After a grueling round of mid-week games, Major League Soccer gets ready to do it all again at the weekend. Our MLS Week 17 predictions 2023 cover the biggest and most appealing games from the top-flight of US soccer.
MLS Week 17 Predictions 2023
Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers
Saturday June 3rd, 21:30 BST
MLS Week 17 Predictions 2023 have simply got to include this one! The Cascadia Cup rivalry between the teams in the Pacific Northwest carries its own importance. After all, the soccer heritage in this area predates Major League Soccer with the first meeting between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers taking place in 1975 back in the old North American Soccer League.
Brian Schmetzer rotated his Seattle team a little bit in midweek and paid the price for it as San Jose Earthquakes left Lumen Field with all three points. Regardless of that result, the team still enter as the Western Conference leaders with 26 points.
By comparison, the Portland Timbers are having a dismal time in 2023. Four wins in their opening 15 games are seen as an aberration to this superclub’s supporters. Consecutive defeats in the build-up to this match define how poor they’ve been, losing 4-1 to Sporting Kansas City and 1-0 to Minnesota United, franchises who’ve also struggled so far.
Prediction: Schmetzer needs to put out his best starting eleven for sure. His second string isn’t good enough. Yet, if he goes for it, Seattle Sounders should win this game comfortably.
Minnesota United vs Toronto FC
Sunday June 4th, 01:30 BST
The Loons will need to shake the disappointment of midweek quickly. Austin FC was second-best for large quantities against Minnesota United but still managed to win the game, sending the visitors back home empty-handed. Adrian Heath’s team was creative but inaccurate and was called offside multiple times. Fine-tuning is evidently required to get Bongokuhle Hlongwane firing on all cylinders again.
Essays could be written as to why Toronto FC should be one of the best MLS teams this season. The reality however is that even with Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, and Bob Bradley at the helm, the team isn’t at the required level. The 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire at least had an assured defensive performance (a shame they spent so much money on attacking players).
All MLS Week 17 Predictions 2023 should note the high level of excitement produced when these two meet. Out of the three competitive meetings so far, there’s been two 4-3 results and a 3-2. The last of which saw the Canadians win 4-3 and Minnesota have two men dismissed from the match. More of the same, please!
Prediction: Minnesota has struggled in front of their own supporters at Allianz Field with just a singular win this season. Yet, Toronto hasn’t won a league game away from home at all. This could be a cagey draw.
FC Dallas vs Nashville SC
Sunday June 4th, 01:30 BST
Hany Mukhtar’s on fire…okay, maybe that one hasn’t caught on at Geodis Park just yet. However, the German playmaker and goal-getter leads our Week 17 MLS preview for overall excitement. The question is, can he do it at Toyota Stadium? Well, nothing is too tall of an ask for the reigning MLS MVP having scored twice and made an assist against FC Dallas in their last meeting.
FC Dallas’ unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end in mid-week as the team lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City. The team is still rated highly in the Western Conference, ranking fourth in the standings. For all of their attacking prowess with USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira, the team seldom keeps a clean sheet. Not the kind of statistic to be left holding when Mukhtar comes to town.
Prediction: Nashville will come to Dallas and probably leave with all three points. Mukhtar and Ferreira are likely to both score but the German should have more success against an inconsistent Dallas defense.
St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo
Sunday June 4th, 01:30 BST
St. Louis City is one of the few teams which didn’t play a mid-week game. Lucky for them! Bradley Carnell’s team is evidently made up of the best MLS players currently given their stature in the Western Conference, going into the weekend second in the standings with three games in hand over the Seattle Sounders.
Houston Dynamo comes into the game having just participated in one of the games of the season so far. Sadly for them, they were on the wrong end of it as they lost 6-2 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Texans weren’t terrible going forward, however, as they managed good shot accuracy, just the Canadian franchise stuck all of theirs away.
St. Louis’ defender Tim Parker will no doubt have mixed emotions as he played for Houston Dynamo for two seasons, occasionally serving as the club captain. Could his prior experience with the team be Dynamo’s undoing in this fixture?
Prediction: CITYPARK might be a step too far for Houston Dynamo as the team simply doesn’t win away from home and St. Louis City doesn’t give up too much on their turf. An easy St. Louis win.