heaviest players in NBA currently…
10. Wendell Carter Jr., 270 pounds
Wendell Carter Jr. is one of the best rebounders in the game. Combined with his athleticism, he uses his 270-pound frame to gather rebounds. Last season, he had 21 double-double games.
Apart from his inside scoring and rebounding, Carter can also stretch the floor. He can thrive on the perimeter and shoot the three-ball.
9. Andre Drummond, 270 pounds
We all remember Andre Drummond for leading the league in rebounds four times. He was a monster on both the offensive and defensive glass, reaching 15+ rebounds a game.
Drummond wasn’t uber-athletic. Rather, he uses his large frame to create space and coral rebounds.
However, as the game evolved, Drummond’s game declined. After all, he was a traditional center who lived mainly in the paint.
8. Kenneth Lofton Jr., 275 pounds
Standing at 6-foot-7, Kenneth Lofton Jr. is an undersized power forward. His bread and butter is his back-to-the-basket game where he uses his 275-pound frame to overpower smaller defenders. Even against taller defenders, Lofton can make them out of position with his strength.
Apart from his low-post scoring, Lofton can also stretch the floor and create plays for his teammates. He displayed his offensive versatility when he scored a career-high 42 points and 14 rebounds against the Thunder. It’s unclear whether Lofton will crack the Grizzlies rotation in the upcoming season, but it’s great to have a player like him at the end of the bench.
7. Joel Embiid, 280 pounds
After winning the MVP, Joel Embiid should be in the discussion of being one of the top centers in NBA history. Last season, he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 55% shooting. He won the league MVP and became the scoring champion.
Embiid’s 280-pound frame and strength allow him to dominate in the paint. He’s simply unstoppable when he gets the ball in the post. Apart from his strength, he has the footwork and soft touch around the rim to put his defenders out of position.
In addition to his dominance down low, Embiid can also shoot and handle the ball well. Slower centers don’t stand a chance against him even on the perimeter.
6. Robin Lopez, 281 pounds
Up to this date, Robin Lopez is still a serviceable center due to his defense and rim protection. His big frame allows him to become a solid defensive anchor inside the paint.
Lopez has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for teams such as the Blazers, Bucks, and Bulls. He last played for the Cavs to serve as a backup to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
5. Brook Lopez, 282 pounds
Brook Lopez is one of the best rim protectors in the league right now. His rim protection and three-point shooting are what make him valuable to the Bucks. He averaged a career-high in blocks last season with 2.5 swats per game. Despite being heavy, Lopez makes up for it with his verticality and elite timing to block shots.
Apart from being a block machine, Lopez can stretch the floor and shoot the three-ball well. Last season, he shot 37% on nearly 5 attempts per game from beyond the arc.
4. Nikola Jokic, 284 pounds
After winning the NBA championship in the 2022-23 season, Nikola Jokic is officially one of the top centers in NBA history. He’s arguably the most complete offensive player in the league right now. For his size, he has elite playmaking, rebounding, and shooting ability.
At 284 pounds, he uses his body well in the post to overpower defenders and shoot over them. What’s great about him is that he has soft touch for his size. He can make any shot even when it’s awkward looking.
3. Zion Williamson, 284 pounds
When it comes to the heaviest NBA player 2023 discussions, Zion Williamson‘s name will always be mentioned. After all, he has been struggling to stay healthy which can be attributed to his weight. His explosive style of play combined with his weight puts a lot of stress on his body.
When healthy, Zion is a hell of a player. He’s a freakish athlete who can bully defenders using his strength and dunk over defenders emphatically. Last season, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 61% shooting.
2. Boban Marjanovic, 290 pounds
At 290 pounds, Boban Marjanovic will go down as one of the tallest and heaviest players in league history. His size is a matchup nightmare for his defenders in the post. He uses his size well to punish and shoot over defenders without getting blocked. He can easily dunk the basketball without even jumping.
Marjanovic has been a solid backup center for different teams such as the Pistons, Clippers, Mavericks, and Sixers. However, his minutes started dwindling down in the past few seasons. It’s unclear whether he will crack the rotation with the Rockets in the upcoming season.
1. Jusuf Nurkic, 290 pounds
Jusuf Nurkic is the heaviest NBA player in 2023. Despite being one of the biggest players in the league, Nurkic can move well for his size. He uses his body well to back down defenders and he has great footwork and touch around the rim.
In the past seven seasons with the Blazers, he has been a solid starting center, averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. However, he has had trouble staying healthy in the past few seasons. Phoenix took a big risk trading for Nurkic this offseason.